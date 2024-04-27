Everyone has their views and are entitled to them on Nunez. On the pitch I think he's powerful, an absolute terror who if he keeps getting the right coaching will be pure class.

The intent with the chair was mad. Mental. He defs has a bit of that Northern Irish rioting urge in him. He'd fit in well over here today of all days. But it didn't happen. What did happen was a few punches and a load of pushing and showing in the stands that he'll rightly be punished for. Doesn't change much for me to be honest.

He's fiery and he's wired to the fucking moon but I love him.