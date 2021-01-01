« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 12960 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #360 on: Today at 11:27:55 am »
Wow Canada In The Semi Final
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • Seis Veces
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #361 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Canada have really had a great few years considering how they previously had fared for a lot of their existence as a football nation. Should help grow the game considerably and see some more top players down the line. Marsch was a good appointment that seemed made for America instead, instead they've stuck with Yank Southgate. Think they'll give Argentina another good game in the semi-final even if you'd fancy Argentina.

It shouldn't really be unfeasible that one of USA or Canada could win the Copa America at some stage. They can produce really good players, just couldn't bet against the quality/grit of an Argentina/Brazil/Uruguay. Even Chile won it back to back in recent years.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:07:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:31 am
Canada have really had a great few years considering how they previously had fared for a lot of their existence as a football nation. Should help grow the game considerably and see some more top players down the line. Marsch was a good appointment that seemed made for America instead, instead they've stuck with Yank Southgate. Think they'll give Argentina another good game in the semi-final even if you'd fancy Argentina.

It shouldn't really be unfeasible that one of USA or Canada could win the Copa America at some stage. They can produce really good players, just couldn't bet against the quality/grit of an Argentina/Brazil/Uruguay. Even Chile won it back to back in recent years.

This is not a golden generation for Canada. This is the new reality and the product of immigration. It has been delayed somewhat by a CSA that makes the FA look like footballing geniuses and squeeky clean. This team is succeeding despite the CSA and its corruption. For decades more Cdn kids play footy than ice hockey. And that fruit has traditionally rotted on the vine.

The MLS has been a big boost to scouting and player development. That also led to the National team moving to Toronto, once TFC built a stadium. Before that they were in Vancouver away from the nation's media and a farther trip for players from European clubs. The Canadian Premier League has been operating since 2019 as a fullly professional league in smaller Canadian cities. That's a first for professional footy in Canada.  So, Canada is just beginning on a journey.

Canada is also a far cry from the days where Owen Hargreaves was scouted by Bayern Munich as a teen and taken to Germany where he eventually played for England. Or Asmir Bergovic who played for Canada at U20 and then switched to Bosnia's full NT. However, Canada's captain Alphonso Davies was developed by the Vancouver Whitecaps before transferring to Bayern Munich and is now a target of Real Madrid.

I'm puzzled by how the US hasn't continued earlier success and excitement they generated in the recent past.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #363 on: Today at 03:39:42 pm »
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,443
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:07:15 pm
This is not a golden generation for Canada. This is the new reality and the product of immigration. It has been delayed somewhat by a CSA that makes the FA look like footballing geniuses and squeeky clean. This team is succeeding despite the CSA and its corruption. For decades more Cdn kids play footy than ice hockey. And that fruit has traditionally rotted on the vine.

The MLS has been a big boost to scouting and player development. That also led to the National team moving to Toronto, once TFC built a stadium. Before that they were in Vancouver away from the nation's media and a farther trip for players from European clubs. The Canadian Premier League has been operating since 2019 as a fullly professional league in smaller Canadian cities. That's a first for professional footy in Canada.  So, Canada is just beginning on a journey.

Canada is also a far cry from the days where Owen Hargreaves was scouted by Bayern Munich as a teen and taken to Germany where he eventually played for England. Or Asmir Bergovic who played for Canada at U20 and then switched to Bosnia's full NT. However, Canada's captain Alphonso Davies was developed by the Vancouver Whitecaps before transferring to Bayern Munich and is now a target of Real Madrid.

I'm puzzled by how the US hasn't continued earlier success and excitement they generated in the recent past.

The USSF makes the CSA look like footballing geniuses and squeaky clean...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:43:31 pm »

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 