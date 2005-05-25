« previous next »
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm »
Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green (and now my MP!), appointed as Solicitor General. She specialises in planning law...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 pm »
So great to see so many brilliant things getting announced.

Hopefully what they are planning and what they can achieve can go a long way to heal the rifts that are everywhere at the moment.

Once people start to believe and see things improving for them and their families and their friends and their city or town and country, that has to be good thing for everyone.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
I noticed that Mandlebastard or Milliband (D) are being lined up for the US ambassador's.  Now both of these Woukd be flagrantly political rather than diplomatic appointments. In so many ways I disapprove. But given the second coming of Trump, Im minded that a political appointment may be the best way to approach him.  Weve already lost one ambassador to the toss pot.  Watch this space anyway
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm
Let's keep this a fromage free zone shall we.

No mentions of Truss nor Tottenham?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm »
Era of culture wars is over, pledges new culture secretary Lisa Nandy


Thank goodness for that. Sure it's been wearing everyone down.
Offline Anthony

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:29:51 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green (and now my MP!), appointed as Solicitor General. She specialises in planning law...

We're near neighbours (well, compared to Liverpool, anyway - Chipping Barnet)!

I get the feeling Comer are going to try yet again to lob another couple of floors on their tower blocks in the NLBP...
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #246 on: Today at 08:42:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
I noticed that Mandlebastard or Milliband (D) are being lined up for the US ambassador's.  Now both of these Woukd be flagrantly political rather than diplomatic appointments. In so many ways I disapprove. But given the second coming of Trump, Im minded that a political appointment may be the best way to approach him.  Weve already lost one ambassador to the toss pot.  Watch this space anyway

I think David would be a more diplomatic choice. Mandy would get up their noses from the get go - to use a choice Americanism.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:04:56 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:25:57 am
still worth listening to on occasions, has some useful insights on some things for those who can take the message regardless of the messenger https://twitter.com/floatingvotingg/status/1810036128403058841?s=03

This is true.

But I think in some instances the messenger is still important, and I don't think it helps having Blair publicly intervene knowing how much of a turnoff he is to many on the left of an already fragile voter coalition. Starmer has already proven to centrist floating voters that he's put enough distance between him and Corbyn, so he doesn't need the help there. Sit back and let Starmer do his thing, and lobby him privately if that's what he wants to do.


Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm
Era of culture wars is over, pledges new culture secretary Lisa Nandy


Thank goodness for that. Sure it's been wearing everyone down.

Again a seemingly small and obvious thing, but such a relief to openly hear it from a government minister. Just like wearing a mask and not partying through lockdown, the top needs to set the example.

I think to an extent I had become numb  to just how far governmental standard had dropped over these last 14 years, when even something as simple as the Culture Secretary saying she won't engage in culture wars comes as a notable and pleasant surprise. I can't help but feel that within the space of a less than a week we have already had more productive moves and dialogue that at any point since the Brexit referendum (8 bloody years ago....)
Online Ray K

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:29:26 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:26:43 pm
They definitely need to do something about the lack of seats available
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
the more you see of this new government, the more you realise how the Tories just tried to club everyone into submission. Everything was about imposition, do as I say don't do as I do, etc. They completely ground the country down to the very edge of submission with their stubborn, inflexible ideology. Another term in office and they may have succeeded in breaking the nation to their will.

Even now they're unrepentant. I felt Sunak yesterday was more about apologising to his own party for losing rather than an apology to the country for his party screwing things up so badly. Too busy bickering, pointing fingers and blaming each other for losing rather then having some humility and considering WHY people so roundly rejected them.

They absolutely detest being held to account, especially by voters.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:29:26 am
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.
We must have gained about ten seats now that Rees-Mogg isn't lying down on the front bench.
Offline Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:26:07 am
We must have gained about ten seats now that Rees-Mogg isn't lying down on the front bench.

and therese coffey lost her seat(s).
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:30:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:45 am
and therese coffey lost her seat(s).
Yeah, forgot about the healthy lifestyle minister.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:04:56 am
This is true.

But I think in some instances the messenger is still important, and I don't think it helps having Blair publicly intervene knowing how much of a turnoff he is to many on the left of an already fragile voter coalition. Starmer has already proven to centrist floating voters that he's put enough distance between him and Corbyn, so he doesn't need the help there. Sit back and let Starmer do his thing, and lobby him privately if that's what he wants to do.


Again a seemingly small and obvious thing, but such a relief to openly hear it from a government minister. Just like wearing a mask and not partying through lockdown, the top needs to set the example.

I think to an extent I had become numb  to just how far governmental standard had dropped over these last 14 years, when even something as simple as the Culture Secretary saying she won't engage in culture wars comes as a notable and pleasant surprise. I can't help but feel that within the space of a less than a week we have already had more productive moves and dialogue that at any point since the Brexit referendum (8 bloody years ago....)

We no longer have the self-annointed "special ones" in charge. More like the "normal ones".

That could pan out well...
Offline jackh

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #254 on: Today at 01:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:29:26 am
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.

;D
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Apparently this article has been doing the rounds amongst the new cabinet. Essential reading for anyone interested in progressive politics, regardless of which part of the spectrum that may be. There is plenty in here for both "sides" to take note of:

https://democracyjournal.org/arguments/the-death-of-deliverism/
Offline reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Apparently this article has been doing the rounds amongst the new cabinet. Essential reading for anyone interested in progressive politics, regardless of which part of the spectrum that may be. There is plenty in here for both "sides" to take note of:

https://democracyjournal.org/arguments/the-death-of-deliverism/

Any chance you could break it down into normal, understandable English rather than corporate/political jargon please.

I started reading it but had no clue what it was talking about, what it was trying to say or who it was aimed at and more importantly why I should read or understand it.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:38:29 pm »
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green (and now my MP!), appointed as Solicitor General. She specialises in planning law...

I used to live over there myself, met Sarah Sackman out campaigning in 2015, she did seem very impressive, delighted that she got elected this time around.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
 
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:24:36 pm
Any chance you could break it down into normal, understandable English rather than corporate/political jargon please.

I started reading it but had no clue what it was talking about, what it was trying to say or who it was aimed at and more importantly why I should read or understand it.

Fair point!

It was written last year in response to Joe Biden's very positive economic reforms (including a record drop in child poverty) completely failing to turn into a growth of political support. On the contrary, his support continued to dip. It is an article aimed at progressives hoping to counter the growing power of rightwing populist authoritarianism (i.e. like the likes of Trump and Reform). The context is American, but all the lessons are relevant for here.

In summary, it's about how counting on the delivery of positive economic reform to simply translate into growing political support does not work. This idea is what the author calls "deliverism". i.e. delivering good policy = popularity. This is an idea that progressives of all stripes have tended to rely on. The whole article is about how we need to completely reassess that idea.

The article than goes onto say the biggest issue leading to support for authoritarinism is the general societal growth of unhappiness over the last 40/50 years. The strongest indicator of support for Trump was not class, colour or gender, but low sense of wellbeing. The current power of rightwing authoritarism lies in it's ability to put forward a simple message addressing the unhappiness of people, complete with good guys and bad guys and a sense of community.

In the face of this, progressives can put forward as many good economic policies as they want, but they will not recieve the credit for it, without a viable story addressing peoples unhappiness and sense of isolation and social dislocation. Trump is more trusted on economics than Biden, despite a worse economic record, because Trump tied his economic policies into a more coherent social and cultural narrative.

The article then puts forward four things that progressives should do to address this:

1) "Take identity, emotion, and story much more seriously" - including "the need to better identify and make clear for people the culprits fueling our discontents. Stories without villains make no sense to anyone."

2) Addressing as a priority feelings of cultural and social dislocation, and everyday lived experience including crime and ill-health (mental and physical). Economic policy is often at the root of all these problems, but if you put it front and centre of your messaging than people simply switch off, as it doesn't connect with their day-to-day experiences.

3) A strong and coherant narrative and vision of how we should live, what we should care about, and what makes a good life. Neoliberalism gave us the very convincing narrative (to many people) that if we work for it, we can be successful and have nice things, which will give us a sense of self-worth. Now that idea is largely dead, and authoritarianism is filling the void with a new sense of meaning based on the feeling of being under siege and needing to fight back against undesirables for an imagined way of life. Progressives need a narrative to fight this and give meaning to people.

4) From the grassroots level (but with governmental support), we need to remake the community level institutions that bring people together and create connections and meaning. People can have policies done to them by the government (good and bad), but if they feel like they have a hand in those policies through communal organisations (be they trade unions, charitys, community centres and anything else) then they are far more likely to be receptive of them.


Offline reddebs

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:00:40 pm

Fair point!


Thanks for taking the time to break it down mate, it makes sense now 👍
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:00:40 pm

Fair point!

It was written last year in response to Joe Biden's very positive economic reforms (including a record drop in child poverty) completely failing to turn into a growth of political support. On the contrary, his support continued to dip. It is an article aimed at progressives hoping to counter the growing power of rightwing populist authoritarianism (i.e. like the likes of Trump and Reform). The context is American, but all the lessons are relevant for here.

In summary, it's about how counting on the delivery of positive economic reform to simply translate into growing political support does not work. This idea is what the author calls "deliverism". i.e. delivering good policy = popularity. This is an idea that progressives of all stripes have tended to rely on. The whole article is about how we need to completely reassess that idea.

Certainly from a UK perspective, there's another factor that "progressives" need to address. And not just among their target audience, but among themselves. The argument that the left of centre government does nothing/doesn't do enough, and there's no difference between the centre left and the right. As we've seen with Reform, and the arguments that Reform voters give, this is their dominant argument, and it favours the far right way more than it favours the left. Just because the left can get a bit more support by pushing this argument, doesn't wash away how Reform get much more support from pushing this same argument.

The Greens got around 2.7% of the vote in 2019, 6.7% of the vote in 2024. The Brexit party got 2.01% of the vote in 2019, Reform got 14.29% in 2024. The breakaway left increased their vote share by 4% in 2024, the breakaway right increased it by 12.28% in 2024.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:45:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:14:02 pm
Thanks for taking the time to break it down mate, it makes sense now 👍

I tried :D


Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:23:50 pm
Certainly from a UK perspective, there's another factor that "progressives" need to address. And not just among their target audience, but among themselves. The argument that the left of centre government does nothing/doesn't do enough, and there's no difference between the centre left and the right. As we've seen with Reform, and the arguments that Reform voters give, this is their dominant argument, and it favours the far right way more than it favours the left. Just because the left can get a bit more support by pushing this argument, doesn't wash away how Reform get much more support from pushing this same argument.

The Greens got around 2.7% of the vote in 2019, 6.7% of the vote in 2024. The Brexit party got 2.01% of the vote in 2019, Reform got 14.29% in 2024. The breakaway left increased their vote share by 4% in 2024, the breakaway right increased it by 12.28% in 2024.

I'd urge you to read the article when you have the time.

For sure you can say this kind of rhetoric doesn't help (it doesn't), but ultimately both leftwing and rightwing (as much as those terms are applicable here) populism and feelings of discontent stem from the same well of general unhappiness.

Corbyn was also popular because he told a convincing story (to many) that addressed issues many people felt had been ignored by the "political mainstream". He openly railed against "bad guys" (big finance, corporate media, "vested interests", the "establishment", Western foreign policy) while providing people a sense of community, energy, and meaning. Whatever you think of this narrative (and clearly much of the country did not like it, even if they liked many of the policies on an individual level), his support didn't just spring out of nowhere. And on the other side, rightwing populists can also support progressive policies.

Labours tightrope challenge is to put forward a more productive and popular narrative that does blame some of the obvious ills we can all rally behind (for example, inequality, corporations acting in their own financial itnerests at the rest of our expense), and provide meaning (community, national renewal, the defence of democracy, saving the planet for our children, as examples) whilst not scaring away that very same finance so as not to be a complete disaster. Having governments simply ignoring what the majority know and believe to be true does not do much for feelings of trust. If even progressive governments are unwilling to call out inequality for what it is, then you are going to get people (from all ends of the spectrum) claiming they are all the same. I am using inquality as the main example here, but you get my point.

But I think even here there is room to maneuver, because there is a strong subset of super wealthy who have been crying out for taxation, the reduction of inequality, and the protection of the planet. It's not like they are all scumbags, even if for a subset the economic motive will always win out.





Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:45:19 pm
I tried :D


I'd urge you to read the article when you have the time.

For sure you can say this kind of rhetoric doesn't help (it doesn't), but ultimately both leftwing and rightwing (as much as those terms are applicable here) feelings of discontent stem from the same well of general unhappiness.

Corbyn was also popular because he told a convincing story (to many) that addressed issues many people felt had been ignored by the "political mainstream". He openly railed against "bad guys" (big finance, corporate media, "vested interests", the "establishment", Western foreign policy) while providing people a sense of community, energy, and meaning. Whatever you think of this narrative (and clearly much of the country did not like it, even if they liked many of the policies on an individual level), his support didn't just spring out of nowhere. And on the other side, rightwing populists can also support progressive policies.

Labour tightrope challenge is to put forward a more productive and popular narrative that does blame some of the obvious ills we can all rally behind (for example, inequality, corporations acting in their own financial itnerests at the rest of our expense), and provide meaning (community, national renewal, the defence of democracy, saving the planet for our children, as examples) whilst not scaring away that very same finance so as not to be a complete disaster. But I think even here there is room to maneuver, because there is a strong subset of super wealthy who have been crying out for taxation and the reduction of inequality.

It's just exasperating when you see the self-identified progressive left chastise the last Labour government for not doing enough, that the poor have been left behind, and that's why you should send a message against Labour by voting Green. Then you have the right making that exact same argument, and that's why you should send a message by voting Reform. And the far right vote increased by 12.28% in that period, whereas the Green vote went up by 4%. Shouldn't that be something of a lesson as to how that argument is likely to be taken by UK voters?

The main thrust of the argument of deliverism is that achievements haven't been translated into votes. I've been saying for yonks and yonks that the left should be trumpeting the many achievements of the 97-2010 Labour government. Instead, it's been put aside by dismissals of "neoliberalism" and "centrism". The concrete achievements are dismissed because the driving ideology isn't what the left wants. Starmer performed electoral miracles by working around that. Miracles don't last.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:53:26 pm
It's just exasperating when you see the self-identified progressive left chastise the last Labour government for not doing enough, that the poor have been left behind, and that's why you should send a message against Labour by voting Green. Then you have the right making that exact same argument, and that's why you should send a message by voting Reform. And the far right vote increased by 12.28% in that period, whereas the Green vote went up by 4%. Shouldn't that be something of a lesson as to how that argument is likely to be taken by UK voters?

The main thrust of the argument of deliverism is that achievements haven't been translated into votes. I've been saying for yonks and yonks that the left should be trumpeting the many achievements of the 97-2010 Labour government. Instead, it's been put aside by dismissals of "neoliberalism" and "centrism". The concrete achievements are dismissed because the driving ideology isn't what the left wants. Starmer performed electoral miracles by working around that. Miracles don't last.

The problem with this is you are counting on thoroughly disaffected and unhappy leftwing people to simply come around to your view or realisation, so as to convince equally disaffected and unhappy people falling for rightwing populism.But the "centre" needs to counter that view and win people over with it's own narrative, not simply dismiss it. "We were great in government during the Blair years" is not a narrative for the future, and even that dismisses the fact that for many people turning to Green and Reform, the dissatisfaction began during those very same Blair years (if not before). That's not to say Labour shouldn't be defending it's track record in government. But it's a technocratic argument and no way to rally a political movement.

In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if some people have gone from Corbyn to Reform (certainly in Liverpool), because people don't always get their opinions from a logical breakdown, but are emotionally driven. But that also means they can be won back. But you have to win them, because they aren't just going to suddenly come around.
