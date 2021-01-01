« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 29862 times)

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,318
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 04:56:47 am »
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,318
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 04:58:01 am »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 04:58:42 am »
Keeper bullet-timed out of the way of the ball.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,175
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 04:59:39 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:58:42 am
Keeper bullet-timed out of the way of the ball.

Hahah totally. What was that??
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,037
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 05:04:40 am »
2 minutes of added time in ET
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,037
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 05:09:04 am »
FT

Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 05:10:37 am »

« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:50 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 05:13:20 am »
Fireworks going off here in Buenos Aires at 1:15am local time. :)



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,318
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 05:15:22 am »
England 1st nation to lose back to back Euro
Argie 1st nation to win back to back Copa
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 05:17:33 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:15:22 am
England 1st nation to lose back to back Euro
Argie 1st nation to win back to back Copa

Does that make England the Buffalo Bills of the Euros?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 05:27:55 am »
56 days since the end of the season and Mac Allister & Diaz have finally finished international duty.  Shite. 
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:33 am by Gifted Right Foot »
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,180
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 05:46:46 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:27:55 am
56 days since the end of the season and Mac Allister & Diaz have finally finished international duty.  Shite. 

Nunez too
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 05:54:32 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:27:55 am
56 days since the end of the season and Mac Allister & Diaz have finally finished international duty.  Shite.

Its a joke isnt it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 