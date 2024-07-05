Poll

Do we think they are..?

c*nts
2 (2.3%)
c*nts
0 (0%)
c*nts
2 (2.3%)
c*nts
1 (1.1%)
Racist c*nts with fucking bells on. And c*nts.
83 (94.3%)

Total Members Voted: 88

Author Topic: Reform UK - let's be fair here  (Read 1667 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,139
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #40 on: July 5, 2024, 03:50:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  5, 2024, 03:04:48 pm
Of course he is, he is for division. He is not interested in a united country working together for the common good. He is a man of chaos and putting walls up to divide. He's a total arse wipe and has literally no use in any political sense.

He's a very dangerous person.
Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,139
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #41 on: July 5, 2024, 03:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  5, 2024, 03:40:50 pm
There is an issue, but it's everywhere. Far-right politics appeal to the weak minded. They appeal to the lazy and unthinking. They appeal to those who need scapegoats to make themselves feel better about themselves and their lives. They need out-groups to vilify and target for blame.

All they then need is a figurehead that plays on their fears and insecurities and who pretends to 'get' them, understand them and support them. It's all a ploy, of course. The figurehead simply plays them for his or her own ends. They are usually narcissists. Often sociopaths. And they know how easy the unthinking are to manipulate. It's so easy, and so many fall for it.

You'd think people wouldn't fall for an odious little gobshite with fake charisma again. A millionaire pulling the strings of those who feel alienated. But the far-right offers them a home. Him and Trump are just poundshop Hitlers. Pulling the strings of the unthinking and the unevolved for their own smug satisfaction. These vile specimens just see their followers as useful idiots, and to be fair, that's all most of them are.

You can't just blame the unthinking and idiots.  They also need an environment of deprivation, uncertainty, and chaos.  I've used this example, previously.  Look at how the Nazis came to power.  It wasn't from a calm, stable and happy, environment.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,892
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #42 on: July 5, 2024, 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July  5, 2024, 03:55:17 pm
You can't just blame the unthinking and idiots.  They also need an environment of deprivation, uncertainty, and chaos.  I've used this example, previously.  Look at how the Nazis came to power.  It wasn't from a calm, stable and happy, environment.
Oh, of course. Tory Britain has been fertile soil for this scourge to take root.

This is what I mean about the far-right though. Always looking for scapegoats to blame for their discontent. Usually completely the wrong people rather than those actually responsible.

The Tories themselves are fascist-lite. Their scapegoats for the mess they've made of the country are the sick, the disabled and immigrants. Funnily enough, not their own incompetence, selfishness and greed.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,370
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #43 on: July 5, 2024, 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July  5, 2024, 03:50:04 pm
Yep.

You can't appease fascists.
Take them on at their own game and you lose.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,978
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #44 on: July 5, 2024, 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July  5, 2024, 03:00:17 pm
Cameron fucked the country and his own party to try and fend off these fuckers and now they're back to exactly where they were 9 years ago. Good call, Dave.

Well not quite back to where they were, as we're out of Europe. But yeah, good call, Dave.

See Frottage is claiming in Politico that he'll be leading the Tory Party inside of 2 years. And they'll let him too, because they only believe in quick fixes and doing up the facade, rather than doing some genuine soul searching and rebuilding the foundations.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,565
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #45 on: July 5, 2024, 08:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July  5, 2024, 06:50:04 pm
Well not quite back to where they were, as we're out of Europe. But yeah, good call, Dave.

See Frottage is claiming in Politico that he'll be leading the Tory Party inside of 2 years. And they'll let him too, because they only believe in quick fixes and doing up the facade, rather than doing some genuine soul searching and rebuilding the foundations.
I'm not sure Frottage has the same appeal to the biggoted and misguided being Tory leader. I don't think he gets as many votes as Tories and Deform combined for example.
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #46 on: July 5, 2024, 08:30:10 pm »
Interesting article comparing Frottage to Mosley. 

Oswald Mosley and Nigel Frottage: how similar are the two?

By comparing the speeches of Mosley with those of Frottage and other Reform leaders we can establish just how alike the 1930s fascist they are

In a week when Reform UK held its largest ever rally, I thought Id take a look at the 1930s fascist, Oswald Mosley. I cant think why he came to mind. But he did  so here we are.

I compared Mosleys speeches to those from the Reform Partys Birmingham NEC rally at the weekend. So you dont have to. Quite a surreal experience, switching from the sing-song shouts of Mosley on crackly recordings, to the inane, not-quite soundbites of Anne Widdecombe, Richard Tice, Nigel Frottage and a sweaty man apparently called Paul Oakden, (Reforms chief executive).

Who was Oswald Mosley?
In 2016, Liam Liburd interviewed two survivors of the Battle of Cable Street. In 1938, Mosley took one of his huge marches right through the heart of the Jewish East End. Working class Jewish Londoners combined with Catholics, Protestants and Muslim Somalis to barricade the streets against the fascist march, fighting a pitched battle à la Les Mis, against Mosleys blackshirts, supporters and the police  and won.

One of the survivors interviewed, was anti-fascist Willie Myers who said of Frottage:

When I close my eyes, I can hear Mosley. The same sort of rhetoric.

How close is that rhetoric? Lets take a look. One thing worth noting  I dont know if Mosley charged admission to his rallies. Frottages peoples army pay £5 a head.

In the 1930s, Mosley founded the British Union of Fascists (BUF). Like many since, he decided that the existing parties werent centering him enough so decided to invent his own party.

Even a right-wing newspaper at the time, called Mosley a posturing egotist. Familiar. His acolytes wore black shirts, and bruisers in the BUF carried knuckledusters and truncheons at his rallies. So even the mildest heckler got beaten to the ground then dragged out into the street. Usually, hecklers were socialists or communists, sometimes women and often ex-soldiers.

Too many similarities between Frottage and Mosley

One obvious difference between Frottage and Mosley is sartorial. Mosley had his black shirt and a militaristic uniform specially made that he wore to rallies. At his rallies, Frottage stands, handwringing, in his idea of casual wear  looking like Larry Grayson in an ill-fitting double-breasted blazer and slacks. He wants to Shut that door  to immigrants.

Frottage seems to have swapped informal walkabouts for the more controlled environment of rallies, maybe because he attracts the occasional milkshake. The 1930s were less-civilised times. Mosley was once knocked out by half a house brick and frequently declared to the press that nothing would deter his fascism.

At the NEC rally, Tice said: We have the courage to take the brickbats  we have the courage to say when something doesnt make sense, when its wrong 

The fearless Reform Party didnt appear to have the courage to allow black British journalist Femi Oluwole into the NEC, however, as he was turned away from Sundays rally by security guards who claimed they were told ahead of the event, he wasnt allowed in  although admitted they didnt know why this was the case.

The peoples army

oday, there are no black (or turquoise) shirts (yet) but there is this new phrase being thrown around the peoples army. What is that? Who knows? It appears to aspirationally comprise the 17 million leave voters  many of them dead or disaffected by now, lets be honest, but this doesnt put Reform politicians off.

Former Tory MP, Reform candidate Lee Anderson, tweeted:

When the establishment & Liberal left told us we were thick & racist for wanting to leave the EU the peoples army defeated them. We all get one X each. So march to the polling station and show them what you really think and let the peoples army be victorious once again.

Lee Anderson has repeatedly posted We want our country back and other Reform supporting accounts publish material like this:


Mosleys racist rhetoric was largely antisemitic. At one speech in 1930, Mosley said:

Jews must either put the interests of Britain before the interests of Jewry, or they will be deported from Britain.

As for Reform, public-facing racism is not a part of speeches or rallies, although a number of Reform candidates have already been outed for private racism and Reform has had to drop its support for three candidates, who allegedly called various ethnic groups savages or scum. A cursory look at social media accounts of some former For Britain or Britain First supporters shows that many are now endorsing Reform in this election.

The rhetoric of revolution
The far right have always understood the sexy appeal of revolt. Reform has a call-to-action soundbite: Join the revolt.

Mosley, in a 1938 speech had precisely the same idea: We are fighting for nothing less than a revolution in the spirit of our people 

Something else they have in common is the vision of a political movement, not just a party or policies, but an army or movement. In the early 1930s, Mosley had a messianic sense of being at the start of something:

This movement is something new in the political life of this country. Something that goes further and deeper than any other movement this land has ever known  This meeting is symbolic of the advance of the blackshirt cause in the first 20 months of its existence. In that time fascism in Great Britain has advanced more than any country in the world  [British people] desire it, a new creed and a new order in our land. A dream which elevates our nation.

Frottage said: My intention is we build a mass movement the likes of which has never been seen in the modern history of this country. A mass movement for real change. A mass movement that reflects the views of ordinary people of this country 

And in the words of the terminally beige Tice, at the weekend, more sleepwalking than dreaming:

Out on the campaign trail theres an extraordinary thing going on there  When we started there were literally five or six of us  and we did think maybe we were barking up the wrong tree  Here we are today. The biggest political rally in this campaign. We went from 0 % to the mid-teens as this election started 

Tice  and numerous Reform supporters on social media  have repeatedly used the phrase: Something is happening out there. Frottage, in his speech, amplified it: Ill tell you now, I have no doubt. Something is happening out there 

The revolt, the peoples army, the movement  that feeling of being at the start of something is all rhetoric out of Mosleys playbook.


Deriding conventional politicians


Posturing egotist Mosley was dismissive of mainstream politicians. In a 1939 speech, he said:

We are fighting for great things and great things are not lightly or easily gained  It is not the character you observe in the little men of the old parties, blown hither and thither by every gust of transient opinion  without loyalty, endurance or staying power  In the true revolutionaries, the first quality is the power to endure; constancy, loyalty to cause and country  manhood 

Mosleys little men who were blown hither and thither is reminiscent of Frottages description of Starmer at the weekend:

Keir Starmer has the charisma of a  well, I did use this ten years ago in the European parliament  [waits for crowd response like a geography teacher waiting for an answer. Gets none. They havent memorised his every word of the past decade, as hed expected]  he has the charisma of a damp rag  he flips and flops and changes his mind 

For Reform, the enemy is the wokerati. For Mosley, it was the socialists and anti-fascists who opposed him wherever he went.

Frottages poor oration abilities

It was hard to stay awake during Frottages 47-minute speech  hes like a failing teacher who was once told theyre charismatic. His vocabulary is simple and unelaborated  not as beige as Tices, but close. He is a surprisingly boring speaker. The climax of any rally has to be the closing words. Comparing them, Mosleys speeches ended like this one of 1938:

Together in Britain we have lit a flame that the ages shall not extinguish. Guard that flame, my brother blackshirts, till it illumines Britain and lights again the path of mankind.

Or the end of a 1935 speech:

This flame still burns. This glory shall not die. The soul of Empire is alive, and England again dares to be great  And I claim that in the ranks of our blackshirt legends march the mighty ghosts of Englands past  and their voices echo down the ages saying Onward!
Frottage? After another flaccid foray into the culture wars, calculated to thrill the ageing gammonati, or the teenage boys who see him as the living embodiment of uber troll meme, Pepé the Frog, Frottages speech winds up with a flat call to arms:

What Thursday is about is the first step  Britain is broken. Britain needs reform  My intention is we build a mass movement the likes of which has never been seen in the modern history of this country. A mass movement for real change. A mass movement that reflects the views of ordinary people of this country. And I believe that we can do this. Do you believe that we can do this? Are you with us on the journey for the next four days? Are you with us on the journey for the next five years? Are we going to change British political history?

The wrong side of history


But theres already trouble in paradise. On the eve of general election, candidates like Liam Booth-Isherwood and Georgie David have deserted the Ship of Fools to lend their support to the Tories, citing endemic racism and sexism  contrary to the public-facing shop front of the Reform Party.

Todays Reform legends are maybe already moving Onward  but not all of them in the direction the party would like. Mosleys blackshirt legends are long dead and forgotten. Whod admit to being a blackshirt, years later? What came in 1939 must have rendered those years acutely shameful, for most of them.

Being on the wrong side of history is never great

https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/politics/oswald-mosley-and-nigel-Frottage-how-similar-are-the-two/






You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,978
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #47 on: July 5, 2024, 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July  5, 2024, 08:09:20 pm
I'm not sure Frottage has the same appeal to the biggoted and misguided being Tory leader. I don't think he gets as many votes as Tories and Deform combined for example.

I dunno. I'm just repeating the article headline. As I see it, he's on a clock. He is desperate to capitalise on any Labour stumbles, and he won't do that as well with only 5 MPs as he can with a hundred. He needs to command a bigger party, and the Tories - addicted to style above substance, like with Bozo - might become desperate enough to take the gamble.

He's just become an MP at the eight attempt. Frottage is nothing if not tenacious. He will continue to grind his way forward - that's what makes him so dangerous. Every time people write him off, or dismiss him, or laugh at him, he comes back. He won't have an easy time in parliament, but anybody who dismisses his ability to wreak havoc - even under he scrutiny of parliament standards and watchdogs - is making a mistake.

Look at the leadership debates for example. Sunak was allowed to talk over, shout down and out right lie with next to no pushback. Imagine Frottage getting that kind of leeway. I've heard commentators say, "well Frottage deserves his coverage, he had over 4 million votes; way more than PC or the Greens". But who GAVE him the platform to cultivate that kind of support in the first place? I'd never even heard of the fucker 10 years ago.

Frottage can and will adapt because he's a complete snake. There needs to be a concerted effort in the political and media spheres to concentrate their fire on his movement and set out to utterly destroy what he represents, which is a threat to democracy.
« Last Edit: July 5, 2024, 08:48:40 pm by Red Beret »
Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #48 on: July 6, 2024, 11:52:55 am »
Ken,

Sort these c*nts out.

Sincerely,
Keir
Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #49 on: July 6, 2024, 05:31:09 pm »
Bizarrely just in my local morrisons and someone has graffiti'd the side of the store (outside) with Reform and a tick. Pretty big in black spray paint. Honestly when I saw it, it took me back to the days of seeing NF or BNP spray painted. Not seen anything like that in a long time
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:30:31 am »
I see theyre screaming We need electoral reform now without actually giving any details about what they mean.

What do you reckon the chances of these dunderheads actually putting together a detailed proposal of what this electoral reform looks like, that also deals with how you move from our current system to a new one and doesnt cause confusion or chaos when introduced. Theyve got 4-5 years before the next election, plenty of time youd think. No excuse to head into that election and without a workable proposal seeing how urgent they think it is.

Or will they just continue to screech PR, in between anti-immigration rants, and wait around hoping for someone else to figure it out for them?  (Or even more likely, have people vote for it before anyones decided what form it would take.)
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,892
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:30:31 am
I see theyre screaming We need electoral reform now without actually giving any details about what they mean.

What do you reckon the chances of these dunderheads actually putting together a detailed proposal of what this electoral reform looks like, that also deals with how you move from our current system to a new one and doesnt cause confusion or chaos when introduced. Theyve got 4-5 years before the next election, plenty of time youd think. No excuse to head into that election and without a workable proposal seeing how urgent they think it is.

Or will they just continue to screech PR, in between anti-immigration rants, and wait around hoping for someone else to figure it out for them?  (Or even more likely, have people vote for it before anyones decided what form it would take.)
You mean like Brexit?
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform UK - let's be fair here
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Quote from: Fruity on July  6, 2024, 05:31:09 pm
Bizarrely just in my local morrisons and someone has graffiti'd the side of the store (outside) with Reform and a tick. Pretty big in black spray paint. Honestly when I saw it, it took me back to the days of seeing NF or BNP spray painted. Not seen anything like that in a long time
That's sad to see.

We stayed as a Tory area - defying the pre-election polling - but in the surrounding countryside the "Vote Conservative" banners in fields were replaced with "Vote Reform UK" banners.  I guess the landed gentry have had enough of the Tories but can't bring themselves to back Labour.
