New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green (and now my MP!), appointed as Solicitor General. She specialises in planning law...
Re: New UK Government
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:34:13 pm
So great to see so many brilliant things getting announced.

Hopefully what they are planning and what they can achieve can go a long way to heal the rifts that are everywhere at the moment.

Once people start to believe and see things improving for them and their families and their friends and their city or town and country, that has to be good thing for everyone.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
I noticed that Mandlebastard or Milliband (D) are being lined up for the US ambassador's.  Now both of these Woukd be flagrantly political rather than diplomatic appointments. In so many ways I disapprove. But given the second coming of Trump, Im minded that a political appointment may be the best way to approach him.  Weve already lost one ambassador to the toss pot.  Watch this space anyway
Re: New UK Government
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm
Let's keep this a fromage free zone shall we.

No mentions of Truss nor Tottenham?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm
Era of culture wars is over, pledges new culture secretary Lisa Nandy


Thank goodness for that. Sure it's been wearing everyone down.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #245 on: Today at 01:29:51 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:06:02 pm
Sarah Sackman, the new MP for Finchley and Golders Green (and now my MP!), appointed as Solicitor General. She specialises in planning law...

We're near neighbours (well, compared to Liverpool, anyway - Chipping Barnet)!

I get the feeling Comer are going to try yet again to lob another couple of floors on their tower blocks in the NLBP...
Re: New UK Government
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:42:02 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
I noticed that Mandlebastard or Milliband (D) are being lined up for the US ambassador's.  Now both of these Woukd be flagrantly political rather than diplomatic appointments. In so many ways I disapprove. But given the second coming of Trump, Im minded that a political appointment may be the best way to approach him.  Weve already lost one ambassador to the toss pot.  Watch this space anyway

I think David would be a more diplomatic choice. Mandy would get up their noses from the get go - to use a choice Americanism.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #247 on: Today at 09:04:56 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:25:57 am
still worth listening to on occasions, has some useful insights on some things for those who can take the message regardless of the messenger https://twitter.com/floatingvotingg/status/1810036128403058841?s=03

This is true.

But I think in some instances the messenger is still important, and I don't think it helps having Blair publicly intervene knowing how much of a turnoff he is to many on the left of an already fragile voter coalition. Starmer has already proven to centrist floating voters that he's put enough distance between him and Corbyn, so he doesn't need the help there. Sit back and let Starmer do his thing, and lobby him privately if that's what he wants to do.


Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:52 pm
Era of culture wars is over, pledges new culture secretary Lisa Nandy


Thank goodness for that. Sure it's been wearing everyone down.

Again a seemingly small and obvious thing, but such a relief to openly hear it from a government minister. Just like wearing a mask and not partying through lockdown, the top needs to set the example.

I think to an extent I had become numb  to just how far governmental standard had dropped over these last 14 years, when even something as simple as the Culture Secretary saying she won't engage in culture wars comes as a notable and pleasant surprise. I can't help but feel that within the space of a less than a week we have already had more productive moves and dialogue that at any point since the Brexit referendum (8 bloody years ago....)
Re: New UK Government
Reply #248 on: Today at 09:29:26 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:26:43 pm
They definitely need to do something about the lack of seats available
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #249 on: Today at 09:56:47 am
the more you see of this new government, the more you realise how the Tories just tried to club everyone into submission. Everything was about imposition, do as I say don't do as I do, etc. They completely ground the country down to the very edge of submission with their stubborn, inflexible ideology. Another term in office and they may have succeeded in breaking the nation to their will.

Even now they're unrepentant. I felt Sunak yesterday was more about apologising to his own party for losing rather than an apology to the country for his party screwing things up so badly. Too busy bickering, pointing fingers and blaming each other for losing rather then having some humility and considering WHY people so roundly rejected them.

They absolutely detest being held to account, especially by voters.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #250 on: Today at 10:26:07 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:29:26 am
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.
We must have gained about ten seats now that Rees-Mogg isn't lying down on the front bench.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #251 on: Today at 10:28:45 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:26:07 am
We must have gained about ten seats now that Rees-Mogg isn't lying down on the front bench.

and therese coffey lost her seat(s).
Re: New UK Government
Reply #252 on: Today at 10:30:38 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:28:45 am
and therese coffey lost her seat(s).
Yeah, forgot about the healthy lifestyle minister.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #253 on: Today at 11:22:09 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:04:56 am
This is true.

But I think in some instances the messenger is still important, and I don't think it helps having Blair publicly intervene knowing how much of a turnoff he is to many on the left of an already fragile voter coalition. Starmer has already proven to centrist floating voters that he's put enough distance between him and Corbyn, so he doesn't need the help there. Sit back and let Starmer do his thing, and lobby him privately if that's what he wants to do.


Again a seemingly small and obvious thing, but such a relief to openly hear it from a government minister. Just like wearing a mask and not partying through lockdown, the top needs to set the example.

I think to an extent I had become numb  to just how far governmental standard had dropped over these last 14 years, when even something as simple as the Culture Secretary saying she won't engage in culture wars comes as a notable and pleasant surprise. I can't help but feel that within the space of a less than a week we have already had more productive moves and dialogue that at any point since the Brexit referendum (8 bloody years ago....)

We no longer have the self-annointed "special ones" in charge. More like the "normal ones".

That could pan out well...
Re: New UK Government
Reply #254 on: Today at 01:47:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:29:26 am
They need to fill in the corners. We've got members on here who can advise them.

;D
Re: New UK Government
Reply #255 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm
Apparently this article has been doing the rounds amongst the new cabinet. Essential reading for anyone interested in progressive politics, regardless of which part of the spectrum that may be. There is plenty in here for both "sides" to take note of:

https://democracyjournal.org/arguments/the-death-of-deliverism/
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Apparently this article has been doing the rounds amongst the new cabinet. Essential reading for anyone interested in progressive politics, regardless of which part of the spectrum that may be. There is plenty in here for both "sides" to take note of:

https://democracyjournal.org/arguments/the-death-of-deliverism/

Any chance you could break it down into normal, understandable English rather than corporate/political jargon please.

I started reading it but had no clue what it was talking about, what it was trying to say or who it was aimed at and more importantly why I should read or understand it.
