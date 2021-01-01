« previous next »
Some people on here should do a little soul searching about what stereotypes of South Americans theyve imbibed to the point where they believe a 25 year old man is too emotional to be responsible for his own actions.
Some people on here should do a little soul searching about what stereotypes of South Americans theyve imbibed to the point where they believe a 25 year old man is too emotional to be responsible for his own actions.


What, absolutely nobody has said or even insinuated that, nobody.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm


Hopefully they'll be investigating their own lack of security. And why the fuck do they not have a separate corporate box for families??

Anyway, I'm hoping Canada can win 3rd place; it would be such a boost to the team and something to build on.
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:05:08 pm
Hopefully they'll be investigating their own lack of security. And why the fuck do they not have a separate corporate box for families??

Anyway, I'm hoping Canada can win 3rd place; it would be such a boost to the team and something to build on.

Apparently (no idea if true) the Uruguayan FA were offered boxes for the players families & turned them down.

Could be bullshit, could just be a dream, but I'm pretty sure that I read it on here.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:03:30 pm

What, absolutely nobody has said or even insinuated that, nobody.
Its absolutely insinuated in plenty of comments, such as the ones gleefully calling him a madman.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
Completely irrelevant. If he felt they were in harms way  then his actions are mostly justified. It's s all conjecture at this point and anyone inclined to judge before the facts are known is a complete tit.

and this one too.
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 04:33:44 pm
Its absolutely insinuated in plenty of comments, such as the ones gleefully calling him a madman.

We have always called him a mad man ffs

And danger was not doing the shit that you claimed.


Quote
Some people on here should do a little soul searching about what stereotypes of South Americans theyve imbibed to the point where they believe a 25 year old man is too emotional to be responsible for his own actions.

 :wanker

I swear that half of you pontificating pricks would stand by and watch a friend get a battering.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:36:26 pm
Practice what you preach........ ;)

hahaha, you daft fart :lmao

If thats the best you can do, then Im doing alright really considering how long Ive been wasting my time here  ;D  Whereas you - itd be harder to find something positive in your post history - I wont even try, its an absolute shitshow, as you well know.

Still stand by it too by the way, disrespecting a legendary manager that did so much for him like that, was a shite way to behave.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:09:02 pm
Apparently (no idea if true) the Uruguayan FA were offered boxes for the players families & turned them down.

Could be bullshit, could just be a dream, but I'm pretty sure that I read it on here.

Definitely has to be true then :D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:04:34 pm
I swear that half of you pontificating pricks would stand by and watch a friend get a battering.
it's an odd conclusion you keep repeating, since noone was getting a battering, and he didn't interrupt anyone getting laid into

or are you saying half the uruguayan squad are shithouses, cos they saw nunez run to the front and taking shots to the face yet they all stood by?
Not sure why its such a big drama. He fucked up, hell get punished.

Its not the end of the world is it?  Just wild this back and forth.   But good fun too, to be fair
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:29:55 pm
You fuckers are going to get my Copa America thread locked! Take it to the Man Utd thread!
It's ok Boaty, its fine that it's all being contained in a single thread rather than 2 yesterday and the discussions are reasonable. It's also not an issue people having differing opinions about the gravity of one of our players entering the stands for a fist fight :D
As I said yesterday, whatever the club or the authorities do, most of us fans will be right behind Nunez.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:20:04 pm
Not sure why its such a big drama. He fucked up, hell get punished.

Its not the end of the world is it?  Just wild this back and forth.   But good fun too, to be fair
Indeed.
Cheapest nosebleed tickets for the final on ticketmaster are about  $ 2,000.I didn't bother to check what the good seats are going for.
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Cheapest nosebleed tickets for the final on ticketmaster are about  $ 2,000.I didn't bother to check what the good seats are going for.

Ticketmaster are apparently getting sued by the US government and several states on an anti-trust suit because of their ridiculous prices. Several major artists tours have been cancelled due to poor sales because of the stupid prices
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:41:29 pm
It's ok Boaty, its fine that it's all being contained in a single thread rather than 2 yesterday and the discussions are reasonable. It's also not an issue people having differing opinions about the gravity of one of our players entering the stands for a fist fight :D
As I said yesterday, whatever the club or the authorities do, most of us fans will be right behind Nunez.
Well said. :thumbsup
Bielsa delivered an epic press conference. If you can catch a subtitled edition, watch it. He is 100% behind his players.
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 09:17:05 pm
Bielsa delivered an epic press conference. If you can catch a subtitled edition, watch it. He is 100% behind his players.

He's a good lad. As John C mentioned, the majority will support Darwin so matter the repercussions. He'll need it too!
Bielsa is taking one for the players. They will likely fine him and let the players off the hook with very minor bans.
Fuck yeah!! 3rd place game instead of 4-5 extra days of rest.
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 09:51:31 pm
Bielsa is taking one for the players. They will likely fine him and let the players off the hook with very minor bans.

For anyone interested this is Bielsa press conference. Links swiped from reddit.

 1st part   https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811023885023728102?s=46
 2nd part  https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811851728301560074?s=46
 3rd part   https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811858946442788886?s=46
 4th part   https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811867289890722165?s=46

Links work for me and i don't have twitter/X

but just in case someone has done rough translation (with a bit missing from near end of Presser)
 
  The United States, as you may recall, when they felt their interests were under attack, created FIFA Gate with the FBI. They did what they did, but it was in their interests. Nothing happened there.

This was an extraordinary event: a full stadium, competitive teams, refereeing that allowed for no complaints. But we can't continue to deceive ourselves that the pitches are perfect. In a press conference, the chief at field levelwhom I know, and I know perfectly well everything she does and how BADLY she does itexplicitly lied. She held a press conference to say it's a visual issue, that Vinicius doesn't see, that Scaloni doesn't have to talk; the training pitches are all perfect.

I have a collection of photos of the pitches... They are not joined but patched. I've been to training pitches where the owners come out and say, "Excuse me, guys, this is unacceptable. You cannot train here. We understand." But of course, as that affects the organizers, you're not supposed to say a word.

They threatened Scaloni, telling him, "You've already spoken once, don't speak anymore, or we'll face consequences." He himself says, "I've already said what I have to say. I'm not saying anything more." The players can't speak; everyone is threatened. What's the threat? On the sporting side, the same as now. What are they going to do? They're going to suspend them.

But youve got to apologize, man! Who are they going to suspend? The only thing they had to say was, "We made such mistakes. We are accountable. We take accountability." Thats it.

In the United States, you go into a person's house, and the right of protection exists, you know what I mean? The leaders of Uruguayan football prevent them from going inside where they are, and it turns out that they have to leave the country to avoid being put in jail. Where has this been seen? Where has it been seen that there is no clear reaction saying that this has nothing to do with the footballers? The footballers were forced to do this. The sanction should be not for them but for those who forced them to act the way they did. They had no choice; they left them with no choice.

And it turns out that we have to wait if we need to be afraid of possible sanctions. The only thing missing is sanctions. And of course, the whole thing is a witch's hunt. Well, look, we are going to sanction them so that theyll comply for the third-place match. Anyways, not for the third-place match anymore because there are a lot of public repercussions, so we are going to have to think about it. It's a disgrace, a disgrace.

In a country that, as organizer, also has accountabilitybut I'm sure they haven't lied. They said that the pitches were going to be what they are. Because they have not lied. And in a country that was capable of FIFA Gate, now it turns out that the players are to blame. Where has this been seen?

There comes a timeyou can imagine that I have been through situations that I never spoke about, situations that I know of that are much more serious than these. MUCH more serious than these. And I know them perfectly well. I worked in Argentina for six years. This is a baby at the breast (child's play); there is no problem with this, it does not generate any problem.

What I don't accept, because there comes a time... Players will be condemned. Why players, man? And I know one thing, eh? All this exaltation will take away my sanity. He's a madman, he's a madman theyll say. Thank you all very much.

Unknown person: Tells Bielsa the press conference is suspended.

Bielsa: Who told you?

Unknown person: Felipe told me.

Bielsa: No, no...

Unknown person: He wanted to ask...

Bielsa: Yes, yes, I'm at your disposal. Because if it doesn't look like we're slowing down, Felipe, OK? Ok, let's continue here



Cheers pal. Bloody hell, he's going for it there isn't he, really getting stuck in, That's an absolutely brilliant bit of talking there. When he said - You know perfectly well that there is a percentage of journalism that never criticize certain sectors of power that are responsible because it is not convenient for them economically. Where have we seen that before eh

And on Nunez - The only thing that matters to me is that there is a guy who sees how they are beating his mother, his sister, his wife and there is a baby. There should be a procedure that this does not happen

What a man.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:31:04 pm
Cheers pal. Bloody hell, he's going for it there isn't he, really getting stuck in, That's an absolutely brilliant bit of talking there. When he said - You know perfectly well that there is a percentage of journalism that never criticize certain sectors of power that are responsible because it is not convenient for them economically. Where have we seen that before eh

And on Nunez - The only thing that matters to me is that there is a guy who sees how they are beating his mother, his sister, his wife and there is a baby. There should be a procedure that this does not happen

What a man.

Did this happen?
You wanted Darwin to take down written statements before acting?
It fits somewhere between the extremes of Eric Cantona and Eric Dier, doesn't it?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:34:12 pm
Did this happen?

Don't know to be honest mate. If he believed that was happening then its no wonder he waded in. Bielsa was absolutely furious though
Darwin has called out that Colombia fan for a Hell In A Cell fight.
I love Bielsa, I can imagine players would run through brick walls for him, and then throw chairs! ;D
