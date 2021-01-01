I've been up to 9,000ft on Teide, Tenerife. The island is basically one giant volcano. It's vast and inhospitable. Get caught out unequipped there and you're done for. I have absolutely no idea what's happened to the lad. No one here has. It's all speculation at this point. But I can vouch for what other posters are saying about the terrain.
It's baking hot, or pretty cold if you're high up. We went from hot in our resort to sheltering from hail stones high up. Terrain varies dramatically. Vast and barren in some places. Rugged and very difficult to navigate in others. Trip and fall on the volcanic rock and it rips your skin to bits.
For contrast, I almost came a cropper myself last year ... on Anglesey. My partner wanted to go swimming in a bay and she said was "just across the field" from the pod we were staying in. I normally plan things pretty well, but just took her word for this bay being close by. We set off without breakfast and without taking food or water. We ended up walking miles. She had her swim, but on the way back the weather warmed up and I had a sudden low blood sugar attack. I was exhausted and ended up lying down in a field. All my energy was gone. It was quite scary to be honest. I had to rest, then try again. Eventually I came across a blackberry bush and tucked into as many as I could eat. It was enough to get me back to our pod. Had that been in the terrain of Tenerife, with those temperatures and that isolation, I'd be dead. I have no doubt about that.
As I said, no one has a clue what's really happened to this lad. Maybe the obvious theory will eventually be found to be the correct one. I definitely agree with those posting about how incredibly inhospitable and dangerous it can be where he went missing, though.