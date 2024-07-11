Cheers pal. Bloody hell, he's going for it there isn't he, really getting stuck in, That's an absolutely brilliant bit of talking there. When he said - You know perfectly well that there is a percentage of journalism that never criticize certain sectors of power that are responsible because it is not convenient for them economically. Where have we seen that before eh



And on Nunez - The only thing that matters to me is that there is a guy who sees how they are beating his mother, his sister, his wife and there is a baby. There should be a procedure that this does not happen



What a man.