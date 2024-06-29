We will leave at 5pm to go and vote, then head to the local micropub for a couple of drinks to watch people come and go and see if there's any chat/feelings amongst my heavily Tory, Essex constituency. We went in there yesterday before the football and we could overhear some Reform chat.



Stop to collect a late chippy tea and some snacks. My Husband won't care too much to stay up late but I will go into the early hours if I can, probably sleep on the sofa that night with an alarm set for key times to see people like JRM lose their seats.



As someone above said, nothing will change overnight and there's a lot I don't like about Starmer/Labour but my focus that night will be on the country sticking two fingers up to those lying, corrupt, sleazy c*nts. I will be celebrating (hopefully) an end to that and all of those dirty cash grabs.



I am normally Sky News on these kind of nights but will give C4 a go I think.