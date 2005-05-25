« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

True!

But this is what people desiring closer ties to the EU need to understand: it's going to take time to rebuild those foundations. No matter how obvious and common sense is appears to most of us, the vast majority of people are still scratching their heads over all of it. Education is key.
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.
I'd love to hear the counterargument!
Logged
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

And Frottages buddy, Trump, also wants Europe to take more responsibility for defence.
Logged

TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/07/labour-to-seek-joint-declaration-with-eu-on-wide-ranging-security-pact

Damned smart and damned sensible. This is how we start rebuilding ties with the EU. The Tories were so obsessed with Brexit that they refused to talk on almost any level. Common sense is the way forward.

Landscape just got more interesting with the left coalition elected in France. 
Logged

west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
I'd love to hear the counterargument!

Something along the lines of this is not Brexit, Brexit means Brexit, 17.4 million people, will of the people, Remainer elite, the Establishment, rejoining by the back door etc etc etc
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm
Something along the lines of this is not Brexit, Brexit means Brexit, 17.4 million people, will of the people, Remainer elite, the Establishment, rejoining by the back door etc etc etc
That's exactly what I think, but it's so easily shot down - We're talking about defense, answer the question!
Logged
Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
I don't expect this to happen but I wish Parliament would ask Lyndsey Hoyle to resign and bring in Chris Bryant as the new speaker. 

Is Chris Bryant interested in being Speaker?
Logged
classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm
Landscape just got more interesting with the left coalition elected in France. 
but also more uncertain.

for example Melenchon is some crank - been supportive of Asad, and apologist for Putin 'its NATOs fault', plus 'Ukraine are nazis anyway' kind of flavour of far-left crank. hopefully he's marginalised or his ignorance has been tempered
Logged

Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

The quickest way towards Europe is English patriotism.
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:05:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
The quickest way towards Europe is English patriotism.
:thumbup
Logged
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:17:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Is Chris Bryant interested in being Speaker?
Yeah, he was, he put himself forward to replace Bercow so I assume he still interested.
Logged
Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:24 am
Yeah, he was, he put himself forward to replace Bercow so I assume he still interested.
Think he would be great he's a fantastic MP (neighbouring constituency to mine), not a chance Hoyle stands down though, he loves the power too much
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:58:49 am
Think he would be great he's a fantastic MP (neighbouring constituency to mine), not a chance Hoyle stands down though, he loves the power too much
Be a shame to lose him as chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards and Commons Select Committee of Privileges,  though which I'm sure he would keep.
Logged
Kekule

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:52:36 am »
Theyve been very serious and sensible to start, but Darren Jones seems to be enjoying it enough to allow himself a wee joke on GMB this morning

Susanna Reid, "When the previous Labour government handed over to the coalition with a note in a drawer saying there's no money left, did you find a similar note?"

Darren Jones, "I opened the drawer and there was nothing in it. So I can only assume that they couldn't afford the note paper" 

:lmao

Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:42:40 am
Be a shame to lose him as chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards and Commons Select Committee of Privileges,  though which I'm sure he would keep.

He resigned from this role earlier in the year as he'd been appointed in a shadow minsterial role. He's just been apppointed as Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sports so I don't think he'll be interested in the speakers role right now.
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:52:36 am
Theyve been very serious and sensible to start, but Darren Jones seems to be enjoying it enough to allow himself a wee joke on GMB this morning

Susanna Reid, "When the previous Labour government handed over to the coalition with a note in a drawer saying there's no money left, did you find a similar note?"

Darren Jones, "I opened the drawer and there was nothing in it. So I can only assume that they couldn't afford the note paper" 

:lmao

:lmao that's brilliant
Logged

TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Logged

Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:37:26 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:11:07 am
He resigned from this role earlier in the year as he'd been appointed in a shadow minsterial role. He's just been apppointed as Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sports so I don't think he'll be interested in the speakers role right now.
Onward and upward, good for him. I have obviously taken my eye off the ball there. Thanks for that. :thumbup
Logged
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Despite all the problems, I have a spring in my step today. I feel like the issues are finally being tackled, rather than being saddled with an overwhelmed, reactive government who's response to every new issue is to stick their fingers in their ears and sing really loud.
Logged
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:58:49 am
Think he would be great he's a fantastic MP (neighbouring constituency to mine), not a chance Hoyle stands down though, he loves the power too much
Yeah, sadly, theres no chance of Hoyle standing down, expect some showboating from Farages Reform for the cameras.
Logged
koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Ban on onshore wind is gone
Logged
thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Ban on onshore wind is gone
I think that's great news but I'm sure many will disagree.

When we drive through France it's awesome to see all the massive wind turbines they have.  It's a bigger country and they're likely deliberately situated near motorways (and away from large urban centres) so gives a skewed impression on the relative onshore wind developments but the more that Europe/The West self-generates the better.  We'll need to keep upping the ante just to keep up with the energy demands from crypto-harvesting and generative AI!
Logged

koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:21:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:18:42 pm
I think that's great news but I'm sure many will disagree.

When we drive through France it's awesome to see all the massive wind turbines they have.  It's a bigger country and they're likely deliberately situated near motorways (and away from large urban centres) so gives a skewed impression on the relative onshore wind developments but the more that Europe/The West self-generates the better.  We'll need to keep upping the ante just to keep up with the energy demands from crypto-harvesting and generative AI!
It's a brilliant decision and an obvious one given this is an exceptionally windy island!
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:57:50 am
Despite all the problems, I have a spring in my step today. I feel like the issues are finally being tackled, rather than being saddled with an overwhelmed, reactive government who's response to every new issue is to stick their fingers in their ears and sing really loud.

Feel the same, but honestly seeing the negativity, hostility and shithousery of the Corbyn supporters that have 'lost' is depressing.

Had three this morning that kicked off on me so offered to meet them for a quiet chat. They've all vanished now.


I get their boy lost, but bloody hell. The Tories are gone and you'd think they'd be happy about that, but they're fucking fuming.


The Corbyn boys are the Evertonians of Poltiics. The Fume is high.
Logged
Robinred

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:21:58 pm
It's a brilliant decision and an obvious one given this is an exceptionally windy island!

They might site a couple in the HOC, given the amount of hot air the opposition benches are going to create.
Logged
Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:29:22 pm »
Andy just switch it all off, these are happy times, enjoy them. They are even more irrelevent now than ever.
Logged
Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:35:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Ban on onshore wind is gone

One of the most cost effective green energy generators.

Torys blocked it to push more Oil and Gas exploration..
Logged

Coyler

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:52:36 am
Darren Jones, "I opened the drawer and there was nothing in it. So I can only assume that they couldn't afford the note paper" 

:lmao
Haha I was wondering how they would handle that when it came up.
Logged

Libertine

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:56:21 pm »
oof.....  ;D


The Guardian's Larry Elliott asks the chancellor about whether she agrees with former Prime Minister Liz Truss' statement that there is an "anti-growth coalition" in Britain. Reeves responds by saying the "anti-growth coalition are the Conservative party" and that "the British people kicked them out of office last week".
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:35:20 pm
One of the most cost effective green energy generators.

Torys blocked it to push more Oil and Gas exploration..

Which the Green party are...opposing!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/07/06/net-zero-green-mp-adrian-ramsay-opposing-government-plans/
Logged

redgriffin73

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:29:21 pm
They might site a couple in the HOC, given the amount of hot air the opposition benches are going to create.

Could surround Bramley Moore with them too, the power off the constant fume would serve most of the north west.
Logged
Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:56:21 pm
oof.....  ;D


The Guardian's Larry Elliott asks the chancellor about whether she agrees with former Prime Minister and former MP Liz Truss' statement that there is an "anti-growth coalition" in Britain. Reeves responds by saying the "anti-growth coalition are the Conservative party" and that "the British people kicked them out of office last week".

Amended for accuracy.
Logged
oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:59:50 pm »
So much for Labour have no plans.
Logged
JC the Messiah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #153 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
I got an email from Humanists UK today. Thought it was an interesting read, one of hope:

Quote
Hello.

I've never written to Humanists UK supporters like this before so please forgive me if I've missed out any of the usual niceties. But, like you, I read Alice's email on Saturday, and Andrew's on Friday, and realised I had to say something too and add my weight to their message.

Now is an extremely important time to join Humanists UK as a member if, like me, you want to see humanist campaigns on faith schools, bishops in the House of Lords, and a secular state taken seriously in government, and given due space on the political agenda for the next five years. Humanists UK has a real shot at rebalancing power between religious leaders and ordinary citizens - but only with your support. You can join now by clicking here.

Elections can be a time of significant change and we have just witnessed one. We as the people  the 'demos' in 'democracy'  invest these moments of change with meaning. Manifestos, promises, policies, and pledges are all extremely important, but so too is the simple fact that change brings more change. There is power in symbolism. There is power in a change of direction. There is power in knowing that the arrow now points in another direction. And we have to seize this moment.

In a humanist context, change could mean a change to 14 years with no progress on assisted dying, 14 years of expanding religious discrimination in schools, and 14 years of kicking the can down the road on issues like humanist marriage or shutting illegal schools.

This isn't a party-political message. It's a humanist one. But more than that, it's a tactical one. Now is the moment. Now is the time. Now is when the iron is hot. Will you help us?

Andrew Copson tells me he's already got whiffs of how much money the religious groups have put aside for the eventuality of a Labour Government. They want specific pledges, like an expansion of their work in local governments, and freedom to discriminate. They want to water down the promise to ban so-called conversion therapy. And they want to make sure Labour's pledge to reform the House of Lords, abolishing the bishops in the process, never gets off the ground. And that's before you take into account the hundreds of millions of American dollars being pumped into campaigns to restrict abortion rights and turn back the clock on equality law.

Because change is an opportunity for every group in civil society to make progress with their campaigns. Sadly, many of these campaigns aren't for good causes like human rights and equal access to schools. Many are about shoring up power, privilege, patronage. That's why we need you.

BECOME A MEMBER
Humanists UK will have its work cut out for it. Religious groups have millions to spend. We have people power, good arguments, and good values on our side. Plus, a little bit of hope. Will you add to our numbers in this time of need, and help us make this a time of real change?

Yours,

Professor A. C. Grayling
Vice President, Humanists UK

P.S. Did you read Humanists UK's rather interesting article on Keir Starmer being the seventh non-religious PM we've had? I hadn't even realised. He says his non-religious values are rooted in a concern for 'irreducible human dignity'. That sounds like something we can work with. But only if we drastically increase our member base to support our chances of success in this parliamentary term. Thank you.
Logged
zero zero

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:01:06 pm
Which the Green party are...opposing!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/07/06/net-zero-green-mp-adrian-ramsay-opposing-government-plans/
Nice headline:
Green MP opposes 100-mile corridor of wind farm pylons in his Suffolk constituency

Adrian Ramsay, the partys co-leader, will go against the Governments net zero plans
Logged

classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:13:19 pm
Nice headline:
Green MP opposes 100-mile corridor of wind farm pylons in his Suffolk constituency

Adrian Ramsay, the partys co-leader, will go against the Governments net zero plans

i was just mentioning this in another thread

hopefully Labour manage to progress this without the inevitable resistance and use of dirty stalling tactics that they likes of the Greens and their NIMBY allies will employ

as Thaddeus says, France does it well. In fact France is the most obvious country we should aspire to in terms of energy (Finland is great too) in the context of their own Nuclear power plant infrastructure and energy indedepence - and alternative to carbon - that affords
Logged
