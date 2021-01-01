« previous next »
Copa América 2024

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #600 on: Today at 02:46:54 am
Lucho coming off, he's put a real shift in.
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #601 on: Today at 02:47:36 am
Nunez level misss from Colombia!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #602 on: Today at 02:48:12 am
That was the game!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #603 on: Today at 02:51:06 am
7 minutes stoppage time.
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #604 on: Today at 02:52:00 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:51:06 am
7 minutes stoppage time.
Should have been 10
Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #605 on: Today at 02:52:08 am
Frantic finish
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #606 on: Today at 02:54:33 am
Unreal save
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #607 on: Today at 02:54:58 am
Colombia can't kill the game!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #608 on: Today at 02:57:42 am
Keeper going up. Colombia nearly score in the empty net FT.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #609 on: Today at 02:58:59 am
That was pure chaos.  Great fun. 
MBL?

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #610 on: Today at 02:59:15 am
Nunez misses cost them..
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #611 on: Today at 02:59:32 am
Handbags! Of course Suarez involved ;D

Lucho and Darwin give each other a good hug.
latortuga

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #612 on: Today at 03:01:02 am
I think Uruguay actually played worse up a man.

At times the pressure Colombia were able to put on Uruguay in their buildup you'd think it was reverse. 
Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #613 on: Today at 03:01:51 am
Phew!  Mad stuff ,nice work with the slow mo of the faces as the final whistle went  ::)
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #614 on: Today at 03:02:06 am

newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #615 on: Today at 03:02:11 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 03:01:02 am
I think Uruguay actually played worse up a man.

At times the pressure Colombia were able to put on Uruguay in their buildup you'd think it was reverse. 

Uruguay had no clear chances once they went a man up. That's pretty poor.
latortuga

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #616 on: Today at 03:03:49 am
Should have put Darwin out on the left to use his pace to go past people.

That's when he looks his most dangerous, unless teams are playing a high line and he can run in behind.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #617 on: Today at 03:07:56 am
Oh boy that's not good.Was that Darwin throwing punches in the crowd?!
btroom

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #618 on: Today at 03:09:45 am
Darwin still have this pointless 3rd place game
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #619 on: Today at 03:11:36 am
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:09:45 am
Darwin still have this pointless 3rd place game

He won't.
Dim Glas

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #620 on: Today at 03:12:36 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:07:56 am
Oh boy that's not good.Was that Darwin throwing punches in the crowd?!

yes it was,
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #621 on: Today at 03:13:18 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:07:56 am
Oh boy that's not good.Was that Darwin throwing punches in the crowd?!

They all should have been taken straight down the tunnel, where was the gnome and his backroom team ?
newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #622 on: Today at 03:13:39 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:07:56 am
Oh boy that's not good.Was that Darwin throwing punches in the crowd?!

And probably missing.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #623 on: Today at 03:15:30 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:07:56 am
Oh boy that's not good.Was that Darwin throwing punches in the crowd?!

Oh ffs.  Please don't got some sort of ban. 
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #624 on: Today at 03:16:35 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 03:01:02 am
I think Uruguay actually played worse up a man.

Totally agree. They didn't utilise the extra man very well at all. Maybe the smaller pitch played a factor. Fair play to Colombia though, in the end they should have won by 2 or 3.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #625 on: Today at 03:18:17 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:15:30 am
Oh ffs.  Please don't got some sort of ban.

Going to be huge, just hope they can't make it world wide (no idea the rules).

Will get arrested though. (Not that he or anyone should give a shit if the reports of family are true)
DrTobiasFunke

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #626 on: Today at 03:18:34 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:13:39 am
And probably missing.

I think he actually did miss and he took a punch to the head himself at one point. Still not a good look and wouldn't be surprised if there's a ban.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #627 on: Today at 03:18:44 am
Clint Eastwood

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #628 on: Today at 03:18:44 am
Darwin is a fucking idiot.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #629 on: Today at 03:25:28 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:18:44 am
Darwin is a fucking idiot.

Not if he was defending the players families.

Will be banned though.
Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #630 on: Today at 03:26:15 am
Bloody hell just go down the tunnel ffs. Wouldn't be surprised if he got a lengthy ban for this, deserved too..
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #631 on: Today at 03:30:11 am
The guy that punched Darwin got a doing by someone else.
Kopenhagen

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #632 on: Today at 03:32:53 am
Really dont want to see that.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #633 on: Today at 03:38:24 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:25:28 am
Not if he was defending the players families.

Will be banned though.
There's defending people, then there's chasing people through a crowd while being held back by a bunch of people including Police. Which is stupid anyway, because as he will go on to realise, you cannot defend yourself from punches if you have 5 people holding you back.
cptrios

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #634 on: Today at 03:40:17 am
The family thing will soften public opinion toward him/them but there still need to be bans. Can't be doing that.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
Reply #635 on: Today at 03:46:59 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:40:17 am
The family thing will soften public opinion toward him/them but there still need to be bans. Can't be doing that.
And rightly so. You can't be idly standing by if people are chucking things at your wife and kids.
