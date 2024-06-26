« previous next »
General IT query thread

ChaChaMooMoo

General IT query thread
June 26, 2024, 10:07:11 am
There seems to be a lot of threads in the "IT thread" that are max. 4-5 replies and thats it. I am not talking "excel" help guide (which is actually very useful) but other threads that are pretty distracting.

Can we have an "Ask RAWK" type thread from the Boozer forum, that could be used to have such questions answered?

I have some questions on topics that are a simple DIYs or one setting answer that I dont see a thread for and I dont want to open a thread for such questions.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: General IT query thread
June 27, 2024, 02:19:43 pm
Do anyone of you use MS Teams at work? I have a weird problem that I am unable to solve.

A meeting is setup at 10am. I open the Outlook, and click on "Join meeting".
Edge browser opens and asks me if I want to join through the browser or the Teams App. (WTF?!?!?)
I click on teams app and it then starts the app.

Issue is that I am unable to open teams directly from the outlook. The stupid browser opens every single time.

Anyone faced this issue? How do you resolve it to open teams app directly from outlook?
jonnypb

Re: General IT query thread
June 27, 2024, 02:31:31 pm
Do anyone of you use MS Teams at work? I have a weird problem that I am unable to solve.

A meeting is setup at 10am. I open the Outlook, and click on "Join meeting".
Edge browser opens and asks me if I want to join through the browser or the Teams App. (WTF?!?!?)
I click on teams app and it then starts the app.

Issue is that I am unable to open teams directly from the outlook. The stupid browser opens every single time.

Anyone faced this issue? How do you resolve it to open teams app directly from outlook?

Not sure if this is what you're after?

1. Select the Join Online button in the Microsoft Outlook meeting reminder or select Click here to join the meeting in your email invitation.

2. On the Teams start page that opens in your browser, select Always allow teams.microsoft.com to open links of this type in the associated app, and then select Open.

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/outlook/troubleshoot/calendaring/open-teams-meetings-in-desktop-app

Elmo!

Re: General IT query thread
June 27, 2024, 02:34:02 pm
Do anyone of you use MS Teams at work? I have a weird problem that I am unable to solve.

A meeting is setup at 10am. I open the Outlook, and click on "Join meeting".
Edge browser opens and asks me if I want to join through the browser or the Teams App. (WTF?!?!?)
I click on teams app and it then starts the app.

Issue is that I am unable to open teams directly from the outlook. The stupid browser opens every single time.

Anyone faced this issue? How do you resolve it to open teams app directly from outlook?

Why don't you just go directly to Teams, click Calendar, and open it from there?
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: General IT query thread
June 27, 2024, 03:54:52 pm
Not sure if this is what you're after?

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/outlook/troubleshoot/calendaring/open-teams-meetings-in-desktop-app

Doesnt work. I dont get that option to select a default app.

Why don't you just go directly to Teams, click Calendar, and open it from there?

Sometimes when meetings are cancelled, they are removed from outlook but still show up in teams. Had a bad experience last week when I joined a meeting like that and waited 10 mins before my boss came and asked me why I was staring at a blank screen.
Crosby Nick

Re: General IT query thread
July 3, 2024, 10:57:09 am
Why don't you just go directly to Teams, click Calendar, and open it from there?

Thats what I do. I find Teams quite glitchy though. Nearly every time I join a call at the moment I join for a second, then I lose access to the meeting and it says Im on hold. Have to leave and join again so generally look an idiot (more than normal).

Anyone use JIRA. Seems like its being introduced here and it just feels like yet another both of admin for admins sake thatll make just doing the day job a bit harder. And I think Im going to be the rep in our team wholl have to make sure everyones using it correctly. Fucking marvellous. :D
Mark Walters

Re: General IT query thread
July 3, 2024, 11:39:57 am
I find that if I'm invited to a meeting by an external company, the web browser thing sometimes happens. No idea why.
Graeme

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 09:19:11 am
Anyone use JIRA

Just phasing it out where I am in favour of Proggio. They all offer pretty much the same really.
Graeme

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 09:23:30 am
I find that if I'm invited to a meeting by an external company, the web browser thing sometimes happens. No idea why.

Do you have any cyber security policy implemented that re-write URL's? If a URL in your inbox is being re-written then the Teams app association might not pick up correctly. (MS safelinks, Mimecast URL protection etc.)
Buck Pete

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 10:01:36 am
Just phasing it out where I am in favour of Proggio. They all offer pretty much the same really.

Yep. I'm from more of a Azure Devops background and recently moved to a new company, using JIRA

So far, I like JIRA already.  The Kanban boards and task creation/tracking is pretty straightforward.

Nick - What you using JIRA for primarily?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 10:20:08 am
Thats what I do. I find Teams quite glitchy though. Nearly every time I join a call at the moment I join for a second, then I lose access to the meeting and it says Im on hold. Have to leave and join again so generally look an idiot (more than normal).

Anyone use JIRA. Seems like its being introduced here and it just feels like yet another both of admin for admins sake thatll make just doing the day job a bit harder. And I think Im going to be the rep in our team wholl have to make sure everyones using it correctly. Fucking marvellous. :D

I've been using Jira for years. You also get Confluence bundled and if you're a support unit you can also get OpsGenie.

Crosby Nick

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 10:46:57 am
Yep. I'm from more of a Azure Devops background and recently moved to a new company, using JIRA

So far, I like JIRA already.  The Kanban boards and task creation/tracking is pretty straightforward.

Nick - What you using JIRA for primarily?

Dont know. Its being rolled out across the business. Think other areas use it for planning and being able to get a view of where projects are up to etc.

In my world we have to use a separate similar tool to manage the campaigns I run, to get approvals and everything on there in one place as we get audited on what we do. Get the sense that this will just create another layer of admin with no real benefit to anyone, but what do I know. The bigwigs say we need it so well have to get to grips with it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 11:29:36 am
Dont know. Its being rolled out across the business. Think other areas use it for planning and being able to get a view of where projects are up to etc.

In my world we have to use a separate similar tool to manage the campaigns I run, to get approvals and everything on there in one place as we get audited on what we do. Get the sense that this will just create another layer of admin with no real benefit to anyone, but what do I know. The bigwigs say we need it so well have to get to grips with it.

I'm not sure you know what Jira is? It's just a ticket management system with Kanban if you want that. it also links to Confluence and has features like OpsGenie for incident management.

We have ours also linked to Circle and GitOps so that not only can you track releases, incidents and problems but Github linked releases, changes, issues.

All managed seamlessly. You can add other functions - I have added tons for the companies I work for - but that's a once only deal - after that it's all behind the scenes and invisible. It manages itself.

I honestly am really struggling to see what kind of overhead you can possibly mean? Are you sure it's Jira that you're talking about?
Crosby Nick

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 12:15:35 pm
Yes JIRA. Do you use it purely for ticket management of IT requests where you work? Or do other parts of the business use it too?

Im not in IT (clearly!). Im obviously not explaining it very well, and was also just having a bit of a moan rather than asking for help with a general query. Maybe Ill post again once I know a bit more about how well have to use it.
Buck Pete

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 05:23:34 pm
Andy is underselling JIRA. Surprises me considering hes an experienced developer.

JIRA is much more than just a ticket management system.

Unless hes classifying project tasks and PBIs etc under tickets

Mark Walters

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 05:48:59 pm
Do you have any cyber security policy implemented that re-write URL's? If a URL in your inbox is being re-written then the Teams app association might not pick up correctly. (MS safelinks, Mimecast URL protection etc.)
No idea!
Alf

Re: General IT query thread
Yesterday at 08:47:22 pm
JIRA is a great tool for testing, project managers and IT teams, can't stand it myself but can see the business benefits.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: General IT query thread
Today at 02:07:26 am
Andy is underselling JIRA. Surprises me considering hes an experienced developer.

JIRA is much more than just a ticket management system.

Unless hes classifying project tasks and PBIs etc under tickets



I class everything under tickets :D
