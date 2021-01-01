« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife  (Read 6314 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:01:30 pm
This is now what we get on social media ::)

I'd love to know (not really) what they think about the TV Doctor.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm »
My mates brother was in a snowboarding accident where he fell into a small hole and landed in a cave, hurting himself badly. He was alone and in a remote enough area and only for someone spotting him earlier in the general area, rescue services say he might not have been found for a long time. They managed to locate him using a thermal drone but could only do so with the rough location as there was such a wide area involved.

Im guessing even thermal drones will have missed the body in this case because the death happening fairly soon after the fall. It doesnt strike me as odd at all that he was missed in initial searches.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,805
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:46:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm
My mates brother was in a snowboarding accident where he fell into a small hole and landed in a cave, hurting himself badly. He was alone and in a remote enough area and only for someone spotting him earlier in the general area, rescue services say he might not have been found for a long time. They managed to locate him using a thermal drone but could only do so with the rough location as there was such a wide area involved.

Im guessing even thermal drones will have missed the body in this case because the death happening fairly soon after the fall. It doesnt strike me as odd at all that he was missed in initial searches.

I'm not sure how useful a thermal drone would be in a baking hot and rocky environment anyway.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm »
So it's pretty much what everyone theorised from the beginning. And instead, this lads memory has been sullied by a month of social media investigation by amateur sleuths and their tip offs (and spurred on by clickbait tabloid media), and his family have not only had the joy of losing a son, but of being in the middle of that shitstorm.

Well done all.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
So it's pretty much what everyone theorised from the beginning. And instead, this lads memory has been sullied by a month of social media investigation by amateur sleuths and their tip offs (and spurred on by clickbait tabloid media), and his family have not only had the joy of losing a son, but of being in the middle of that shitstorm.

Well done all.

It's been on here too. It was "clear as daylight" what had happened apparently.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm »
The video of the ravine on bbc news shows how absolutely treacherous it was. You wouldve need proper gear to trek through it. Poor lad. At least his family have closure and can get some peace now.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,880
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:52:40 pm »
So there was no Moroccans, no boat, no bag of drugs, no Rolex, no stabbing on the beach, no sightings of him watching an England game, no sex trafficking, no organ trafficking , no drug mules, no nothing. Just a lad off his tits that got lost and fell down a big hole.

The internet is a real c*nt sometimes, and some of the people at the other end of the internet are bigger c*nts. The Tick-tock generation.

RIP to the lad, and condolences to his family and friends.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:02:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:10:52 pm
It's been on here too. It was "clear as daylight" what had happened apparently.

I'm counting this as social media. Those posters have all gone quiet now. They had their fun.

RIP to Jay Slater, and condolences to his family and friends.

Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 03:52:40 pm
So there was no Moroccans, no boat, no bag of drugs, no Rolex, no stabbing on the beach, no sightings of him watching an England game, no sex trafficking, no organ trafficking , no drug mules, no nothing. Just a lad off his tits that got lost and fell down a big hole.

The internet is a real c*nt sometimes, and some of the people at the other end of the internet are bigger c*nts. The Tick-tock generation.

RIP to the lad, and condolences to his family and friends.

And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.
Logged

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:29:41 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?
A young man with a chequered past, goes to a place in the middle of nowhere. Then walks for 4 hours (in the wrong direction and off-road) across treacherous ground rather walk on the road that he had to cross, when he could easily see the correct direction.
I'm no detective, but if I'm his folks, I want to get to the bottom of that. Even someone who is "off his tits" has some sense of danger and an instinct to survive.
Phoning his girlfriend and saying that his phone only had one percent left on it is a bit of a red herring. That was close to where he died, but he had been walking for hours. When he left that house, there would have been 10% or more. Even if he was paralytic or high, the first thing someone his age would do would be to use his phone to call up Google maps which would tell him which direction to walk on the road.
If he went that far off road, it would not be a huge stretch to believe that he did it because he thought he was in some kind of danger on the road and had to get off it.
You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want answers to that series of events. RIP you say, a sentiment I echo, but also spare a thought to his parents who will never find peace until this is investigated further.

almost everything in your post is a huge stretch. Completely ignoring the most obvious and likely turn of events. Lad under the influence, in a place he didn't know (whether or not that's because he was up to no good, or some other nefarious reasons which I doubt) ends up trying to walk home, in incredibly challenging terrain and sadly succumbs.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 07:18:58 pm
And you actually believe that his own parents would be happy with such an explanation from the Tenerife police force?


Well they seem pretty accepting of it?

You're looking for a conspiracy when there really isn't one to be found.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 