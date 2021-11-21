Richard Holden quits as Tory chairman



New shadow cabinet:



· Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden



· Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy C*nt



· Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell



· Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly



· Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge



· Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar



· Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith



· Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins



· Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch



· Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay



· Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Philp



· Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True



· Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake



· Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho



· Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride



· Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds



· Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately



· Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez



· Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright



· Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart



· Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont



· Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower



· Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew



· Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott



· Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen



· Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat



· Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie



· Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies



Lord Cameron and Richard Holden have both offered their resignations, and Rishi Sunak has accepted.

