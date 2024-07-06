« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 5786 times)

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:01:06 pm
Which the Green party are...opposing!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/07/06/net-zero-green-mp-adrian-ramsay-opposing-government-plans/
Not according to the Beeb.

Mr Ramsay welcomed the decision by Labour to lift a de facto ban on onshore wind farms.

"That is welcome, yes, absolutely we need to see more renewable energy in the UK of various sorts, done in the right way, and so Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that," he said." 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgrlx7z64n4o

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Not according to the Beeb.

Mr Ramsay welcomed the decision by Labour to lift a de facto ban on onshore wind farms.

"That is welcome, yes, absolutely we need to see more renewable energy in the UK of various sorts, done in the right way, and so Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that," he said." 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgrlx7z64n4o

Lifting the ban was in their manifesto, I believe.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Not according to the Beeb.

Mr Ramsay welcomed the decision by Labour to lift a de facto ban on onshore wind farms.

"That is welcome, yes, absolutely we need to see more renewable energy in the UK of various sorts, done in the right way, and so Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that," he said." 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgrlx7z64n4o


not a case of "in my backyard"?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:38:41 pm »
This is great news getting rid of one of the most pathetic Tory gimmicks ever, well done Angie

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/angela-rayner-levelling-up-communities-slogan-twitter-labour-b1169531.html
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm »
Seems like a good start, making common sense decisions quickly. Particularly with regards to ditching crazy Tory policies.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
The Commons sits and all the red is on the left....

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:49:25 pm
The Commons sits and all the red is on the left....



And half of the right as well :D
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:26:43 pm »
They definitely need to do something about the lack of seats available
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:38:41 pm
This is great news getting rid of one of the most pathetic Tory gimmicks ever, well done Angie

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/angela-rayner-levelling-up-communities-slogan-twitter-labour-b1169531.html
The idea was sound but the policies never remotely followed through.  In the end it just became a ruse for channelling money to the constituencies of certain MPs for photo ops or to what were, at the time at least, marginal constituencies.

In the absence of the EU effectively providing levelling up money to the poorer parts of England I hope Labour do put something in place.  Sorting out the funding formulas for local authorities would be a good start as they're skewed towards London boroughs (and Surrey...).  Local authorities in poorer areas being able to provide services like children's centres again would make a real difference.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:24:13 pm
Not according to the Beeb.

Mr Ramsay welcomed the decision by Labour to lift a de facto ban on onshore wind farms.

"That is welcome, yes, absolutely we need to see more renewable energy in the UK of various sorts, done in the right way, and so Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that," he said." 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgrlx7z64n4o


They're being duplicitous. They claim to welcome the lifting as a party, but then their the MP suddenly goes from 'there's a climate emergency, we must act immediately' to 'is there anything to be said for having another review about onshore wind farms?' two days after being elected.

Ramsey's smugness in saying "Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that" is palpable ;D as if he's some kind of arbiter of the right direction (even ignoring for a moment that the smug git is personally trying to block them taking the step)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:26:43 pm
They definitely need to do something about the lack of seats available

They need a proper room and open the old one, as a museum.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:35 pm
They need a proper room and open the old one, as a museum.
It was purposely built small on Churchill's instructions to give a greater theatrical effect on the big occasions.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:43:01 pm
It was purposely built small on Churchill's instructions to give a greater theatrical effect on the big occasions.

Didn't know that. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:57:52 pm
Didn't know that. 
Also so it looked less ridiculous when mostly empty (ie on a normal day).
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:35:51 pm
Ramsey's smugness in saying "Labour have taken a step in the right direction with that" is palpable ;D as if he's some kind of arbiter of the right direction (even ignoring for a moment that the smug git is personally trying to block them taking the step)
This thread is full of people effectively saying Labour is taking a step in the right direction  ::)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:02:42 pm
This thread is full of people effectively saying Labour is taking a step in the right direction  ::)

It is but those same people then aren't going to object when Labour propose that step in the right direction in their area which is what Ramsey is doing. To him its a step in the right direction as long as it isn't in his contituency...
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:16:26 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:02:42 pm
This thread is full of people effectively saying Labour is taking a step in the right direction  ::)
think you missed the point
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:16:26 pm
think you missed the point
I don't think I did at all. This thread is about the new UK government and not a Green Party bashing thread. Perhaps you could start one specifically for that purpose as you seem so keen.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #218 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:00:18 pm
Also so it looked less ridiculous when mostly empty (ie on a normal day).

Bear in mind the original HoC chamber was destroyed in the war. I imagine Churchill never envisaged TV cameras being installed, so how it looked on an "empty" day would have been irrelevant back then.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #219 on: Today at 04:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Bear in mind the original HoC chamber was destroyed in the war. I imagine Churchill never envisaged TV cameras being installed, so how it looked on an "empty" day would have been irrelevant back then.
The public queue up every day to fill the gallery and watch the debates.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:25:29 pm
The public queue up every day to fill the gallery and watch the debates.

Of course. I wasn't disagreeing, just pointing out that the chamber was built in a different era for a different audience.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:23:21 pm
I don't think I did at all. This thread is about the new UK government and not a Green Party bashing thread. Perhaps you could start one specifically for that purpose as you seem so keen.
no you evidently did miss the point (no harm in that). to reiterate - the point was that Ramsey doesn't feel the best qualified to be patronisingly telling declaring that the Labour Party took a step in the right direction.

it seems relevant to this thread since you brought them up. please don't hold their hypocrisy against me - that's on them. you can't say I didn't warn you ;)
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:31:44 pm
Of course. I wasn't disagreeing, just pointing out that the chamber was built in a different era for a different audience.
The building should just be allowed to fall down. A new purpose built parliament is needed really.
