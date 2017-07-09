Not seen the Giminez interview, Nunez went over after it first kicked off, you could hear it but the director showed nothing until Nunez kicked off, not sure what his teammates did.

Well, the reason I ask is that the Gimenez interview is why people are getting the inference this was about protecting families. But he describes the opposition fans 'making an avalanche', which would suggest the players thought the danger was coming from above where the families were seated, something borne out by this video from the families section, which shows a scrap between fans above them. It also shows the families being led out of harm's way onto the pitch before the players get involved:So, there are going to be some basic questions asked, such as:If he wanted to protect his family, why did Nunez wait until they had been escorted out of harm's way before getting involved?Why was his first action seemingly to grab a chair from the dugout and try to throw it at opposition fans, in a different section to the families, who weren't attacking anyone?Why did he then climb up to start throwing punches in the middle of brawling fans, instead of going to the families section where the players apparently thought the danger was and checking to see if everyone was all right? The video above shows a wide expanse of empty seats around the families as the women shout at the players not to fight and Nunez gets stuck in.Again, we have to wait until the full story is out before making judgements. But so far it looks like the Colombian fans were being arseholes, shouting abuse and spitting at Uruguayan players who were already pissed off at their behaviour and who'd just gone out of the tournament. Several players went into the stands which escalated things, the Colombians started chucking cups of beer at them as the different fans faced off, and then the players completely lost their heads and things got out of control. There's footage of Bentancur throwing glass water bottles into the crowd and apparently hitting a Uruguayan staff member.Impossible to know how the authorities react at this point but they'll probably want to avoid embarrassment over the dire seating arrangement, so my best guess is a limited international ban. I doubt it'll affect our season and if it doesn't, I don't think Nunez's future with us should be judged over it.