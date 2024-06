Ok, I know we are looking at this from a sober perspective and he might not have been at the time, but why on earth would he go off-road when looking to get back to his resort? That would be a suicidal decision given he'd be instantly lost and away from any sources of assistance?



If you look at the place where he was, it's not that far-fetched that he might have wanted to take a shortcut or a more direct route, even if it meant going off-road. Add to that, that he probably was tired and wanted to get to the place where he was staying as quickly as possible. It happens all the time in the mountains that people get off track and end up in a place where they can't get out of or that they fall and hurt themselves or die, even when they're sober. That's why I don't really see this as a "strange case". Nothing that has happened is really out of the ordinary, if you consider the circumstances of a young lad on holiday partying. So, the most likely explanation for me is that he tried to walk home and had an accident on the way. The things that make this seem like a "strange case" is the speculation that is not based on facts or evidence, but on people interpreting things or straight up making things up.