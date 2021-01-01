« previous next »
Copa América 2024

Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 02:53:15 am »
A decent half,dunno if Ecuador finishes this with 11 men if it goes 2-0,think Valencia should of gone.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 02:54:39 am »
Offline potatomato33

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 03:21:54 am »
Who is the horrible commentator on Fox? Martinez the best goalie in the world? Not a penalty? Absolute crap coming out of his mouth.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 03:23:44 am »
So casual.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 03:24:34 am »
Lautaro Martinez was wearing an XXL shirt.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 03:34:07 am »
I wonder why Kendry Páez didn't take the pen. He scored the last one Ecuador got.
Offline collytum

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 03:36:39 am »
Quality is terrible and Argentina play a really negative brand of football considering the players they havem so much diving and rolling around, it's hard to watch.
Offline collytum

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 03:51:21 am »
Deserve that, argentina have been rubbish
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 03:52:29 am »
If they call interference, this game is fixed
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 03:54:07 am »
Phew!!
Online Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 am »
Deserved goal to be honest. Argentina have been rubbish
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 03:56:06 am »
This goes straight to pens btw. No extra time.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 03:57:25 am »
What a miss from the bad Caicedo (the striker)
Offline collytum

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 03:58:51 am »
Hope Ecuador win this, Argentina deserve nothing from that performance
Online Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 04:03:25 am »
This confirms Ronaldo is better  ;D

Great save!
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 04:03:37 am »
Panenka ... miss. lol.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 04:05:43 am »
What's the point. lol.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 04:07:11 am »
Mac scores. Good pen.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 04:07:50 am »
Martinez is so good for the Argies, the prick ;D
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 04:10:29 am »
Argentina go through.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 04:14:36 am »
Lucky as hell.
Online Giono

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 04:46:23 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:07:50 am
Martinez is so good for the Argies, the prick ;D

So good he insists on playing in the Olympics after this. Villa not pleased.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 am »
I watched the match on Argentinian TV. I didn't think Ecuador had scored because unlike every other goal that is announced on Argentinian TV in any other match there was no yelling Goooooaaaallll! It was like an announcement at a funeral home. Hilarious.
Offline Jesse Pinkman

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 06:42:47 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:07:50 am
Martinez is so good for the Argies, the prick ;D

We would've won the league had he been in goal in that Villa Man City game. Prick!  :butt
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 07:18:54 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:46:23 am
So good he insists on playing in the Olympics after this. Villa not pleased.

Oh, so they mind when he chooses to miss a game now?
Offline KC7

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 09:50:01 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Yesterday at 06:42:47 am
We would've won the league had he been in goal in that Villa Man City game. Prick!  :butt

Him playing against the cheats changes the sequence of events that happened, ie. the entire match, so we have no idea what him playing would have meant.

And starting with better doesn't automatically mean a better result. Had we started with Hamann in Istanbul, basically the correct midfield lineup, we may have lost (given the gulf in quality its more than likely we would have, as winning was probably a one or two in 10 chance). It's why nobody would change a thing that day (why I also have no issue with Owen leaving the summer before, as him staying changes what happened).
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm »



Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 09:52:42 pm »
It can't be worse than France and Portugal
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #348 on: Today at 02:16:05 am »
Canada in front.I wasn't expecting that.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #349 on: Today at 02:31:26 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:16:05 am
Canada in front.I wasn't expecting that.

All over them at the moment.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:34:14 am »
Where has this Canada been,could be three up.
Online Giono

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #351 on: Today at 02:39:50 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:34:14 am
Where has this Canada been,could be three up.

Played like this in the WC qualifiers. Scored lots of goals.

But ai wasn't expecting this against Venezuela...
