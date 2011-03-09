« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife  (Read 3714 times)

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • JFT97
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:50:17 am
I know people like to shit on social media, but this stuff (except specifically the Rolex) has been going around for well over a week. Why do you think so many people (including me in this thread) think foul-play is involved?

It might still be mis-adventure, but I strongly think it is foul play and that his body will never be found.

Been following the case and within a couple of days of him going missing people were saying about the watch, never mentioned that it was specifically a rolex at the beginning, but saying that he had stolen a watch worth 12k.

While the majority of things coming out would suggest foul play, at the end of the day it's all still speculation and there will be very few people out there that know the truth.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:09:23 am
I don't understand where you're getting your information from? I'm pretty sure the police don't release this sort of information from their investigations?

Yeah it's the famous british private investigator who has been over there doing his own investigation (due to lack of trust of the spanish investigator).  Hes seen snapchats from Jay sent to Jay's friends about him stealing a 12k rolex.  He also stated that his friends asked him to go back to the BnB to wait for the bus (presumably from another snapchat) and stated he was too scared to go back, which possibly fits why he went the wrong way from the BnB and into terrain (maybe to throw someone off his expected trail)?

The driver has been named as Ayub Qassim who the papers have dug up received a 9 year sentence in Luton for a drugs racket supplying into Wales.  He gave a brief interview to the Daily Fail on what happened last night.  The 2nd guy who Qassim was with has not been named yet and neither have been interviewed by british police, only spanish police who cleared them straight away.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,860
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:09:23 am
I don't understand where you're getting your information from? I'm pretty sure the police don't release this sort of information from their investigations?
It was reported on the Echo website last night. I'd heard about it earlier but didn't post it in case it was bull. Apparently mates of his have confirmed that he told them he'd 'acquired' someone's 12k Rolex. I've seen it posted numerous times now online. The info apparently comes from people the lad himself knows and who he told.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:26:59 pm »
Itd be a bit shit to just be an unassuming, tangential part of this story and have the papers digging through and publishing your history for the world to see

That said, post some links I like a bit of hot tea

 :P
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,737
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm »
I think even in spite of these revelations, it seems quite clear what happened to him? Whether it was drunken bravado thinking he could easily walk it or he's decided to lam it after nicking a watch, the end result is the same. He's thought he's invincible and ended up lost, dehydrated and with no phone battery.

Two of his mates are saying he phoned them saying he was trying to walk home and was lost. It just seems open and shut since day one. Is there anything at all that suggests he was kidnapped or whatever else? Where is the foul play?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,927
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:21:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm
I think even in spite of these revelations, it seems quite clear what happened to him? Whether it was drunken bravado thinking he could easily walk it or he's decided to lam it after nicking a watch, the end result is the same. He's thought he's invincible and ended up lost, dehydrated and with no phone battery.

Two of his mates are saying he phoned them saying he was trying to walk home and was lost. It just seems open and shut since day one. Is there anything at all that suggests he was kidnapped or whatever else? Where is the foul play?

One of the men he went back to the apparatment with was a convicted drug dealer (a proper heavy/dangerous type) and Jay himself has taken part in a knife attack.. Sounds like he's part of criminal gang activity to me.

Easily could have gone over there to deal drugs, lost/done them and suffered the consequences.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:21:32 pm
One of the men he went back to the apparatment with was a convicted drug dealer (a proper heavy/dangerous type) and Jay himself has taken part in a knife attack.. Sounds like he's part of criminal gang activity to me.

Easily could have gone over there to deal drugs, lost/done them and suffered the consequences.

One of the two people staying at the BnB did say they had mutual acquaintances or something like that with Slater.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,357
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 pm »
I can't wait for the Channel 5 doc.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,696
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July  1, 2024, 07:05:41 am
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.



Err no. The possibilities are all there. Theyre just highly unlikely and improbable. Twitter and social media in general is full of utter fucking garbage. The idea that opinions are as valid as facts has fucked this country and the world from Brexit to Trump and beyond. The lad is dead. His body is somewhere in the Tenerife wilderlands and thats it, because he was off his face and tried to walk through a lunar landscape to get back to his mates. It makes no odds one way or the other, that theres a 0.1% chance that something else happened or his ex or his mates think that something perhaps, maybe could have, might have happened.

This thread should be binned. If some real evidence comes up that something had happened well reopen it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,696
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 06:18:17 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on July  1, 2024, 07:05:41 am
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.

And by the way. You clearly have no clue what theory means in scientific terminology. A theory is an established hypothesis base on all available evidence. A theory in common parlance is a vague assertion that something might be true. In science, a theory is the accepted answer to a particular problem based on all available evidence. The reason it is a theory (as in the theory of gravity and the theory of evolution) is that scientific therories are always open to re-evaluation based on new fact.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm
Err no. The possibilities are all there. Theyre just highly unlikely and improbable. Twitter and social media in general is full of utter fucking garbage. The idea that opinions are as valid as facts has fucked this country and the world from Brexit to Trump and beyond. The lad is dead. His body is somewhere in the Tenerife wilderlands and thats it, because he was off his face and tried to walk through a lunar landscape to get back to his mates. It makes no odds one way or the other, that theres a 0.1% chance that something else happened or his ex or his mates think that something perhaps, maybe could have, might have happened.

This thread should be binned. If some real evidence comes up that something had happened well reopen it.

I do agree with you Alan but this is incident riddled with people involved in drugs and crime.  The British investigator over there had to acknowledge that hes dug deep into the drugs underworld in Tenerife and interviewed people in confidence who he believed were high up in it.

You've got many people coming out and posting in detail the same thing about Lucy Mae's line of work in Tenerife is and who she works for, and you've got people coming forward saying what Jay's role was.

Many people came forward in groups on this incident which have something crazy like 300,000 people joining, youd guess many are chancers and bullshitters but also there are posters who come across as very informed, as well as statements made in them from Jay's friends there, his mum, and the people who are out their still searing the terrain every day.

Theres people in the groups who appear very informed, this thing about the 12k watch was out there in these groups long ago but it's only been admitted by the private investigator yesterday,  theres clearly people who know things and the spanish police and english investigator must have things they are keeping under their hat for a multitude of reasons.

I''m sure you've read about Jay Slaters colourful past and in this case you've got him bragging about stealing a 12k watch literally hours before his disappearance.  The people who were talking about the watch 2 weeks ago gave reasons why Jay needed that money (whether they are wrong or right time will tell) and hours after stealing a 12k watch he is driven away from the party scene over an hour away by a convicted large scale crack and heroin dealer to a remote BnB high up in the mountains in a very isolated place, leaves because he was scared (according to the british investigator) and then no sign of him is seen since despite a 16 day search of the terrain.

I get you piece things together purely by evidence but there is a lot of things not adding up, so perhaps its understandable that some people think theres a chance of foul play involved in this incident.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,218
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:13:28 pm »
Rolex could well be referring to pils although I'm not sure if they are about now but have been in years gone by. Regardless of his past and the possibility of him being a dealer which of course is a very common thing in these places. The most likely outcome is he got lost and succumbed to some kind of injury/heat. The main thing to go on is that last phone call.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm »
^ haha had  a few of those Rolexes in the 90s, good stuff  ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:25:23 am »
Late 90's early 2000's, many a messy night
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:19:49 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm
Err no. The possibilities are all there. Theyre just highly unlikely and improbable. Twitter and social media in general is full of utter fucking garbage. The idea that opinions are as valid as facts has fucked this country and the world from Brexit to Trump and beyond. The lad is dead. His body is somewhere in the Tenerife wilderlands and thats it, because he was off his face and tried to walk through a lunar landscape to get back to his mates. It makes no odds one way or the other, that theres a 0.1% chance that something else happened or his ex or his mates think that something perhaps, maybe could have, might have happened.

This thread should be binned. If some real evidence comes up that something had happened well reopen it.

The messages the mum recieved? 'say goodbye to your boy, he owes me a lot of money'

There was another bit on Sky News last night about the volunteer search party getting no support from the Go Fund Me
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 08:19:49 am
The messages the mum recieved? 'say goodbye to your boy, he owes me a lot of money'

There was another bit on Sky News last night about the volunteer search party getting no support from the Go Fund Me

I'd be amazed if that message was legit.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:22:01 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:14:07 am
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1913266/mum-missing-jay-slater-chilling-message-snapchat-tenerife

Quote
"Theres been that many prank calls that I dont know whether that was one but Im passing on information to police that I think could be relevant and I thought that could be."

She previously revealed that trolls had been phoning her claiming to have her son, but added "no ransom demand [has] come in yet."
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online redwillow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:22:01 am


if it looks like dog shit, and smells like dog shit, it's probably dog shit
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 12:49:25 pm
if it looks like dog shit, and smells like dog shit, it's probably dog shit

Daily Express. Dog shit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • JFT97
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:02:41 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 12:49:25 pm
if it looks like dog shit, and smells like dog shit, it's probably dog shit

Yep, especially when some of the mobile numbers connected to Jay, his family and friends were put on social media at the very start for people to use if they had any information. Que the line of fucking idiots to start messaging and ringing them for no reason at all, other than to troll.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 