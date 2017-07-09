« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 21079 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 12:26:34 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:20:51 am
Is this what you, and Where Angels Play and anyone else think is the case? That Nunez did this because he thought his family were in danger and subject to attack? If the answer is yes, is that because of what Gimenez said?

Not seen the Giminez interview, Nunez went over after it first kicked off, you could hear it but the director showed nothing until Nunez kicked off, not sure what his teammates did.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 12:27:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:23:44 am
Oh so you weren't actually replying to the post, you're just pick and mixing.

Mate youre only interested in winning an argument online - Im more than happy to discuss further via PM
Online Dench57

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 12:28:50 am »
Surely there's 2 separate parts to this.

Jumping into the crowd if you think your family/friends are in danger - fine, I don't think many would argue with that.

Trying to fully yeet a chair right into the crowd though? Does that still count as defending his family? He's incredibly lucky that security guard stopped it, if that caused a head injury he'd be completely fucked.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 12:30:20 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:28:50 am
Surely there's 2 separate parts to this.

Jumping into the crowd if you think your family/friends are in danger - fine, I don't think many would argue with that.

Trying to fully yeet a chair right into the crowd though? Does that still count as defending his family? He's incredibly lucky that security guard stopped it, if that caused a head injury he'd be completely fucked.

Yup - thumbs up
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 12:31:16 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:27:36 am
Mate youre only interested in winning an argument online - Im more than happy to discuss further via PM

I'm not arguing or arsed about discussing it via PM.

You've said what you have said.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)ppp
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:31:16 am
I'm not arguing or arsed about discussing it via PM.

You've said what you have said.

Then we can agree to disagree then topman?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
No  ;D

Family and friends are in trouble, most people would pile in, not helping is cowardly.

This is not a Suarez situation.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 12:39:03 am »
About a month ago 4 large breed dogs running free at 6 am on a sunday morning came out of the long grass while i rode with my yearling female lab running beside my bicycle. so i stopped short of them , then got off, then turned to go, and that point they charged us. I angrily stepped toward them pointed my finger at them and gave them a  HEY -FUCK YOU!!!! in a voice that would have made an angry bear proud. Im sure i woke up the neighbourhood i was genuinely furious these fucxks wanted to eat my dog.

It somehow worked they beat a hasty retreat off through a fence where they probably came from with a sheepdog(the only dog i recognized but they were all big and different)  covering the retreat and i just took the dog and went the other way. 


The fact of the matter is, I never realized what i had done or what had just happened untill later after it was all over. None of it was premeditated at all. There was no conscious planning just adrenaline and action. It was utterly terrifying, after it was over. I couldn't believe what had just happened . Ive also run straight at a skunk (too late) and held up the stop sign for a charging bull mastiff (who thank god turned out to have a muzzle on and to just want to play anyway) for this puppy that ive only had for 6 months. Same thing, systems totally on autopilot.

so whatever the hell he did, if family or his kid was involved, I at least have some recent understanding that he may have acted without really being aware of what he was doing other than he was sure he needed to do it.

Offline A-Bomb

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 12:39:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:36:22 am
No  ;D

Family and friends are in trouble, most people would pile in, not helping is cowardly.

This is not a Suarez situation.

😁

Our football club has standards - and the lad has bum fucked those standards.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 12:39:52 am »
Some of you take this stupid sport far too seriously :lmao

Part of what Darwin is, is that hes a bit of a lunatic - something that endeared him greatly to us last season - till the season wore on and his misses got to be more of an issue. This is just the extension of that Im guessing, for a few its good ammo. And for others, its about sticking up for a player in the team they support.

But honestly, it really isnt that deep is it - Darwin fucked up, hell get punished.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:42:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:39:52 am
Some of you take this stupid sport far too seriously :lmao

Part of what Darwin is, is that hes a bit of a lunatic - something that endeared him greatly to us last season - till the season wore on and his misses got to be more of an issue. This is just the extension of that Im guessing, for a few its good ammo. And for others, its about sticking up for a player in the team they support.

But honestly, it really isnt that deep is it - Darwin fucked up, hell get punished.

Kinda ageee with this.
Online Eeyore

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:49:02 am »
Darwin overreacted and was a bit of a dickhead.

Two things for me. He is mid-twenties and at that age we all did stupid things.

Secondly the overriding thing is that he may be a dick head but he is our dickhead.

Above all he needs Slot's martial arts training. Those punches were fucking awful. Darwin if you get invited to a scouse wedding. Turn it down mate.
Offline Samie

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:53:28 am »
I see the USA has been lucky in the sense that no fucker is talking about the lack of security. If they can;t handle the Copa then I fear for a 48 team World Cup where like 80% of the games are in America.
Online PEG2K

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
I don't know how some of you can try to justify Darwin attempting to throw a metal chair into a crowd, brushing it off as "protecting his family".

Like, even if we consider revenge is a rightful act, how do you know that the chair wouldn't hit the wrong person?

As for the brawl, doesn't look like he was trying to save/shield/escort anyone out of harm's way. That's what you do when you try to protect someone. Not getting into a fist fight with an angry crowd.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 12:58:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:28 am
I see the USA has been lucky in the sense that no fucker is talking about the lack of security. If they can;t handle the Copa then I fear for a 48 team World Cup where like 80% of the games are in America.

You only have to look at the fights during rounders and their mls, to see that's how they operate.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 01:15:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:34 am
Not seen the Giminez interview, Nunez went over after it first kicked off, you could hear it but the director showed nothing until Nunez kicked off, not sure what his teammates did.
Well, the reason I ask is that the Gimenez interview is why people are getting the inference this was about protecting families. But he describes the opposition fans 'making an avalanche', which would suggest the players thought the danger was coming from above where the families were seated, something borne out by this video from the families section, which shows a scrap between fans above them. It also shows the families being led out of harm's way onto the pitch before the players get involved:

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1e0falm/oc_post_uruguay_colombia_match_darwin_nunes_and/?share_id=6jEuIzUxjNSTusKGN9l1G&utm_content=1&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_source=share&utm_term=1

So, there are going to be some basic questions asked, such as:

If he wanted to protect his family, why did Nunez wait until they had been escorted out of harm's way before getting involved?

Why was his first action seemingly to grab a chair from the dugout and try to throw it at opposition fans, in a different section to the families, who weren't attacking anyone?

Why did he then climb up to start throwing punches in the middle of brawling fans, instead of going to the families section where the players apparently thought the danger was and checking to see if everyone was all right? The video above shows a wide expanse of empty seats around the families as the women shout at the players not to fight and Nunez gets stuck in.

Again, we have to wait until the full story is out before making judgements. But so far it looks like the Colombian fans were being arseholes, shouting abuse and spitting at Uruguayan players who were already pissed off at their behaviour and who'd just gone out of the tournament. Several players went into the stands which escalated things, the Colombians started chucking cups of beer at them as the different fans faced off, and then the players completely lost their heads and things got out of control. There's footage of Bentancur throwing glass water bottles into the crowd and apparently hitting a Uruguayan staff member.

Impossible to know how the authorities react at this point but they'll probably want to avoid embarrassment over the dire seating arrangement, so my best guess is a limited international ban. I doubt it'll affect our season and if it doesn't, I don't think Nunez's future with us should be judged over it.
