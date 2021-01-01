« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 22264 times)

« Reply #1160 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:57:27 am
Where I'm at as well. From what I've read his family was already on the pitch, away from the fights. Which means he left them there and went to fight? How is that responsible?
The attempted chair throw is also mad, can't be defending that.

"He's one of our own, should stand with him" is a wild take when he could have very seriously injured someone.

Could have. Didnt.  And hes still one of ours. Whatever punishment he gets doesnt change that, and nor will any amount of hand wringing. 
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:24:52 am
I never supported him, Im an ethnic minority before a Liverpool fan I dont care if hes our greatest player ever, I was one of the few on here at the time who found the whole situation dubious.

Doesnt mean Im not backing Nunez though.

I dub thee Darwin Nuance.
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm


CONMEBOL investigating and disciplining should mean any ban he gets will be international only
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
He needs to be there next time the Man City bus is "welcomed"
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 01:30:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:56:05 am
Can't help but love Nunez.

Based on this?
If anything Im giving less and less fucks about him because of it. Might be just getting old and not having time for either uncontrolled aggression or lack of self control.
