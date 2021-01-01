« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 31510 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm
Maybe because that was my point, soft lad.

Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez are examples of 2 good players in that squad, a few others clearly have their best days behind them. The rest, meh. I don't have to "dodge" fuck all, you're behaving like I give a toss if you 'caught me' with a point; it's my own opinion on an internet forum that's clearly getting you worked up.

Winning is everything for you, good lad, you must be fun at the end of every season. Others can still admire players like Puskas, Yashin, Zico, Cruyff who played on great teams and never won anything of note at the international level, yet still recognize that in addition to skill and ability, winning a tournament trophy can also be down to luck of the draw, injuries, dodgy ref decision and other factors.

The best squad on paper doesnt always win things, the literal reality of football at ALL levels, has no baring on their current side.

The greatest player of all time is in that team and MacAllister and Martinez alone qualify as good

If you say so mate. Ive never been worked up by things on RAWK in my life :lmao youre just chatting absolute shite

I also never said people cant enjoy players who havent won certain things anywhereeeeee, youre just making ridiculous shite arguments based on things no one said while I discuss what was actually said. But yes MacAllister and Martinez are Argentinas only 2 good players :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
You do know Messi is now 37 and plays in the US, actually fuck it never mind, nah you're well sorted mate.

Life's too short.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,942
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm »
Not great this.

https://twitter.com/ValverdeSZN/status/1812916571867869645

[@enzojfernandez on Instagram] Argentina players chanting the They play in France but come from Angola racist chant as they celebrate their Copa America win


The lyrics:

they play for france
but are from angola
how nice they are going to run
they are cometravas (like to fuck transgender)
their mom is nigerian
their father cambodian
but on the passport:french
Logged

Online davegc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Colombia federation president, son arrested at Copa América final

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/40569659/colombia-federation-president-arrested-copa-america-final

In addition to being the Colombia Football Federation president, the 71-year-old Jesurún also serves on the FIFA Council, the "strategic and oversight body" for soccer's global governing body.

We aren't ready for international sports over here :/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:40 am by davegc »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 