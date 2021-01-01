« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 10227 times)

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #320 on: Today at 03:59:51 am »
What are they complaining about, book the c*nts and get it over with. Brazil just haven't been good enough, can't see them get past Uruguay if they play like this.
Logged

Online San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:00:08 am »
Yeah said it the other day....terrible version of Brazil......
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:02:40 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:22 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 707
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:03:47 am »
I want one of Argentina or Uruguay to win it, having both in the final would be great!  ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:09:03 am »
I find it odd that they don't swap the fixtures around for the semi-finals. All the teams could face their group opponents again in the semis.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 