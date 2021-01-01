What the fuck is wrong with people? People go missing in national parks around the world all the time. Earlier this year a man went missing while hiking in north Wales and his body wasnt found for months.
Parts of Tenerife are like the surface of the Moon or Mars. The lad was off his tits and tried to walk across a lunar landscape. Thats it. End of story. Nothing else needs to be added.
Little bit arrogant - the vacuum of an answer allows for theories to be discussed, quantum fucking physics is a theory
Do you start those conversations with what the fuck is wrong with people
you need to get a grip pal.
Yes your observation is the very most likely outcome, but the notion you may not be correct never crosses your mind, hence, arrogance. Its a bad quality, shake it off Alan.