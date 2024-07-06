Not according to the Beeb.



Mr Ramsay welcomed the decision by Labour to lift a de facto ban on onshore wind farms.



"That is welcome, yes, absolutely we need to see more renewable energy in the UK of various sorts, done in the right way, and so Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that," he said."



They're being duplicitous. They claim to welcome the lifting as a party, but then their the MP suddenly goes from 'there's a climate emergency, we must act immediately' to 'is there anything to be said for having another review about onshore wind farms?' two days after being elected.Ramsey's smugness in saying "Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that" is palpableas if he's some kind of arbiter of the right direction (even ignoring for a moment that the smug git is personally trying to block them taking the step)