Yep. I'm from more of a Azure Devops background and recently moved to a new company, using JIRA



So far, I like JIRA already. The Kanban boards and task creation/tracking is pretty straightforward.



Nick - What you using JIRA for primarily?



Dont know. Its being rolled out across the business. Think other areas use it for planning and being able to get a view of where projects are up to etc.In my world we have to use a separate similar tool to manage the campaigns I run, to get approvals and everything on there in one place as we get audited on what we do. Get the sense that this will just create another layer of admin with no real benefit to anyone, but what do I know. The bigwigs say we need it so well have to get to grips with it.