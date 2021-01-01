« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership  (Read 122 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,473
LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
« on: Today at 12:27:29 pm »
"Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines (JAL) are proud to announce a global, multi-year partnership that will see the award-winning airline become the clubs official airline partner."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-and-japan-airlines-enter-multi-year-partnership-clubs-official-airline-partner
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,975
Re: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Thank you Endo for making this happen!!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Where's the JAL money John?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 