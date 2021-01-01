Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
Topic: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership (Read 122 times)
PeterTheRed
Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,473
LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
«
on:
Today
Today at 12:27:29 pm
"Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines (JAL) are proud to announce a global, multi-year partnership that will see the award-winning airline become the clubs official airline partner."
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-and-japan-airlines-enter-multi-year-partnership-clubs-official-airline-partner
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,975
Re: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 12:31:50 pm
Thank you Endo for making this happen!!
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,606
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 01:04:27 pm
Where's the JAL money John?
