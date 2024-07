And what of the photos of him fraternising with the murdering Irish gangsters? Valid excuses too?



Not that this is the Gerrard thread but at least you should be consistent in your criticism .



Support for individuals has never been unconditional nor consistent.Diouf Itandje Cole Konchesky Poulsen Voronin CarrollGerrard Suarez Finnan D.Cisse Firmino Flanagan HendersonAt the end of the day, they're flawed human beings from diverse cultural, economic and educational backgrounds, cast into a bizarre world none of us can relate to. We need them to be really good at football and hope they're decent enough people to work together constructively and not embarrass us with their off field behaviour. It's mostly gut feel and more than a little subconscious bias that determines how much leeway we're prepared to give them.