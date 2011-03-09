Err no. The possibilities are all there. Theyre just highly unlikely and improbable. Twitter and social media in general is full of utter fucking garbage. The idea that opinions are as valid as facts has fucked this country and the world from Brexit to Trump and beyond. The lad is dead. His body is somewhere in the Tenerife wilderlands and thats it, because he was off his face and tried to walk through a lunar landscape to get back to his mates. It makes no odds one way or the other, that theres a 0.1% chance that something else happened or his ex or his mates think that something perhaps, maybe could have, might have happened.



This thread should be binned. If some real evidence comes up that something had happened well reopen it.



I do agree with you Alan but this is incident riddled with people involved in drugs and crime. The British investigator over there had to acknowledge that hes dug deep into the drugs underworld in Tenerife and interviewed people in confidence who he believed were high up in it.You've got many people coming out and posting in detail the same thing about Lucy Mae's line of work in Tenerife is and who she works for, and you've got people coming forward saying what Jay's role was.Many people came forward in groups on this incident which have something crazy like 300,000 people joining, youd guess many are chancers and bullshitters but also there are posters who come across as very informed, as well as statements made in them from Jay's friends there, his mum, and the people who are out their still searing the terrain every day.Theres people in the groups who appear very informed, this thing about the 12k watch was out there in these groups long ago but it's only been admitted by the private investigator yesterday, theres clearly people who know things and the spanish police and english investigator must have things they are keeping under their hat for a multitude of reasons.I''m sure you've read about Jay Slaters colourful past and in this case you've got him bragging about stealing a 12k watch literally hours before his disappearance. The people who were talking about the watch 2 weeks ago gave reasons why Jay needed that money (whether they are wrong or right time will tell) and hours after stealing a 12k watch he is driven away from the party scene over an hour away by a convicted large scale crack and heroin dealer to a remote BnB high up in the mountains in a very isolated place, leaves because he was scared (according to the british investigator) and then no sign of him is seen since despite a 16 day search of the terrain.I get you piece things together purely by evidence but there is a lot of things not adding up, so perhaps its understandable that some people think theres a chance of foul play involved in this incident.