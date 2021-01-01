Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Copa América 2024
Author
Topic: Copa América 2024 (Read 26644 times)
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1280 on:
Today
at 02:27:42 am »
Uruguay trying to walk it in there.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1281 on:
Today
at 02:33:30 am »
Bielsa looks like a Sopranos extra
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1282 on:
Today
at 02:38:35 am »
Canada take the lead! Totally deserved. Keeper should do better for me.
https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1812301435855323139
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:43:45 am by Boaty McBoatface
»
Logged
Bobinhood
RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,050
Hand over the Trophy
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1283 on:
Today
at 02:39:37 am »
Woooooo!
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth.
"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1284 on:
Today
at 02:49:34 am »
5 minutes stoppage time. Canada holding on!
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1285 on:
Today
at 02:50:23 am »
Suarez has his shot saved!
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1286 on:
Today
at 02:51:01 am »
But he scores that chance!
https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1812304425559396731
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:01:12 am by Boaty McBoatface
»
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1287 on:
Today
at 02:54:23 am »
Penalties it is. FT 2-2.
Logged
Giono
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,169
And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1288 on:
Today
at 02:57:48 am »
This has been a fun watch.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1289 on:
Today
at 02:59:08 am »
Quote from: Giono on
Today
at 02:57:48 am
This has been a fun watch.
It really has. I would expect nothing less from these two managers.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1290 on:
Today
at 03:02:03 am »
Canada GK tries to mess with the other keepers stuff. Gets booked
Logged
Tokyoite
Kopite
Posts: 733
Biggest Endo fan
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1291 on:
Today
at 03:02:27 am »
That was an awful penalty wow
Logged
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,142
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1292 on:
Today
at 03:03:07 am »
Lolol the 3rd Canadian kick ....
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1293 on:
Today
at 03:03:40 am »
Scratch what I said about Kone. Watford were lucky to get 15m
https://x.com/GlobalEye24_7/status/1812306991554994472
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:15:01 am by Boaty McBoatface
»
Logged
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,142
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1294 on:
Today
at 03:06:10 am »
Hahahahahaha Davies. He wheeled away as if he hit the penalty! But he messied it.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,842
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1295 on:
Today
at 03:06:39 am »
Davies with the Panenka fail.
https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1812310215821234372
Uruguay win. Great game that Canada will be disappointed in not holding on for the win.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:26:30 am by Boaty McBoatface
»
Logged
Sheer Magnetism
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,282
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1296 on:
Today
at 03:07:50 am »
Gotta feel for Davies, it was a whisker away. They probably would have lost on the next kick anyway.
Logged
Giono
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,169
And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #1297 on:
Today
at 03:10:48 am »
This tournament was a massive high point for Canada. And promises great th8ngs for the future and the WC.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
