Offline Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:29:36 am
I know that tactical voting can also be considered an "exploit" of FPTP, but the Lib Dems don't put up candidates nationally knowing they can't win because they're deliberately trying to skewer the election results. That's why I don't support Labour or the Lib Dems deliberately standing down candidates in Tory seats to give the other party a clear run at it - that really is undemocratic in my view. But Frottage will and has done this, and it's partly what helped Boris crack 2019.
Tactical voting is akin to AV, but where the voters get in their alternative without going through an AV process. Nothing exploitative about it.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,394
  • Bam!
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:28:51 am »
I'm going to guess they have just used random admin office workers as candidates in as many seats as needed, just to secure some votes.

The one for Garston in Liverpool has no information online apart from being the person you email to confirm attendance at a reform Gala dinner. That suggests they just work for reform in some office capacity and their name was thrown on the ballot to capture some votes. Paper candidates.

The fact people still vote for them makes them the idiots. Garston's 'Ghost candidate' got 4,000 votes, not one leaflet with their name on and no picture available anywhere. 
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,017
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:22:27 am
Tactical voting is akin to AV, but where the voters get in their alternative without going through an AV process. Nothing exploitative about it.

I agree. I mentioned it only for the sake of completeness, as I imagine some in Reform would try to use this argument.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,574
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 am »
I don't care how much Deform deserve more MPs based on their vote share. The thought of them getting 100 or more MPs in Westminster should scare the shit out of everyone.

Look at how they behaved at the EU parliament, rabble rousing c*nts.

For arguments about coalition governments see the 2010-15 government for evidence it doesn't work.

Look at Italy, and other countries in Europe where the right is on the rise and in France where candidates had to step down to prevent the National Front getting a majority, so even PR can be manipulated
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LuverlyRita

  metar made
  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:14:44 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:39:43 am
I don't care how much Deform deserve more MPs based on their vote share. The thought of them getting 100 or more MPs in Westminster should scare the shit out of everyone.

Look at how they behaved at the EU parliament, rabble rousing c*nts.
They were embarrassing in the EU parliament. We are going to need a speaker in the HoC who is strong and firm.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:14:44 am
They were embarrassing in the EU parliament. We are going to need a speaker in the HoC who is strong and firm.
It's a pity Betty Boothroyd isn't still around.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,265
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  8, 2024, 11:52:42 pm
Go back and read my post again. I didn't say you twisted Frottage's words, I said you were twisting the issue of Reform putting up fake candidates, which is an electoral fraud issue, not an electoral system one. 

I'm not defending Frottage or his party for a second. But he got the votes, so he should get the seats. It really is as simple as that.

Anyway, I need to sleep so I'll leave you with this article from Ian Dunt which says it far better than I can.

https://iandunt.substack.com/p/election-2024-this-could-be-the-birth
While I understand the issue of disparity between votes and representation. You can't just say this. Everyone who voted knows that we don't have PR and vote for local MPs. Not only does it influence who people vote for, and makes some people tactically vote or protest vote, but there's also a lot of people who don't vote at all because of it, and parties run their campaigns based off the system that we have and trying to win in certain areas and not just off of a popular vote.

Now the above is all possible extra arguments for a different system, but "they got the votes so they should get the seats" is not an accurate thing to say for me. If there was a different system then it would have been a completely different election.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 am »
All of those on here that were advocating for some form of intelligence test before being gifted the right to vote should now be reasonably happy. Without the need to go down that controversial route the Reform Party have fulfilled that valuable function, by virtue of the fact that a vote for them is worth fuck all.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:19:33 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:29:36 am
I don't want to get into an argument on PR, and I would certainly like a more representative system. However I'm happy to see Deform and its support hamstrung by the current system, especially if they're attempting to exploit a perceived loophole.

Even if the paper candidates are real people, putting them up to boost the vote share is akin to Britain First buying likes on FB to give the impression that you have more support than you actually do - or at least suggest that your support has deeper roots than it does and that you're more than just a protest party.

Frottage has been relying on smoke and mirrors in this way to over inflate his perceived support for a decade. We've all complained how this no-mark got the kind of exposure and publicity of a mainstream politician for the sake of "balance". As a result he's finally starting to gain some traction, and he needs cutting off at the knees.

I know that tactical voting can also be considered an "exploit" of FPTP, but the Lib Dems don't put up candidates nationally knowing they can't win because they're deliberately trying to skewer the election results. That's why I don't support Labour or the Lib Dems deliberately standing down candidates in Tory seats to give the other party a clear run at it - that really is undemocratic in my view. But Frottage will and has done this, and it's partly what helped Boris crack 2019.

Deform and Frottage aren't trying to give a voice to 4 million odd voters. It's nothing but a power play, and should be treated with due contempt. UKIP has been around for a good 30 odd years, but I swear that 10 years ago I'd not even heard of Frottage. He just seemed to pop into existence with a ready made political profile and everything after apparently quitting the Tories. Then he jumped ship from UKIP as soon as Brexit was achievable. He's only about himself and is dodgy af.
Good post Red, you made some points I should of mentioned but the point highlighted puts it far better than I have.
Many people were saying Reform are going to win dozens of seats before the election, a few people said they might even end up the opposition so I checked out Reforms chances of wining in every single seat in the country, not as hard as it sounds, just checked what price the bookies offered for every Reform candidate in every seat.
All I saw was 50/1 to 500/1 for the vast majority of candidates so it did give me good reason to challenge the belief that Reform will win many seats.
 I estimated Reform gaining up to around 5 seats with a maximum of 9 with a few shock results.

There are 650 seats in Parliament. I would say Reform knowingly stood around 630 candidates with zero chance of wining, clever really as I imagine it didn't cost him a penny. each candidate paid their own deposit.
we now know why Frottage did this. if we add up the total number of votes received by these 630 odd no-hope Reform candidates then I wouldn't be surprised if that came to 4 million.
Frottage had this planned, he knew Reforms vote share for each candidate would probably be around 5000 to 20000 if the Reform candidates with a chance stood which weakens his fight for PR, so he stood as many Reform candidates as possible to artificially inflate Reforms total votes, it worked, it's now 800.000 per MP.
 He's no different to Trump. a con-man who looked for a way to exploit our democracy.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:50 am by oldfordie »
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,017
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:32:19 am »
I'd say that if Deform had won, say, 12-20 seats, a case for PR would actually be weakened. Maximising his party's vote share whilst minimising the returns gives Frottage a new axe to grind.

Just watch. He'll be banging the PR referendum drum the same way he did for the Brexit referendum. And he'll be looking to con the Lib Dems into backing it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:32:19 am
I'd say that if Deform had won, say, 12-20 seats, a case for PR would actually be weakened. Maximising his party's vote share whilst minimising the returns gives Frottage a new axe to grind.

Just watch. He'll be banging the PR referendum drum the same way he did for the Brexit referendum. And he'll be looking to con the Lib Dems into backing it.
Others will support his PR argument as well.
Frottage is doing a Trump, making himself into some hero fighting the establishment to give people a voice, the first thing he said on election night is am coming for you Labour, expect fireworks.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Bobsackamano

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 am »
"I believe in democracy"

"Trump is a threat to democracy"

"Anything that keeps people I don't like out of power is good"

"Anybody who votes for people I don't like are scum"
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 12:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:41:03 am
All of those on here that were advocating for some form of intelligence test before being gifted the right to vote should now be reasonably happy. Without the need to go down that controversial route the Reform Party have fulfilled that valuable function, by virtue of the fact that a vote for them is worth fuck all.
;D And all the better for being true!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,265
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 12:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:50:14 am
"I believe in democracy"

"Trump is a threat to democracy"

"Anything that keeps people I don't like out of power is good"

"Anybody who votes for people I don't like are scum"
What the fuck does Trump have to do with this thread

Also FPTP is democratic, PR is democratic. Was it democratic that Trump won his 2016 election while losing the popular vote by millions? Of course it was.  Every democracy has their own system.  Flaws and pluses in each of them. You can still believe in democracy and think that certain systems have benefits of keeping extremists out, keeping the country from political deadlock or instability.  There's not one right or pure way.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:33 am
Good post Red, you made some points I should of mentioned but the point highlighted puts it far better than I have.
Many people were saying Reform are going to win dozens of seats before the election, a few people said they might even end up the opposition so I checked out Reforms chances of wining in every single seat in the country, not as hard as it sounds, just checked what price the bookies offered for every Reform candidate in every seat.
All I saw was 50/1 to 500/1 for the vast majority of candidates so it did give me good reason to challenge the belief that Reform will win many seats.
 I estimated Reform gaining up to around 5 seats with a maximum of 9 with a few shock results.
Hah. Brilliant! A form of crowdsourcing. I like it.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,017
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm »
Hitler was elected democratically as well. We've learned how fragile our systems can be, and how the ruthless can and will exploit them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 12:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:22:36 pm
Hah. Brilliant! A form of crowdsourcing. I like it.
:)   I don't like to gamble on big odds on shots but I was really tempted in the last few days before the election, all the evidence showed Reform will struggle to win over 7 seats. they needed a few shocks to win over 9, all possible I suppose but what wasn't possible was 40-60 500/1 shots wining at the same time, I rated the chances of that happening as Zero, so was tempted to hammer the Torys winning more seats than Reform at 1/4 it was literally buying money as far as I was concerned.
I never made the connection to what this info tells us now though so turned out to be more useful than I thought.
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 03:22:43 pm »
Didn't take Fartage long to disgrace himself.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:22:43 pm
Didn't take Fartage long to disgrace himself.
Calling Bercow a disgrace?
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Kekule

  Not fussy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 03:29:13 pm »
I know its not news, but my goodness Frottage is such a tosser.

Get over it you sad little man. You spent long enough telling others to.
Online Millie

  Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,274
  • IFWT
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm »
What has Frottage done?
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 03:34:46 pm
What has Frottage done?
Instead of the usual bonhomie that goes on while all the party leaders welcome the Speaker, he goes on about 'Bercow, that little man' disrupting his Brexit hopes. Hoyle saved him from further embarrassing himself by cutting him off short.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm
Instead of the usual bonhomie that goes on while all the party leaders welcome the Speaker, he goes on about 'Bercow, that little man' disrupting his Brexit hopes. Hoyle saved him from further embarrassing himself by cutting him off short.
It was an uncharacteristically generous speech from Frottage to begin with.  It became evident why when he used that generosity towards Hoyle to stick the boot in on Bercow.  It will be interesting to see how much he refers to Brexit (he didn't even use the term during that rant against Bercow) as I think most people are fed up with it irrespective of which way they voted in 2016.
Offline smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,770
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm »
Frottage will get bored soon enough and fail to turn up.
Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,274
  • IFWT
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 03:45:59 pm »
Ta folks
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm
Instead of the usual bonhomie that goes on while all the party leaders welcome the Speaker, he goes on about 'Bercow, that little man' disrupting his Brexit hopes. Hoyle saved him from further embarrassing himself by cutting him off short.
He will soon be tearing into Hoyle as well, complimenting him now but he was good as saying we are starting off from scratch so am not judging you now, I will judge you on what you do in the future.
Good old Nige, what a fair man, Nige was prepared to treat him with respect until Hoyle started having a go at him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm by oldfordie »
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,574
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:14:44 am
They were embarrassing in the EU parliament. We are going to need a speaker in the HoC who is strong and firm.
Not a good start from Frottage, what a complete tool
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,574
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm »
Were any of the other Deform loons in attendance, Frottage was sat by the TUVI character which I believe is the equivalent party to Deform in Northern Ireland
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,017
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 04:26:40 pm »
Piss off the speaker at your peril.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Kekule

  Not fussy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm
Were any of the other Deform loons in attendance, Frottage was sat by the TUVI character which I believe is the equivalent party to Deform in Northern Ireland

They all had to stand up, apparently, as the chamber was packed when they got there.  A couple of people have, perhaps uncharitably*, suggested that they delayed their entrance as thought they were all going to walk in together Reservoir Dogs style and take their seats whilst the rest of the house looked on.  In reality it was choc full when they got there and they barely got inside the door. Space was found for Frottage as he was due to speak.


* not that they deserve any benefit of the doubt, the twats.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:11:53 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:30:59 am
While I understand the issue of disparity between votes and representation. You can't just say this. Everyone who voted knows that we don't have PR and vote for local MPs. Not only does it influence who people vote for, and makes some people tactically vote or protest vote, but there's also a lot of people who don't vote at all because of it, and parties run their campaigns based off the system that we have and trying to win in certain areas and not just off of a popular vote.

Now the above is all possible extra arguments for a different system, but "they got the votes so they should get the seats" is not an accurate thing to say for me. If there was a different system then it would have been a completely different election.

Yes, I think PR is probably a more appropriate system as I don't like the link between 'local' MP and national government (I'm not hung up on it, but there are plenty of examples where you probably like a certain local candidate (lets go JC as the one I know, but I am sure there are tories that are (were) good locally)).   The electorate are savvy enough to tactically vote under PR to keep Frottage and his ilk away from power.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:16:03 am »
I can't think of a better thread, but we have to start looking at the line between people who fear immigration and racists. To tar all of Reforms voters as racists is an expensive mistake in my eyes.  No doubt there is a core of racists , and a sizeable number of anti-establishment votes in there. But I'd wager a decent number 'see' immigrants as stressing the NHS, schools, houses, police, well all public services. We need to find a way to reverse this , both by managing the impact of immigration where it is an issue and more importantly painting the correct picture of the impact.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
Its funny to think of immigrants stressing the nhs. Without immigrants, it would collapse.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:33 am by thejbs »
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,659
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:31:49 am
Its funny to think of immigrants stressing the nhs. Without immigrants, it would collapse.

Oh absolutely, but joe public has been conditioned to think that isn't the case.  And I believe a reasonable number of reform voters will know this for the NHS.
Less clear for them for housing, jobs etc though.
Making quite a few jumps here, but I think what we have is an ageing population problem. We don't save anywhere near enough to support ourselves in old age, so the government runs a massive ponzi scheme to tax more and more people to pay for the elderly. And as a nation that population isn't growing fast enough, so we import immigrants.  I
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,120
  • ....mmm
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:03:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:31:49 am
Its funny to think of immigrants stressing the nhs. Without immigrants, it would collapse.

Without austerity our NHS wouldn't be in desperate need of migrants to sustain it. It's now a bit of a vicious circle, without investment and reform in the public sector nothing will change.

We do need sensible conversations about migration, these picks make that a tad difficult.
:D

Online B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,265
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:50:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:16:03 am
I can't think of a better thread, but we have to start looking at the line between people who fear immigration and racists. To tar all of Reforms voters as racists is an expensive mistake in my eyes.  No doubt there is a core of racists , and a sizeable number of anti-establishment votes in there. But I'd wager a decent number 'see' immigrants as stressing the NHS, schools, houses, police, well all public services. We need to find a way to reverse this , both by managing the impact of immigration where it is an issue and more importantly painting the correct picture of the impact.

If I was a politician or Labour,  this couldn't be my angle.  But given that I'm not a politician, I will just say it. Most Reform voters,  at least the vocal ones, are horrible bigoted c*nts. It doesn't matter what you could say to them, what evidence would point to the contrary, they will still be blaming immigration for all the ills of the country. And not just that, a lot of them are flatout hateful towards Muslims and dehumanise very hatefully those would be asylum seekers.

It's up to Labour to ensure that their bigotry isn't fueled any more than it already is,  and that life in Britain improves so that they have less reason to blame immigration for everything,  but nah,  i have been somewhat sucked into the Reform algorithm on social media, and while im aware social media probably draws the more extreme,  i can see their profiles enough to know that these are normal people across the UK who just hate the concept of (nonwhite) immigration and especially Muslims.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:36 am by B0151? »
Online thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:52:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:02 am
Oh absolutely, but joe public has been conditioned to think that isn't the case.  And I believe a reasonable number of reform voters will know this for the NHS.
Less clear for them for housing, jobs etc though.
Making quite a few jumps here, but I think what we have is an ageing population problem. We don't save anywhere near enough to support ourselves in old age, so the government runs a massive ponzi scheme to tax more and more people to pay for the elderly. And as a nation that population isn't growing fast enough, so we import immigrants.  I
Gideon saw it coming which is why he was so keen to promote pensions.  It wasn't about thinking 50 years into the future for 20-year olds, it was just about plumping up the pension funds to see them through the boomer generation.  It would certainly help though if everyone was able to reach retirement age with a decent private pension pot!  It's unfortunately very apparent in both private and public sector that the terms of pension schemes get worse by the year so newer starters have less incentive to join.

There's not really a solution to ageing populations.  If you keep artificially raising the tax-payer part of the demographic through immigration then you just create an ever growing need for future immigration.

Theresa May tried to find some sort of solution but her idea was immediately labelled as a "dementia tax" and withdrawn.  Johnson faked a "Health and Social Care Levy" but the money clearly went elsewhere.  Raising the retirement age is being done slowly but even with medical advancements the majority of people can't work beyond 70 - if they're physically and mentally able then most will at that point have taken on caring responsibilities for their parents and/or grandchildren.

When you look around the world the residents of the UK are still very well supported by the state compared to most countries but it's only heading one way.  Reform don't have any answers beyond rhetoric.
