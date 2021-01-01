I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back.



I think a lot of the views along these lines don't fully appreciate the nature of the terrain where he went missing or the geometry involved when someone goes missing in this way. The former you can get an idea of by going on Google maps and dropping the little man on one of the roads in the area - it is a mountain range with steep slopes and vegetation. It is an entirely reasonable narrative (in contrast to the narratives about him being kidnapped etc which are not impossible but very unlikely) that he fell down one of the slopes, injured himself, and then tried to seek shelter from the sun under some vegetation before passing away. If that is the case and he is hidden from view then it will take a long time to find him (if indeed he ever gets found).In terms of the geometry. Lets say for the sake of argument that he was in good enough condition to cover 3km out from his starting point before becoming overwhelmed by the heat/dehydration. In that case the area to be searched would be about 28 square kilometres . That maybe seems manageable. But if he was able to make 5km then your area has gone up to 79sq km. And then if he made 10km - which is by no means out of the question given he is a fit young man and would not have started out at least in the midday sun - then you are searching an area of 314 square kilometres of rough terrain. That doesn't even take into account the extra difficulties caused by the significant changes in elevation.The last two contacts anyone had from him wasn't of him having a great time on his night out or alternatively expressing worries about people that might pose a threat. It was one conversation where he was already slipping down slopes and off the beaten track and a final conversation where he was thirsty, injured and lost. Sadly it seems pretty clear what has most likely happened which is why in the absence of any further evidence of foul play the Spanish police are winding things down.