So there was no Moroccans, no boat, no bag of drugs, no Rolex, no stabbing on the beach, no sightings of him watching an England game, no sex trafficking, no organ trafficking , no drug mules, no nothing. Just a lad off his tits that got lost and fell down a big hole.



The internet is a real c*nt sometimes, and some of the people at the other end of the internet are bigger c*nts. The Tick-tock generation.



RIP to the lad, and condolences to his family and friends.



And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.