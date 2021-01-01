Please
Author
Topic: Copa América 2024 (Read 10082 times)
San Diego Red
Main Stander
Posts: 128
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #320 on:
Today
at 02:45:56 am »
VAR is so bad in this tournament.....taking forever to check the penalty decision. Looked a penalty on the replay. So wouldn't that be a clear and obvious error so the they should tell the ref to go take a look.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,680
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #321 on:
Today
at 02:46:55 am »
Looks like a pen to me.
btroom
Anny Roader
Posts: 330
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #322 on:
Today
at 02:49:29 am »
This is tough watch. hope luiz don't get injured in all of these stupid tackles flying around
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,400
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #323 on:
Today
at 02:50:05 am »
Great goal, and let's see some more of the Colombiana supporters...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,680
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #324 on:
Today
at 02:50:34 am »
Colombia equalise: 1-1 :
https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1808318434486145340
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:55:11 am by Boaty McBoatface
»
Boston always unofficial
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,425
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #325 on:
Today
at 02:50:53 am »
Luis Diaz gotta be happy they scored after his effort.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,680
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #326 on:
Today
at 02:52:34 am »
The earlier disallowed Colombia goal. The player on the red line is NOT the goalscorer.
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,017
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #327 on:
Today
at 02:58:12 am »
Is it because he made a play for the ball too?
Yeah I know that makes no sense - but what else could it be?
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,017
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #328 on:
Today
at 02:58:44 am »
Btw - entertaining half! Played at full speed.
