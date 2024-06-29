« previous next »
Author Topic: Election Night - What are your plans?  (Read 1533 times)

Offline Kekule

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #40 on: June 29, 2024, 08:22:13 am »
Will tune in to BBC around 10pm for the exit poll.  The result of which will determine my next move.

If it says the Tories will get their arses handed to them Ill stay up for a while and enjoy the squirming.  If the polling to this point has been utterly wrong and it suggests well end up with a hung Parliament, or a narrow Labour majority Ill go to bed/stick on a film.  I can do without the more pungent Tories sneering and lining up to smugly tell me that its actually a win for them.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #41 on: June 29, 2024, 08:24:09 am »
Everyone in the UK should take a dump the minute it's officially called and flush the turds out of the UK system as a unified symbol.
Offline reddebs

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #42 on: June 29, 2024, 09:15:52 am »
What time do the first results start coming in?

I know there's some sort of competition goes on to be the first but can't remember what time it usually is.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #43 on: June 29, 2024, 09:20:28 am »
Just to add to the TV line up posted earlier Oh God What Now are live on YouTube from 10pm through the night
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #44 on: June 29, 2024, 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on June 29, 2024, 09:15:52 am
What time do the first results start coming in?

I know there's some sort of competition goes on to be the first but can't remember what time it usually is.

Think some of the Tories have the market cornered on placing bets on when it will be called.  ::)
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #45 on: June 29, 2024, 09:44:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 29, 2024, 08:24:09 am
Everyone in the UK should take a dump the minute it's officially called and flush the turds out of the UK system as a unified symbol.

How about we all go out onto our doorsteps and clap?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #46 on: June 29, 2024, 10:28:53 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 29, 2024, 09:44:28 am
How about we all go out onto our doorsteps and clap?

Think we should keep that reserved for the carers that got it during the pandemic.
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #47 on: June 29, 2024, 10:52:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 29, 2024, 10:28:53 am
Think we should keep that reserved for the carers that got it during the pandemic.

Well seeing as it was Bozo's idea, and now health workers and carers are enemies of the state holding the country to ransom because they have the nerve to want better pay and conditions for getting the country through the pandemic, I thought it would be a nice, ironic fish slap in the face for Sunak as we kick him out. :)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #48 on: June 29, 2024, 09:27:25 pm »
I've wanted Tories out for years and years and the TV coverage will be right there but I might be able to get an early night

It's not gonna change overnight

It will be nice to wake up in a non-Tory world

though saying that I'm likely to be on politico, up late with sheer glee, maybe I'll pull an all-nighter
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #49 on: June 29, 2024, 09:54:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 29, 2024, 09:15:52 am
What time do the first results start coming in?

I know there's some sort of competition goes on to be the first but can't remember what time it usually is.

Sunderland (think theres a North and South) normally first arent they? About midnight.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #50 on: June 29, 2024, 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 29, 2024, 09:15:52 am
What time do the first results start coming in?

I know there's some sort of competition goes on to be the first but can't remember what time it usually is.
A huge number come in between 3 and 4.

Offline Statto Red

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #51 on: June 29, 2024, 10:01:20 pm »
Depends on turnout.

 One of the Sunderland seats normally declares there result by 11pm [it's normally first to declare], results normally start coming in from midnight with peak 2am to 3am [could be a few recounts], Labour winning in 97 was announced around 3.15am.

 Take the estimate times that's posted on the other thread with a pinch of salt.
Offline Millie

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #52 on: June 29, 2024, 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 29, 2024, 09:54:49 pm
Sunderland (think theres a North and South) normally first arent they? About midnight.

Yeah - pretty sure they compete against each other to see who is first.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #53 on: June 29, 2024, 11:23:21 pm »
I'm definitely staying up for this monumentous historical night for the ages, i was still in school in 97 so missed that glorious night.

I have a nice bottle of Merlot to be drunk especially for that night, it's going to be a red bloody night for the Tories. :D
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #54 on: July 1, 2024, 07:29:17 am »
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YLxkQ5h5l9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YLxkQ5h5l9g</a>
Offline rowan_d

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #55 on: July 1, 2024, 08:20:20 am »
Working from 9pm-7am so will listen to the results coming in. Not sure whether to listen to the BBC's video coverage, their radio coverage, or somewhere else.
Online Elmo!

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #56 on: July 1, 2024, 10:05:24 am »
What's everyone's plans for food and drinks?

Beer and a Korma, or a suitcase full of wine? (Or both of course!).
Offline Slippers

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #57 on: July 1, 2024, 10:22:04 am »
It's a Thursday,so we'll go shopping when Mr Slippers gets home from work.

Then it'll be dinner,a bath and hopefully I'll be in bed before ten;I've got to be up a lot earlier than usual on Friday.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #58 on: July 1, 2024, 11:25:38 am »
We will leave at 5pm to go and vote, then head to the local micropub for a couple of drinks to watch people come and go and see if there's any chat/feelings amongst my heavily Tory, Essex constituency. We went in there yesterday before the football and we could overhear some Reform chat.

Stop to collect a late chippy tea and some snacks. My Husband won't care too much to stay up late but I will go into the early hours if I can, probably sleep on the sofa that night with an alarm set for key times to see people like JRM lose their seats.

As someone above said, nothing will change overnight and there's a lot I don't like about Starmer/Labour but my focus that night will be on the country sticking two fingers up to those lying, corrupt, sleazy c*nts. I will be celebrating (hopefully) an end to that and all of those dirty cash grabs.

I am normally Sky News on these kind of nights but will give C4 a go I think.
Offline jillc

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #59 on: July 1, 2024, 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  1, 2024, 10:05:24 am
What's everyone's plans for food and drinks?

Beer and a Korma, or a suitcase full of wine? (Or both of course!).

My favourtie malibu and perhaps a small glass of baileys later on. Have a couple of friends coming over so will do some snacks and also a Squash/Cherry Tomato/Palma Salad with a bit of balsamic vinegar on top.
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #60 on: July 1, 2024, 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  1, 2024, 10:05:24 am
What's everyone's plans for food and drinks?

Beer and a Korma, or a suitcase full of wine? (Or both of course!).

Crisps, chocolate, beer, cider, maybe some instant noodles...

All the (hopefully) good stuff won't happen until after 1am, so most takeout places by mine will be long shut.
Offline Qston

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #61 on: July 1, 2024, 04:36:00 pm »
I will be watching Channel 4. I enjoy the combo of Campbell and Stewart and do listen to their podcast.

I will stay up as late as my eyes allow me to. I have work on Friday
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #62 on: July 1, 2024, 07:51:49 pm »
Got a bottle of Prosecco on standby, probably to go with some chocolate for a late night energy boost.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:44:05 am »
Get in from work Thursday, go and vote and get a few hours kip. Wake up around 11ish and watch the coverage until the morning. I am working from home Friday which helps.

My constituency is normally one of the last to declare so probably find out on about Sunday if for the first time in the seat's existence is anything but Tory. Bookies are favouring Labour but I will believe it when I see it...
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:41:52 am »
Trying to avoid discussion now. Nothing really new to be said anymore and the election thread seems to be mostly talk about Labour's intent. I've already gone through most of my snacks out of nerves 😂

This time Thursday I'll be voting I reckon.   :D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:28:57 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  1, 2024, 10:05:24 am
What's everyone's plans for food and drinks?

Beer and a Korma, or a suitcase full of wine? (Or both of course!).

If you go Indian you will be asleep by midnight
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July  1, 2024, 10:05:24 am
What's everyone's plans for food and drinks?

Beer and a Korma, or a suitcase full of wine? (Or both of course!).

12 bottles of Aspell. 1 bottle of Vintage Moet.

Special Phaal with mushroom pilau rice and a mushroom bahjii from the local takeaway.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:18:37 pm
12 bottles of Aspell. 1 bottle of Vintage Moet.

Special Phaal with mushroom pilau rice and a mushroom bahjii from the local takeaway.

Looking forward to the live updates through the night from your bog.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
Looking forward to the live updates through the night from your bog.

 ;D
With bog rolls suitably put in his freezer before hand. ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm »
Me, i have crisps, doritos, instant noodles [including pot noodles], chocolate biscuits at the ready, i might have a takeaway & snack on it all night [food like pizza is good for stuff like that] & ditch the snacks for another day, might have a few bevvies around tea time though but i don't drink at home.

My area is a safe Labour seat [Wallasey] my local polling station is over the road from my home & on the way to the boozer which is handy. ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:31:57 pm
Looking forward to the live updates through the night from your bog.

Don't be afriad young padawan x :)
Offline Statto Red

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:06:00 pm
Don't be afriad young padawan x :)

Unlike your bog, which will be very afraid. ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:27:50 pm »
Online Red Beret

Re: Election Night - What are your plans?
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:26:42 am »
Election day forecast to be dry and sunny on Merseyside. Hoping it drives a good turnout.
