Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 22643 times)

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:57:27 am
Where I'm at as well. From what I've read his family was already on the pitch, away from the fights. Which means he left them there and went to fight? How is that responsible?
The attempted chair throw is also mad, can't be defending that.

"He's one of our own, should stand with him" is a wild take when he could have very seriously injured someone.

Could have. Didnt.  And hes still one of ours. Whatever punishment he gets doesnt change that, and nor will any amount of hand wringing. 
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:24:52 am
I never supported him, Im an ethnic minority before a Liverpool fan I dont care if hes our greatest player ever, I was one of the few on here at the time who found the whole situation dubious.

Doesnt mean Im not backing Nunez though.

I dub thee Darwin Nuance.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm


CONMEBOL investigating and disciplining should mean any ban he gets will be international only
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
He needs to be there next time the Man City bus is "welcomed"
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:56:05 am
Can't help but love Nunez.

Based on this?
If anything Im giving less and less fucks about him because of it. Might be just getting old and not having time for either uncontrolled aggression or lack of self control.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
Back to the football, Nunez's poor finishing and decision making at the business end of tournament, cost his team again. Uruguay should of been 2 nil up in the first 28 minutes, both chances he didn't even hit the target.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 01:52:34 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:47:25 pm
Back to the football, Nunez's poor finishing and decision making at the business end of tournament, cost his team again. Uruguay should of been 2 nil up in the first 20 minutes, both chances he didn't even hit the target.
I followed it for a bit on Uruguayan radio (+Twitter) and they were shocked by his first miss. He has to be hitting the target at the very least from that chance that Valverde created for him.

I said last season and I remain consistent in saying that he can't lead the line for a title challenging team. He's too emotional to control himself and handle games with a lot of pressure riding on them.  I'm not interested in any xG bollocks that has zero context and the "variance" chat.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 01:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:30:32 pm
Based on this?
If anything Im giving less and less fucks about him because of it. Might be just getting old and not having time for either uncontrolled aggression or lack of self control.
I'm honestly baffled by the amount of excuses that have been made for his reaction. He was inches away from a criminal record and I don't  see LFC babying a convicted criminal. 

If the guard had been a tad slower, his life would changed and not for the better. Even his teammates were shocked and tried to restrain him.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 01:58:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:54:37 pm
I'm honestly baffled by the amount of excuses that have been made for his reaction. He was inches away from a criminal record and I don't  see LFC babying a convicted criminal. 

If the guard had been a tad slower, his life would changed and not for the better. Even his teammates were shocked and tried to restrain him.

Didnt Gerrard lamp some DJ because they refused to play Phil Collins?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 01:58:25 pm
Didnt Gerrard lamp some DJ because they refused to play Phil Collins?

Yep, and against all odds we always wanted one more night with Gerrard despite his flaws.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 01:58:25 pm
Didnt Gerrard lamp some DJ because they refused to play Phil Collins?
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/jul/24/steven-gerrard-verdict-affray

Gerrard was cleared. Darwin would have had no valid excuse.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:54:37 pm
I'm honestly baffled by the amount of excuses that have been made for his reaction. He was inches away from a criminal record and I don't  see LFC babying a convicted criminal. 

If the guard had been a tad slower, his life would changed and not for the better. Even his teammates were shocked and tried to restrain him.
It's the same people who make excuses for his poor form on the pitch. To be honest with you I think his reaction after the game had a lot to do with what happened on the pitch. If he didn't miss those sitters, Uruguay would have been in the final & he wouldn't have reacted like he did after the game.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
this thread - i.e. the constant Nunez disrespect - is a bloody disgrace at this point.

ffs you'd think he was a mass murderer who is unable to kick a ball, reading some of the shit on here now.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:04:37 pm
this thread - i.e. the constant Nunez disrespect - is a bloody disgrace at this point.

Yep, should lock this one as well. It's a cesspit of the same idiots with an agenda against Darwin.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 02:08:51 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:04:31 pm
It's the same people who make excuses for his poor form on the pitch.

supporters in supporting one of their teams' players shocker! Whatever next!

Maybe one day, youll be a supporter, but probably not for you that eh  ;)
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:00:55 pm
Yep, and against all odds we always wanted one more night with Gerrard despite his flaws.

Stevie G - not such an easy lover
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 02:19:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:01:36 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/jul/24/steven-gerrard-verdict-affray

Gerrard was cleared. Darwin would have had no valid excuse.

Gerrard was cleared, like Ken Dodd before him, at Liverpool Crown Court.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm »
just ban international football altogether i say.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 02:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:51 pm
supporters in supporting one of their teams' players shocker! Whatever next!

Maybe one day, youll be a supporter, but probably not for you that eh  ;)

Haha, yep, an alien concept to him and the likes of Mons. No surprise the weirdos who got his thread locked for the millionth time are now all in here.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:19:50 pm
Gerrard was cleared, like Ken Dodd before him, at Liverpool Crown Court.
Did he have a clear intention to throw a chair into a crowd or not? Yes.
Is there any valid excuse (even whataboutery)? No. Not even "protecting his family".

Most people don't have clear evidence of Gerrard's case and can only rely on the court. There are many clips of what Darwin tried to do. Therefore, it's a false equivalence that only detracts from the issue on ground.

His thread is a car crash and so is any discussion relating to him so I'll focus on the Copa final here.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:08:51 pm
supporters in supporting one of their teams' players shocker! Whatever next!

Maybe one day, youll be a supporter, but probably not for you that eh  ;)
Practice what you preach....
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 27, 2024, 02:28:01 pm
Salah can do one, what a disgraceful and disrespectful show. Someone should have dragged him back to the bench.
.... ;)
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:27:03 pm
Haha, yep, an alien concept to him and the likes of Mons. No surprise the weirdos who got his thread locked for the millionth time are now all in here.

Youd have supported Fred West if he pulled on a Liverpool shirt  :duh

Support is not unconditional you berk.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:36:26 pm
Practice what you preach........ ;)

;D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:37:22 pm
Youd have supported Fred West if he pulled on a Liverpool shirt  :duh


Grim. Constantly whinging about Darwin's anger, perhaps look at yourself first.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:01:36 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2009/jul/24/steven-gerrard-verdict-affray

Gerrard was cleared. Darwin would have had no valid excuse.

If we want to go down this route what of Firmino who got done for drink driving?

You support the player. You may (and many have) show anger at disappointment at the action but you support the player.

Or are we now in a world where by you support the player unless you don't like the player, then you dig in to them
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 02:46:55 pm »
Everyone has their views and are entitled to them on Nunez.  On the pitch I think he's powerful, an absolute terror who if he keeps getting the right coaching will be pure class.
The intent with the chair was mad. Mental. He defs has a bit of that Northern Irish rioting urge in him. He'd fit in well over here today of all days. But it didn't happen. What did happen was a few punches and a load of pushing and showing in the stands that he'll rightly be punished for. Doesn't change much for me to be honest.
He's fiery and he's wired to the fucking moon but I love him.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:45:08 pm
If we want to go down this route what of Firmino who got done for drink driving?

You support the player. You may (and many have) show anger at disappointment at the action but you support the player.

Or are we now in a world where by you support the player unless you don't like the player, then you dig in to them
"His thread is a car crash and so is any discussion relating to him so I'll focus on the Copa final here"
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
My main concern is that this is another indicator of a player that doesn't have it together upstairs. He won't be a prolific or even reliable number 9 until he gets his head sorted. He is not one bit calm.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 02:58:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:46:55 pm
Everyone has their views and are entitled to them on Nunez.  On the pitch I think he's powerful, an absolute terror who if he keeps getting the right coaching will be pure class.
The intent with the chair was mad. Mental. He defs has a bit of that Northern Irish rioting urge in him. He'd fit in well over here today of all days. But it didn't happen. What did happen was a few punches and a load of pushing and showing in the stands that he'll rightly be punished for. Doesn't change much for me to be honest.
He's fiery and he's wired to the fucking moon but I love him.
He's had the best player developer in the World over the past 2 years & hasn't drastically improved. He started and finished both seasons under Klopp on the bench.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 03:02:34 pm »
This place has become infested.  :wave
