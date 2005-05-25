still worth listening to on occasions, has some useful insights on some things for those who can take the message regardless of the messenger https://twitter.com/floatingvotingg/status/1810036128403058841?s=03



Era of culture wars is over, pledges new culture secretary Lisa Nandy





Thank goodness for that. Sure it's been wearing everyone down.



This is true.But I think in some instances the messenger is still important, and I don't think it helps having Blair publicly intervene knowing how much of a turnoff he is to many on the left of an already fragile voter coalition. Starmer has already proven to centrist floating voters that he's put enough distance between him and Corbyn, so he doesn't need the help there. Sit back and let Starmer do his thing, and lobby him privately if that's what he wants to do.Again a seemingly small and obvious thing, but such a relief to openly hear it from a government minister. Just like wearing a mask and not partying through lockdown, the top needs to set the example.I think to an extent I had become numb to just how far governmental standard had dropped over these last 14 years, when even something as simple as the Culture Secretary saying she won't engage in culture wars comes as a notable and pleasant surprise. I can't help but feel that within the space of a less than a week we have already had more productive moves and dialogue that at any point since the Brexit referendum (8 bloody years ago....)