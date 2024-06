Have to say that Tom Hilton, the victim of the axe and machete attack done by Jay Slater and other members of a gang a few years ago, has been very good in refusing to take media and social media bait about what was done to him and instead has been calling for the focus to remain on rescue or recovery work.





He could easily have far less magnanimous given the horrifc injuries he suffered, yet has done nothing but publically offer support.