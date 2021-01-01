« previous next »
Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #40 on: Today at 07:05:41 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:16:34 am
What the fuck is wrong with people? People go missing in national parks around the world all the time. Earlier this year a man went missing while hiking in north Wales and his body wasnt found for months.

Parts of Tenerife are like the surface of the Moon or Mars. The lad was off his tits and tried to walk across a lunar landscape. Thats it. End of story. Nothing else needs to be added.

Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.

Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:29:19 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:05:41 am
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory

Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people you need to get a grip pal.

Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.

Even if there is more to it, speculating about it is pretty ridiculous, especially given that some people seemingly get entertainment from it (not to mention the weirdos who are outright making stuff up). This is a human life.

One look at social media on this case is enough to make the brain go numb. It was the same with Nicola Bulley when the most logical answer proved to be correct, despite the internet detectives ruling it out.
Re: Disappearance of Jay Slater - Tenerife
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:32:56 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:16:34 am
What the fuck is wrong with people? People go missing in national parks around the world all the time. Earlier this year a man went missing while hiking in north Wales and his body wasnt found for months.

Parts of Tenerife are like the surface of the Moon or Mars. The lad was off his tits and tried to walk across a lunar landscape. Thats it. End of story. Nothing else needs to be added.
It seems like some of the Madeline McCann truther accounts are rebranding themselves towards this one.  It's all just a grift same as all the other conspiracy theories.

Can't imagine deciding to spend my life doing that kind of thing but there you go.
