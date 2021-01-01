« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 28785 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 01:48:55 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:08 am
.@TUDNUSA (Univision)interviewing fans that claim that they're not being allowed into Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa America final, despite showing their digital tickets on their phone.

"They're not letting us in"

It's a shambles, guess they can't let them in, due to the jumpers, looks full don't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Normally you have tiers of security as you get closer to the stadium. You show your tickets as you pass through each ring of security so non ticket holders can't get that close to the stadium. This has been poorly organised.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:51:34 am »
Kickoff delayed until quarter past the hour. 9:15 pm Local time.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,232
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 01:58:08 am »
Read somewhere that Mac had to leave warm ups to help get his family inside the stadium?

What a shambles.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,650
  • Dutch Class
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 02:00:27 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:50:23 am
Normally you have tiers of security as you get closer to the stadium. You show your tickets as you pass through each ring of security so non ticket holders can't get that close to the stadium. This has been poorly organised.

Yep. So much work to do before the WC takes place
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 02:01:04 am »
CONMEBOL are apparently saying that they asked for more security rings but were turned down.
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 02:01:15 am »
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 02:03:02 am »

Complete failure from the host country and to think they will host the world cup  :duh wish Mac family is safe, his mother said the situation is inhumane.
Logged

Online redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 02:04:20 am »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,148
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 02:04:42 am »
And don't forget there's still the extended halftime for Shakira's bullshit
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 02:05:52 am »
Apparently the Argentinian family section is surrounded by Colombia fans. Win or lose, that's asking for trouble.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 02:06:46 am »
Univision does seem to find the ladies to show.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 02:08:24 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:05:52 am
Apparently the Argentinian family section is surrounded by Colombia fans. Win or lose, that's asking for trouble.
No lessons learned from the Semi Final .
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 02:12:00 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:05:52 am
Apparently the Argentinian family section is surrounded by Colombia fans. Win or lose, that's asking for trouble.

The whole stadium is mixed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 02:13:58 am »
Caniggia looks like he's had his face superglued in place.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 02:14:35 am »
Claudio Caniggia still has his magnificent long hair!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 02:15:52 am »
Quit the fcking around and get started.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 02:16:20 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 02:01:15 am
https://x.com/TyCSports/status/1812648591560704049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812648591560704049%7Ctwgr%5Ee99d4ff1107b3d1721219abe392842de330bf496%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.arena.im%2Fembed%3Fpublisher%3Despn-69077event%3DBs9fIxKv%3D2consent%3DT

His mom getting interviewed^^

Players' families reportedly needed help getting into the stadium

The mother of Argentina midfield Alexis Mac Allister tells TyC Sports in Argentina that she had to call him for assistance to get into the stadium. That matches other reports we've been hearing of players' families needing help to be allowed entry to the venue.



She told TyC: Alexis had to leave the locker room to help us get in because he was worried, I thought it couldnt continue. I thought the game wouldnt be played because if the players thought they would resolve this, impossible that it would be played. It was inhumane. We are okay. We were in communication with Alexis the whole time, but he said he would stay outside until we would come in. he waited for us until we came in, we hugged him once inside, left him to be calm and told him to win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,441
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 02:16:25 am »
Should have gotten Darwin to beef up the security...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 02:16:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:15:52 am
Quit the fcking around and get started.
Ikr, I'm only here for Shakira!
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:17:52 am »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 02:18:13 am »
Let's hope that new haircut helps Rodrigo De Paul keep his balance...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 02:19:33 am »
Kenny G's daughter singing the Colombian anthem.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 02:20:34 am »
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 02:21:02 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:20:34 am
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?

Yes.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 02:22:45 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:20:34 am
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?

Lucho. I am sick of Messi annoying fans spam.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,303
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 02:23:47 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:20:34 am
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?
Lucho please.
Just because of Messi. i luv Mac. Sorry Mac.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,024
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 02:24:33 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:20:34 am
So who do you want, Mac or Lucho?

You do realize if Colombia win, then Everton win the Copa.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 02:28:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:24:33 am
You do realize if Colombia win, then Everton win the Copa.

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 02:31:47 am »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,000
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 02:36:31 am »
the audio/pic sync on Fox is about 4 seconds off.
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 02:38:05 am »
Rios looks a good player. Strong and skillful
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 02:51:23 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 02:38:05 am
Rios looks a good player. Strong and skillful
Yeah, he's had a good tournament.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 