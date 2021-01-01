« previous next »
Topic: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife

A-Bomb

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:16:34 am
What the fuck is wrong with people? People go missing in national parks around the world all the time. Earlier this year a man went missing while hiking in north Wales and his body wasnt found for months.

Parts of Tenerife are like the surface of the Moon or Mars. The lad was off his tits and tried to walk across a lunar landscape. Thats it. End of story. Nothing else needs to be added.

Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:29:19 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:05:41 am
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.

Even if there is more to it, speculating about it is pretty ridiculous, especially given that some people seemingly get entertainment from it (not to mention the weirdos who are outright making stuff up). This is a human life.

One look at social media on this case is enough to make the brain go numb. It was the same with Nicola Bulley when the most logical answer proved to be correct, despite the internet detectives ruling it out.
Lusty

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:32:56 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:16:34 am
What the fuck is wrong with people? People go missing in national parks around the world all the time. Earlier this year a man went missing while hiking in north Wales and his body wasnt found for months.

Parts of Tenerife are like the surface of the Moon or Mars. The lad was off his tits and tried to walk across a lunar landscape. Thats it. End of story. Nothing else needs to be added.
It seems like some of the Madeline McCann truther accounts are rebranding themselves towards this one.  It's all just a grift same as all the other conspiracy theories.

Can't imagine deciding to spend my life doing that kind of thing but there you go.
redwillow

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:16:13 am
Regardless of what you think happened you can't deny the media portrayal of this has been suspect to the say the least.

First of all, the photo changes to stop showing him in his designer clothing.

Then the female friend who changed her story.

Then the mum's snapchat messages which have not been mentioned once since she first reported these.

redgriffin73

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:29:19 am
Even if there is more to it, speculating about it is pretty ridiculous, especially given that some people seemingly get entertainment from it (not to mention the weirdos who are outright making stuff up). This is a human life.

One look at social media on this case is enough to make the brain go numb. It was the same with Nicola Bulley when the most logical answer proved to be correct, despite the internet detectives ruling it out.

Some of those Nicola Bulley weirdos are still convinced there's more to it and her body was placed there. I guess they don't like to be proven wrong when they've invested so much time and energy into it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:22:15 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 am
Some of those Nicola Bulley weirdos are still convinced there's more to it and her body was placed there. I guess they don't like to be proven wrong when they've invested so much time and energy into it.

That's just how every conspiracy theory works isn't it! Create an answer for every eventuality.

The same will happen with this if they find his body. It'll have been placed there, otherwise "how else could it have taken two weeks".
Son of Spion

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:33:47 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:29:19 am
Even if there is more to it, speculating about it is pretty ridiculous..
Thing is though, until the facts are known, everything is speculation. Even voicing the most likely outcome (as Alan did) is speculation at this point because the reality is none of us have a clue what's happened. Some people are just speculating that the most likely outcome will be the correct one. Others speculating on more unlikely outcomes.
AlphaDelta

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
The world we live in now, that of TikTok and Facebook, gives a platform to everyone and anyone. Throw in people's lust for attention and need for something to bring a bit of excitement into their lives, the result is this.
We witnessed it with that girl who went missing in the hotel in Los Angeles (see Netflix), we witnessed it with Nicola Bulley and now we are seeing it with this kid.

There is a woman I work with who is deadly serious when she tells us that her cousin knows someone who was in the club with him and that the Russian mafia have got him. This woman is 50 years old for the love of Christ. Telling absolute ludicrous lies to make yourself important.  (disclaimer, if he turns out to be taken by Russian mafia I'll come off RAWK  ;D )
redbyrdz

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:15:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:47 am
Thing is though, until the facts are known, everything is speculation. Even voicing the most likely outcome (as Alan did) is speculation at this point because the reality is none of us have a clue what's happened. Some people are just speculating that the most likely outcome will be the correct one. Others speculating on more unlikely outcomes.

The problem is, all the speculation about "unlikely" scenarios creates this mindset of never believing the bare facts. "There must be more to it", "they are not telling us everything", "someone else is behind this" (the mafia/government/secret jewish council/aliens, depending on how looney you want to be). Then this mindset carries over to other issues where it seems hard to believe what you see with your own eyes is true, like pandemics or climate change.
TepidT2O

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:05:41 am
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.


Actually its a theorem
kaesarsosei

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:09:22 am
I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back. He's either alive and in-hiding (incredibly unlikely) or has been disposed of, probably over the side of a small boat in the ocean.
Spezialo

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:44:41 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:22 am
I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back. He's either alive and in-hiding (incredibly unlikely) or has been disposed of, probably over the side of a small boat in the ocean.

Yes, that's just as possible as him just walking off and going missing, from what we know at the moment.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:48:23 am
Not heard much about this, but wasn't he a gangster that used to attack people with machetes and stuff?

Is it possible that one of his victims got him bumped off?
BarryCrocker

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #53 on: Today at 10:54:35 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:22 am
I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back. He's either alive and in-hiding (incredibly unlikely) or has been disposed of, probably over the side of a small boat in the ocean.

A walker went missing for over 12 months in Glen Coe a few years ago. At moment it's a missing person.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #54 on: Today at 11:40:52 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:22 am
I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back.

I think a lot of the views along these lines don't fully appreciate the nature of the terrain where he went missing or the geometry involved when someone goes missing in this way. The former you can get an idea of by going on Google maps and dropping the little man on one of the roads in the area - it is a mountain range with steep slopes and vegetation. It is an entirely reasonable narrative (in contrast to the narratives about him being kidnapped etc which are not impossible but very unlikely) that he fell down one of the slopes, injured himself, and then tried to seek shelter from the sun under some vegetation before passing away. If that is the case and he is hidden from view then it will take a long time to find him (if indeed he ever gets found).

In terms of the geometry. Lets say for the sake of argument that he was in good enough condition to cover 3km out from his starting point before becoming overwhelmed by the heat/dehydration. In that case the area to be searched would be about 28 square kilometres . That maybe seems manageable. But if he was able to make 5km then your area has gone up to 79sq km. And then if he made 10km - which is by no means out of the question given he is a fit young man and would not have started out at least in the midday sun - then you are searching an area of 314 square kilometres of rough terrain. That doesn't even take into account the extra difficulties caused by the significant changes in elevation.

The last two contacts anyone had from him wasn't of him having a great time on his night out or alternatively expressing worries about people that might pose a threat. It was one conversation where he was already slipping down slopes and off the beaten track and a final conversation where he was thirsty, injured and lost. Sadly it seems pretty clear what has most likely happened which is why in the absence of any further evidence of foul play the Spanish police are winding things down.

thejbs

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #55 on: Today at 11:48:20 am
That is the most sensible post on the thread. And most likely correct. I went on a hike in lanzarote once and it was like being on the moon. Plus I nearly did my ankle in. Some really inhospitable terrain in the canaries.
Red-Soldier

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #56 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:22 am
I'm very much of the view that there is foul play involved in this. I don't see how his body would not have been found by now if he had dropped dead walking back. He's either alive and in-hiding (incredibly unlikely) or has been disposed of, probably over the side of a small boat in the ocean.

Have you ever walked in rugged, remote terrain (in hot conditions)?

Son of Spion

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:47:01 pm
I've been up to 9,000ft on Teide, Tenerife. The island is basically one giant volcano. It's vast and inhospitable. Get caught out unequipped there and you're done for. I have absolutely no idea what's happened to the lad. No one here has. It's all speculation at this point. But I can vouch for what other posters are saying about the terrain.

It's baking hot, or pretty cold if you're high up. We went from hot in our resort to sheltering from hail stones high up. Terrain varies dramatically. Vast and barren in some places. Rugged and very difficult to navigate in others. Trip and fall on the volcanic rock and it rips your skin to bits.

For contrast, I almost came a cropper myself last year ... on Anglesey. My partner wanted to go swimming in a bay and she said was "just across the field" from the pod we were staying in. I normally plan things pretty well, but just took her word for this bay being close by. We set off without breakfast and without taking food or water. We ended up walking miles. She had her swim, but on the way back the weather warmed up and I had a sudden low blood sugar attack. I was exhausted and ended up lying down in a field. All my energy was gone. It was quite scary to be honest. I had to rest, then try again. Eventually I came across a blackberry bush and tucked into as many as I could eat. It was enough to get me back to our pod. Had that been in the terrain of Tenerife, with those temperatures and that isolation, I'd be dead. I have no doubt about that.

As I said,  no one has a clue what's really happened to this lad. Maybe the obvious theory will eventually be found to be the correct one. I definitely agree with those posting about how incredibly inhospitable and dangerous it can be where he went missing, though.
Red-Soldier

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:47:01 pm


There's also a huge difference between walking on flat and rugged ground.  Then, you throw in some scrambling, and it's a different ball game, again.

I remember scrambling in Snowdonia and thinking there was no way I'd make it back if I continued with it, for much longer.
