Berhalter is surely gone. In the end, the US has the most talented team in a while (many playing in Europe), but they're not a good enough team.



The 2002 team made the quarterfinal. The 2014 team put up a fight against Belgium in the Round of 16.



A better side than Mexico now (although that's Mexico being even worse).



A tough 3-1 defeat to the Dutch in 2022 (no shame in that). But no real advancement. As much as tournaments can be crapshoots, it doesn't look good.