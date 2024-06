Hi, my mates 20 month old grandson died on 16th June.

The family would like the infant buried in the black Liverpool top but don't know where to get one.

The parents and 2 of the grandparents would also like to wear Liverpool tops as a tribute to the infant.

We live in West Norfolk would any Liverpool fans be able to assist in this or would it be better approaching the club.

Thank you for reading and any help would be massively appreciated.