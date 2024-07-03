« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 11406 times)

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #280 on: July 3, 2024, 02:24:23 am »
With how they drew the lines in the Uruguay vs USA match, Ive no idea if this will be given or not.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #281 on: July 3, 2024, 02:27:06 am »
lol. It looked good. Took them EPL level of time to rule it out.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #282 on: July 3, 2024, 02:32:52 am »
Need Diaz to come out of his tourney unscathed.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #283 on: July 3, 2024, 02:33:10 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #284 on: July 3, 2024, 02:45:56 am »
VAR is so bad in this tournament.....taking forever to check the penalty decision. Looked a penalty on the replay. So wouldn't that be a clear and obvious error so the they should tell the ref to go take a look.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #285 on: July 3, 2024, 02:49:29 am »
This is tough watch. hope luiz don't get injured in all of these stupid tackles flying around
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #286 on: July 3, 2024, 02:50:05 am »
Great goal, and let's see some more of the Colombiana supporters...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #287 on: July 3, 2024, 02:50:53 am »
Luis Diaz  gotta be happy they scored after his effort.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #288 on: July 3, 2024, 02:58:12 am »
Is it because he made a play for the ball too?

Yeah I know that makes no sense - but what else could it be?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #289 on: July 3, 2024, 02:58:44 am »
Btw - entertaining half! Played at full speed.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #290 on: July 3, 2024, 03:49:15 am »
Vini Jnr out for the quarter final. Brazil better win this so they play Panama. Not sure they want to play Uruguay without Vini
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #291 on: July 3, 2024, 03:59:06 am »
Quote from: San Diego Red on July  3, 2024, 03:49:15 am
Vini Jnr out for the quarter final. Brazil better win this so they play Panama. Not sure they want to play Uruguay without Vini

And yet, in the last 15 minutes, Colombia had created far better opportunities.  This Brazil team looks poor.  No different to some of the other top sides that have talent but underperform.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #292 on: July 3, 2024, 03:59:51 am »
What are they complaining about, book the c*nts and get it over with. Brazil just haven't been good enough, can't see them get past Uruguay if they play like this.
« Reply #293 on: July 3, 2024, 04:00:08 am »
Yeah said it the other day....terrible version of Brazil......
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #294 on: July 3, 2024, 04:02:40 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #295 on: July 3, 2024, 04:03:47 am »
I want one of Argentina or Uruguay to win it, having both in the final would be great!  ;D
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #296 on: July 3, 2024, 04:09:03 am »
I find it odd that they don't swap the fixtures around for the semi-finals. All the teams could face their group opponents again in the semis.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #297 on: July 3, 2024, 04:43:39 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July  3, 2024, 04:09:03 am
I find it odd that they don't swap the fixtures around for the semi-finals. All the teams could face their group opponents again in the semis.

That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.
« Reply #298 on: July 3, 2024, 04:48:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  3, 2024, 04:43:39 am
That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.
Argentina should cruise through to the final in that half of the draw.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #299 on: July 3, 2024, 05:26:11 am »
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #300 on: July 3, 2024, 05:43:33 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  3, 2024, 04:43:39 am
That's an odd way of doing the draw, normally in a 16 team tournament with a group phase, the draw is done so group opponents are in different halves of the draw once the knockout rounds start.

This way the final is a unique fixture though which works better I think.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #301 on: July 3, 2024, 07:26:11 am »
People (rightly) complain about the format of the Euros. But how is it that in a simple, top two from each group go through format that two teams from the same group could meet again in the semi final? Surely they should go into opposite sides of the draw?!
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #302 on: July 3, 2024, 07:39:52 am »
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #303 on: July 3, 2024, 08:24:57 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on July  3, 2024, 07:39:52 am
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?

That's basically it, they want the Brazil-Argentina final. Concacaf do the same to fix a Mexico-USA final.

Obviously it doesn't always come to pass (although it did last time in Copa America).

It's ended up lopsiding that draw as well, so you've got Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay on that half of the draw until the final (should have been USA as well) and Argentina on the other - rather than have 2 on each. It should at least be flipped for the semis so that Argentina would play one of those 3, but it's all about keeping Argentina and Brazil apart.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #304 on: July 3, 2024, 08:59:15 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on July  3, 2024, 07:39:52 am
Is not just to try and keep Brazil and Argentina apart until the final?

Ah ok, bit crap!
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #305 on: July 3, 2024, 09:50:54 pm »
They may want Brazil and Argentina separated until the final, but the way the groups have been setup meant no matter what happens Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia were always going to be on 1 half of the draw, while Argentina had everyone else.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #306 on: July 3, 2024, 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on July  3, 2024, 09:50:54 pm
They may want Brazil and Argentina separated until the final, but the way the groups have been setup meant no matter what happens Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia were always going to be on 1 half of the draw, while Argentina had everyone else.

Problem was Mexico and USA were top seeds in their groups yet neither even got out the group. It therefore distorts the competition a bit.

If the 4 teams you mention where the top seeds in the 4 groups then you get 2 on each side.

Or maybe Gareth Southgate has an Argentininan nanny or something.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #307 on: July 3, 2024, 10:31:07 pm »
brazil will most likely loose as vini is suspended
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #308 on: July 3, 2024, 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  3, 2024, 10:15:15 pm
Problem was Mexico and USA were top seeds in their groups yet neither even got out the group. It therefore distorts the competition a bit.

If the 4 teams you mention where the top seeds in the 4 groups then you get 2 on each side.

Or maybe Gareth Southgate has an Argentininan nanny or something.
Would seeding meant that teams can switch sides?

I thought the way it's set up was always going to be Winner of Group A v 2nd Place Group B and Winner of Group B v 2nd Group A and same for Groups C and D.

Meaning no matter who came out on top of where, Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia (even USA) were always going to fight for a spot in the final, while Argentina had the other half of the draw with everyone else, which seemed quite lopsided to me.

Could be wrong and misread how the matchups worked.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #309 on: July 3, 2024, 11:20:10 pm »
"If I was in charge of US Soccer, I would fly to Spain and pay Jurgen Klopp a visit. I believe I could convince him to take the USMNT job." - Tim Howard

 :lmao :lmao :lmao fucking lunatic
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #310 on: July 3, 2024, 11:36:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  3, 2024, 11:20:10 pm
"If I was in charge of US Soccer, I would fly to Spain and pay Jurgen Klopp a visit. I believe I could convince him to take the USMNT job." - Tim Howard

 :lmao :lmao :lmao fucking lunatic
Pure delusion.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 07:39:47 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  3, 2024, 11:20:10 pm
"If I was in charge of US Soccer, I would fly to Spain and pay Jurgen Klopp a visit. I believe I could convince him to take the USMNT job." - Tim Howard

 :lmao :lmao :lmao fucking lunatic

Touched by Everton
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on July  3, 2024, 10:38:36 pm
Would seeding meant that teams can switch sides?

I thought the way it's set up was always going to be Winner of Group A v 2nd Place Group B and Winner of Group B v 2nd Group A and same for Groups C and D.

Meaning no matter who came out on top of where, Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia (even USA) were always going to fight for a spot in the final, while Argentina had the other half of the draw with everyone else, which seemed quite lopsided to me.

Could be wrong and misread how the matchups worked.

The pot 1 teams were Brazil, Argentina, USA and Mexico.

Uruguay were matched up with USA. Had Colombia been matched with Mexico then it'd have been more even but Mexico ended up a weak group.

Had Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia been kept apart in the groups and all won their group then they're probably your 4 semi finalists. Often in this format you'd go winner A runner up B etc for the quarters and then the two halves would be flipped for the semis so you're not getting teams playing from the group. The idea is to keep the two halves of the draw separate to Brazil-Argentina can still be the final if they don't win the group. If it was flipped for the semis then you could have a Brazil-Argentina semi final or Uruguay-Argentina and it'd be Colombia with the clearer path to the final.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm »

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #314 on: Today at 12:58:38 am »

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #315 on: Today at 01:56:09 am »
Ya gotta hope Ecuador can get a sneaky win but....
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #316 on: Today at 02:00:48 am »
Messssssiiiiii!!!!!


(Sorry just getting it out of the way for the announcers. Just to let you know that was for a pass sideways).
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #317 on: Today at 02:12:17 am »
I haven't heard much from the sensational one lately. Ever since his move to Chelsea he's sort of dropped a level. 105m??
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #318 on: Today at 02:21:43 am »
Ecuador look dangerous on the counter attack.
