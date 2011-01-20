Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.



True!But this is what people desiring closer ties to the EU need to understand: it's going to take time to rebuild those foundations. No matter how obvious and common sense is appears to most of us, the vast majority of people are still scratching their heads over all of it. Education is key.