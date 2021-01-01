« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 10082 times)

Online San Diego Red

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:45:56 am »
VAR is so bad in this tournament.....taking forever to check the penalty decision. Looked a penalty on the replay. So wouldn't that be a clear and obvious error so the they should tell the ref to go take a look.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:46:55 am »
Looks like a pen to me.
Online btroom

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:49:29 am »
This is tough watch. hope luiz don't get injured in all of these stupid tackles flying around
Online afc tukrish

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:50:05 am »
Great goal, and let's see some more of the Colombiana supporters...
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:50:34 am »
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:50:53 am »
Luis Diaz  gotta be happy they scored after his effort.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:52:34 am »


The earlier disallowed Colombia goal. The player on the red line is NOT the goalscorer.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:58:12 am »
Is it because he made a play for the ball too?

Yeah I know that makes no sense - but what else could it be?
Online newterp

« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:58:44 am »
Btw - entertaining half! Played at full speed.
