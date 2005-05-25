the more you see of this new government, the more you realise how the Tories just tried to club everyone into submission. Everything was about imposition, do as I say don't do as I do, etc. They completely ground the country down to the very edge of submission with their stubborn, inflexible ideology. Another term in office and they may have succeeded in breaking the nation to their will.
Even now they're unrepentant. I felt Sunak yesterday was more about apologising to his own party for losing rather than an apology to the country for his party screwing things up so badly. Too busy bickering, pointing fingers and blaming each other for losing rather then having some humility and considering WHY people so roundly rejected them.
They absolutely detest being held to account, especially by voters.