As they should, look at these savages from South America. They can't be controlled!

(obviously sarcasm)



The WC will be a shitshow. You can bet it will feel more like the NFL than the WC. I've just read that there will be HT show during the Copa final. Fully expect something similar, if not bigger, for the WC.



I don't know, to be honest. I feel that the US security was quite inadequate this time around, but for a world cup it should be better. I'm obviously joking about everyone caring a gun, but in a country were there were suggestions that teachers have to be armed to counter school shootings, I don't know...I was at the WC in 1994 in the US after arriving in the country in 1992. I went to the games in East Rutherford, NJ, and there were never signs of trouble, never! Quite the opposite, coming back from the games with public transport, cars were stopping for our groups with the flags to cross the big avenues in NY city, honking and waving in support. It was an amazing experience. But the country was not nearly as polarized as it is today. Really, who knows how this WC is going to turn out.