Problem was Mexico and USA were top seeds in their groups yet neither even got out the group. It therefore distorts the competition a bit.
If the 4 teams you mention where the top seeds in the 4 groups then you get 2 on each side.
Or maybe Gareth Southgate has an Argentininan nanny or something.
Would seeding meant that teams can switch sides?
I thought the way it's set up was always going to be Winner of Group A v 2nd Place Group B and Winner of Group B v 2nd Group A and same for Groups C and D.
Meaning no matter who came out on top of where, Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia (even USA) were always going to fight for a spot in the final, while Argentina had the other half of the draw with everyone else, which seemed quite lopsided to me.
Could be wrong and misread how the matchups worked.