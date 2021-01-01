« previous next »
Copa América 2024

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1280 on: Today at 02:27:42 am
Uruguay trying to walk it in there.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1281 on: Today at 02:33:30 am
Bielsa looks like a Sopranos extra ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1282 on: Today at 02:38:35 am
Canada take the lead! Totally deserved. Keeper should do better for me. https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1812301435855323139
Bobinhood

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1283 on: Today at 02:39:37 am
Woooooo!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1284 on: Today at 02:49:34 am
5 minutes stoppage time. Canada holding on!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1285 on: Today at 02:50:23 am
Suarez has his shot saved!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1286 on: Today at 02:51:01 am
« Last Edit: Today at 03:01:12 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1287 on: Today at 02:54:23 am
Penalties it is. FT 2-2.
Giono

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1288 on: Today at 02:57:48 am
This has been a fun watch.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1289 on: Today at 02:59:08 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:57:48 am
This has been a fun watch.
It really has. I would expect nothing less from these two managers.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1290 on: Today at 03:02:03 am
Canada GK tries to mess with the other keepers stuff. Gets booked ;D
Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:02:27 am
That was an awful penalty wow
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:03:07 am
Lolol the 3rd Canadian kick ....
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1293 on: Today at 03:03:40 am
Scratch what I said about Kone. Watford were lucky to get 15m ;D

https://x.com/GlobalEye24_7/status/1812306991554994472
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:01 am by Boaty McBoatface »
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1294 on: Today at 03:06:10 am
Hahahahahaha Davies. He wheeled away as if he hit the penalty! But he messied it.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1295 on: Today at 03:06:39 am
Davies with the Panenka fail. https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1812310215821234372

Uruguay win. Great game that Canada will be disappointed in not holding on for the win.



« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:30 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1296 on: Today at 03:07:50 am
Gotta feel for Davies, it was a whisker away. They probably would have lost on the next kick anyway.
Giono

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #1297 on: Today at 03:10:48 am
This tournament was a massive high point for Canada. And promises great th8ngs for the future and the WC.
