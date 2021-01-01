how many goals does darwin score tonight ?
I'm surprised that Marsch wasn't appointed by the US before he took the Canada job. Was he even considered?
It's not what you know but who you know. He played the game.
How is the stadium not full when the home team is playing?
Couldn't find 76,000 people willing to pay that much to watch us get our ass kicked and eliminated...
Can't even blame Fox for the high in the sky camera.
That's shameful. It's like a badly supported nfl team that never wins. Are the prices that much different? This is a knockout for the USA.
