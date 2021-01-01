I love this idea that a player who sees his family members being targeted should just get his emotions under control, let the police handle it and walk down the tunnel while he waits to find out what happened to his family.
So you either climb up the stands to fight rival fans or completely ignore the situation and "walk down the tunnel" to await the news. Brilliant.
Then he goes back with a chair. https://x.com/WisoVazquez/status/1811242243594023365
