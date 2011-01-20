« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

True!

But this is what people desiring closer ties to the EU need to understand: it's going to take time to rebuild those foundations. No matter how obvious and common sense is appears to most of us, the vast majority of people are still scratching their heads over all of it. Education is key.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.
I'd love to hear the counterargument!
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

And Frottages buddy, Trump, also wants Europe to take more responsibility for defence.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jul/07/labour-to-seek-joint-declaration-with-eu-on-wide-ranging-security-pact

Damned smart and damned sensible. This is how we start rebuilding ties with the EU. The Tories were so obsessed with Brexit that they refused to talk on almost any level. Common sense is the way forward.

Landscape just got more interesting with the left coalition elected in France. 
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
I'd love to hear the counterargument!

Something along the lines of this is not Brexit, Brexit means Brexit, 17.4 million people, will of the people, Remainer elite, the Establishment, rejoining by the back door etc etc etc
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm
Something along the lines of this is not Brexit, Brexit means Brexit, 17.4 million people, will of the people, Remainer elite, the Establishment, rejoining by the back door etc etc etc
That's exactly what I think, but it's so easily shot down - We're talking about defense, answer the question!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
I don't expect this to happen but I wish Parliament would ask Lyndsey Hoyle to resign and bring in Chris Bryant as the new speaker. 

Is Chris Bryant interested in being Speaker?
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm
Landscape just got more interesting with the left coalition elected in France. 
but also more uncertain.

for example Melenchon is some crank - been supportive of Asad, and apologist for Putin 'its NATOs fault', plus 'Ukraine are nazis anyway' kind of flavour of far-left crank. hopefully he's marginalised or his ignorance has been tempered
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Its also a good trap for Reform. If Frottage starts going off on one calling this a Brexit betrayal etc etc then you just claim Frottage wants European defence to be weakened and divided so his mate Putin can pick everyone off one country at a time.

The quickest way towards Europe is English patriotism.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:05:00 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
The quickest way towards Europe is English patriotism.
:thumbup
Online oldfordie

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:17:24 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
Is Chris Bryant interested in being Speaker?
Yeah, he was, he put himself forward to replace Bercow so I assume he still interested.
