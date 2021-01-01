Bielsa is taking one for the players. They will likely fine him and let the players off the hook with very minor bans.
For anyone interested this is Bielsa press conference. Links swiped from reddit.
1st part https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811023885023728102?s=46
2nd part https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811851728301560074?s=46
3rd part https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811858946442788886?s=46
4th part https://x.com/jimenajuani/status/1811867289890722165?s=46
Links work for me and i don't have twitter/X
but just in case someone has done rough translation (with a bit missing from near end of Presser)
The United States, as you may recall, when they felt their interests were under attack, created FIFA Gate with the FBI. They did what they did, but it was in their interests. Nothing happened there.
This was an extraordinary event: a full stadium, competitive teams, refereeing that allowed for no complaints. But we can't continue to deceive ourselves that the pitches are perfect. In a press conference, the chief at field levelwhom I know, and I know perfectly well everything she does and how BADLY she does itexplicitly lied. She held a press conference to say it's a visual issue, that Vinicius doesn't see, that Scaloni doesn't have to talk; the training pitches are all perfect.
I have a collection of photos of the pitches... They are not joined but patched. I've been to training pitches where the owners come out and say, "Excuse me, guys, this is unacceptable. You cannot train here. We understand." But of course, as that affects the organizers, you're not supposed to say a word.
They threatened Scaloni, telling him, "You've already spoken once, don't speak anymore, or we'll face consequences." He himself says, "I've already said what I have to say. I'm not saying anything more." The players can't speak; everyone is threatened. What's the threat? On the sporting side, the same as now. What are they going to do? They're going to suspend them.
But youve got to apologize, man! Who are they going to suspend? The only thing they had to say was, "We made such mistakes. We are accountable. We take accountability." Thats it.
In the United States, you go into a person's house, and the right of protection exists, you know what I mean? The leaders of Uruguayan football prevent them from going inside where they are, and it turns out that they have to leave the country to avoid being put in jail. Where has this been seen? Where has it been seen that there is no clear reaction saying that this has nothing to do with the footballers? The footballers were forced to do this. The sanction should be not for them but for those who forced them to act the way they did. They had no choice; they left them with no choice.
And it turns out that we have to wait if we need to be afraid of possible sanctions. The only thing missing is sanctions. And of course, the whole thing is a witch's hunt. Well, look, we are going to sanction them so that theyll comply for the third-place match. Anyways, not for the third-place match anymore because there are a lot of public repercussions, so we are going to have to think about it. It's a disgrace, a disgrace.
In a country that, as organizer, also has accountabilitybut I'm sure they haven't lied. They said that the pitches were going to be what they are. Because they have not lied. And in a country that was capable of FIFA Gate, now it turns out that the players are to blame. Where has this been seen?
There comes a timeyou can imagine that I have been through situations that I never spoke about, situations that I know of that are much more serious than these. MUCH more serious than these. And I know them perfectly well. I worked in Argentina for six years. This is a baby at the breast (child's play); there is no problem with this, it does not generate any problem.
What I don't accept, because there comes a time... Players will be condemned. Why players, man? And I know one thing, eh? All this exaltation will take away my sanity. He's a madman, he's a madman theyll say. Thank you all very much.
Unknown person: Tells Bielsa the press conference is suspended.
Bielsa: Who told you?
Unknown person: Felipe told me.
Bielsa: No, no...
Unknown person: He wanted to ask...
Bielsa: Yes, yes, I'm at your disposal. Because if it doesn't look like we're slowing down, Felipe, OK? Ok, let's continue here