Dont know. Its being rolled out across the business. Think other areas use it for planning and being able to get a view of where projects are up to etc.
In my world we have to use a separate similar tool to manage the campaigns I run, to get approvals and everything on there in one place as we get audited on what we do. Get the sense that this will just create another layer of admin with no real benefit to anyone, but what do I know. The bigwigs say we need it so well have to get to grips with it.
I'm not sure you know what Jira is? It's just a ticket management system with Kanban if you want that. it also links to Confluence and has features like OpsGenie for incident management.
We have ours also linked to Circle and GitOps so that not only can you track releases, incidents and problems but Github linked releases, changes, issues.
All managed seamlessly. You can add other functions - I have added tons for the companies I work for - but that's a once only deal - after that it's all behind the scenes and invisible. It manages itself.
I honestly am really struggling to see what kind of overhead you can possibly mean? Are you sure it's Jira that you're talking about?