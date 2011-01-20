As I have said before, I grew up in an area that had plenty of brownfield sites where they have built housing, an old army barracks, the old council building, car parks, converting office buildings into residential buildings, it’s a nice idea when you don’t live there is what id say. There is only so many people you can cram into an area before all the problems that come with it come, pollution, crime, shit public services etc repeating the same mistakes of the 60’s housing policy but just making the buildings slightly shorter and more fatter because most of these brownfield site are only actually big enough for flats and not houses. For the people who live on those areas it’s shit.
That sounds more something that could be addressed with a better planning policy. For example, set a limit to how many buildings you can have in an area before you need to convert some brownfield land to a park. Have limits on the number of of housing before you need to build schools and GP surgeries, or even public transport connections.
Spreading out into the green belt isn't a great solution imo. I wouldn't want our cities to end up like many American cities, where most people live in the suburbs, and the old inner cities become undesirable places to live, full or poverty and crime.
Anyway, my hope is that the new minister (even if an ex-tory) will take concerns about the impact on people and the environment into account, and not just remove legislation so that his mates in the building trade can make some more money.