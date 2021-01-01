« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 13589 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:27:55 am »
Wow Canada In The Semi Final
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • Seis Veces
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:36:31 am »
Canada have really had a great few years considering how they previously had fared for a lot of their existence as a football nation. Should help grow the game considerably and see some more top players down the line. Marsch was a good appointment that seemed made for America instead, instead they've stuck with Yank Southgate. Think they'll give Argentina another good game in the semi-final even if you'd fancy Argentina.

It shouldn't really be unfeasible that one of USA or Canada could win the Copa America at some stage. They can produce really good players, just couldn't bet against the quality/grit of an Argentina/Brazil/Uruguay. Even Chile won it back to back in recent years.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:36:31 am
Canada have really had a great few years considering how they previously had fared for a lot of their existence as a football nation. Should help grow the game considerably and see some more top players down the line. Marsch was a good appointment that seemed made for America instead, instead they've stuck with Yank Southgate. Think they'll give Argentina another good game in the semi-final even if you'd fancy Argentina.

It shouldn't really be unfeasible that one of USA or Canada could win the Copa America at some stage. They can produce really good players, just couldn't bet against the quality/grit of an Argentina/Brazil/Uruguay. Even Chile won it back to back in recent years.

This is not a golden generation for Canada. This is the new reality and the product of immigration. It has been delayed somewhat by a CSA that makes the FA look like footballing geniuses and squeeky clean. This team is succeeding despite the CSA and its corruption. For decades more Cdn kids play footy than ice hockey. And that fruit has traditionally rotted on the vine.

The MLS has been a big boost to scouting and player development. That also led to the National team moving to Toronto, once TFC built a stadium. Before that they were in Vancouver away from the nation's media and a farther trip for players from European clubs. The Canadian Premier League has been operating since 2019 as a fullly professional league in smaller Canadian cities. That's a first for professional footy in Canada.  So, Canada is just beginning on a journey.

Canada is also a far cry from the days where Owen Hargreaves was scouted by Bayern Munich as a teen and taken to Germany where he eventually played for England. Or Asmir Bergovic who played for Canada at U20 and then switched to Bosnia's full NT. However, Canada's captain Alphonso Davies was developed by the Vancouver Whitecaps before transferring to Bayern Munich and is now a target of Real Madrid.

I'm puzzled by how the US hasn't continued earlier success and excitement they generated in the recent past.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm
This is not a golden generation for Canada. This is the new reality and the product of immigration. It has been delayed somewhat by a CSA that makes the FA look like footballing geniuses and squeeky clean. This team is succeeding despite the CSA and its corruption. For decades more Cdn kids play footy than ice hockey. And that fruit has traditionally rotted on the vine.

The MLS has been a big boost to scouting and player development. That also led to the National team moving to Toronto, once TFC built a stadium. Before that they were in Vancouver away from the nation's media and a farther trip for players from European clubs. The Canadian Premier League has been operating since 2019 as a fullly professional league in smaller Canadian cities. That's a first for professional footy in Canada.  So, Canada is just beginning on a journey.

Canada is also a far cry from the days where Owen Hargreaves was scouted by Bayern Munich as a teen and taken to Germany where he eventually played for England. Or Asmir Bergovic who played for Canada at U20 and then switched to Bosnia's full NT. However, Canada's captain Alphonso Davies was developed by the Vancouver Whitecaps before transferring to Bayern Munich and is now a target of Real Madrid.

I'm puzzled by how the US hasn't continued earlier success and excitement they generated in the recent past.

The USSF makes the CSA look like footballing geniuses and squeaky clean...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »



Colombia take the lead. Another set piece from James 1-0: https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1809712474645557551

James makes it two from the penalty spot 2-0: https://twitter.com/stadiumastro/status/1809716658652737868

Panama think they've scored but no goal given: https://twitter.com/Live_event49/status/1809718795918802972

Lucho makes it 3-0: https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1809720816675745928

Richard Ríos makes it 4-0: https://x.com/RobertoRojas97/status/1809731933019992350

Penalty in stoppage time to Colombia 5-0: https://x.com/ScoresPoint/status/1809738071413326324


« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:48 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,797
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
What happeend to you Boaty? His name his Hamez? not James.
Logged

Online spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm
The USSF makes the CSA look like footballing geniuses and squeaky clean...

Yep, the best the U.S has looked for ages was when Berhalter was in purgatory for a little over a half a year then they make the genius decision to bring him back after it was proven he had no idea how to get the most out of this team.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
What happeend to you Boaty? His name his Hamez? not James.
I'm talking about Milner ;D
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:16:16 pm »
I'm just waiting for the Darwin show
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm »
Entertaining match so far
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,062
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm »
Hahaha - that's a goal for Panama. But no goal line tech!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,797
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm »
The USA can;t afford VAR or goal line tech?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:32:25 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:47:39 pm »
Liverpool players turn up for their countries in major tournaments.

Would be nice to see our players win  both the Euros and the Copa.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 pm »
James (sorry Hamez) is a different beast for Colombia.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:00 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:25:59 am »
Lucho's work is done for the night. Subbed off at 64 mins.
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:01:44 am »
Will be a long trip back up the canal for the Panamanians
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:09:07 am »

« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:23 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:12:59 am »
Ali or Darwin? Difficult choice
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #379 on: Today at 01:15:59 am »
Darwin everytime for me
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #380 on: Today at 01:21:21 am »
Would be nice for Darwin to score against the best keeper in the world
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #381 on: Today at 02:02:08 am »
Interesting to see how Endrick goes replacing Vini Jr. up front for Brazil.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #382 on: Today at 02:15:34 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:12:59 am
Ali or Darwin? Difficult choice
I like Uruguay more so am hoping they win  ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #383 on: Today at 02:16:38 am »
Another vote for Darwin from me too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,062
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #384 on: Today at 02:16:58 am »
Hahaha Endrick.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #385 on: Today at 02:18:42 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:34:23 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,062
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #386 on: Today at 02:20:00 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:18:42 am
Well done Araujo, he's 17. ;D

He kind of deserved it after the flop. Haha

(Good reference though! :D)
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #387 on: Today at 02:20:24 am »
Have Brazil had a touch in penalty area yet?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #388 on: Today at 02:23:27 am »
Uruguay are so aggressive that theyre taking each other out.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #389 on: Today at 02:25:41 am »
Football is complete shit, but the red-hot intensity and all the sly, snide cheap shots make for a fun watch... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #390 on: Today at 02:27:09 am »
Biggest shock for me is that the ref is 39. Looks 55
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #391 on: Today at 02:28:13 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 02:27:09 am
Biggest shock for me is that the ref is 39. Looks 55

He's done a few Super Clasicos...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #392 on: Today at 02:29:58 am »
Endrick should have shot there.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #393 on: Today at 02:31:03 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:25:41 am
Football is complete shit, but the red-hot intensity and all the sly, snide cheap shots make for a fun watch... ;D

If this is your first football match as a spectator you're not coming back.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #394 on: Today at 02:32:06 am »
Darwins bestie loooks like his pulled his hammy
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,062
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #395 on: Today at 02:35:10 am »
Darwin ......
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #396 on: Today at 02:35:48 am »
Yeh should have scored there
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:36:10 am »
Darwin has to score ffs
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,541
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #398 on: Today at 02:38:56 am »
That was poor from Darwin truth be told.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #399 on: Today at 03:03:08 am »
The pitch is tiny and theres no room out there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Up
« previous next »
 