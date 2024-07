Not showing much on Fox, Optus or TSN



Didn't realise that I have univision, much better coverage, just wish I knew more Spanish





Univision had a local Police/security person on from inside the stadium and he said those with tickets will get in. That they were trying to escort those without tickets out.A camera above a gate showed them escorting a Colombian fan out, locked the gate behind him. Then a couple others were trying to show/explain his ticket was on their phone. Didn't work.