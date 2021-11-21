Richard Holden quits as Tory chairman
New shadow cabinet:
· Shadow Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Oliver Dowden
· Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy C*nt
· Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Andrew Mitchell
· Shadow Home Secretary: James Cleverly
· Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge
· Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Ed Argar
· Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology: Andrew Griffith
· Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary: Victoria Atkins
· Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities: Kemi Badenoch
· Shadow Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Steve Barclay
· Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Chris Philp
· Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True
· Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade: Kevin Hollinrake
· Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Claire Coutinho
· Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Mel Stride
· Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Damian Hinds
· Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Helen Whately
· Shadow Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport: Julia Lopez
· Shadow Attorney General: Jeremy Wright
· Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Alex Burghart
· Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: John Lamont
· Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Lord Davies of Gower
· Opposition Chief Whip: Stuart Andrew
· Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Laura Trott
· Shadow Paymaster General: John Glen
· Shadow Security Minister: Tom Tugendhat
· Shadow Veterans Minister: Andrew Bowie
· Shadow Women and Equalities: Mims Davies
Lord Cameron and Richard Holden have both offered their resignations, and Rishi Sunak has accepted.