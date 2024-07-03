Would seeding meant that teams can switch sides?



I thought the way it's set up was always going to be Winner of Group A v 2nd Place Group B and Winner of Group B v 2nd Group A and same for Groups C and D.



Meaning no matter who came out on top of where, Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia (even USA) were always going to fight for a spot in the final, while Argentina had the other half of the draw with everyone else, which seemed quite lopsided to me.



Could be wrong and misread how the matchups worked.



The pot 1 teams were Brazil, Argentina, USA and Mexico.Uruguay were matched up with USA. Had Colombia been matched with Mexico then it'd have been more even but Mexico ended up a weak group.Had Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia been kept apart in the groups and all won their group then they're probably your 4 semi finalists. Often in this format you'd go winner A runner up B etc for the quarters and then the two halves would be flipped for the semis so you're not getting teams playing from the group. The idea is to keep the two halves of the draw separate to Brazil-Argentina can still be the final if they don't win the group. If it was flipped for the semis then you could have a Brazil-Argentina semi final or Uruguay-Argentina and it'd be Colombia with the clearer path to the final.