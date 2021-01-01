« previous next »
Copa América 2024  (Read 8868 times)

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm »
how many goals does darwin score tonight ?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm
how many goals does darwin score tonight ?

Think he'll get 2, the U.S. look terrible at the back.

If he score's tonight, he'll set a new record for Uruguay for scoring in 8 consecutive games.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:18:48 am »
Does he even start tonight.Uruguay are thru no?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
I'm surprised that Marsch wasn't appointed by the US before he took the Canada job. Was he even considered?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:47:12 am »
Man this is a 9 P.M start.I'll be Joe Bidened by half time!
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:07:28 am »



Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:19:56 am »
Uruguay are unreal in terms of punching above their weight. The yanks would be the opposite, either way I hope Darwin slaughters them.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #287 on: Today at 01:24:24 am »
Uruguay are still the record holders of the Copa with I think 16 wins.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:26:16 am »
Brief discussions by Jenny Taft doing nicely to soften the oncoming shelling by Darwin and La Celeste...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #289 on: Today at 01:27:01 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:24:16 am
I'm surprised that Marsch wasn't appointed by the US before he took the Canada job. Was he even considered?

He didn't have a brother serving as COO of the USSF at the time...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
It's not what you know but who you know. He played the game.  8)
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:29:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:18 am
It's not what you know but who you know. He played the game.  8)

And our Federation is rife with that sort of political bullshit...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #292 on: Today at 01:58:05 am »
How is the stadium not full when the home team is playing?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #293 on: Today at 01:59:51 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:58:05 am
How is the stadium not full when the home team is playing?

Couldn't find 76,000 people willing to pay that much to watch us get our ass kicked and eliminated...
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:02:59 am »
It's Monday,it's Missouri, it's Crackerjack.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:06:07 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:59:51 am
Couldn't find 76,000 people willing to pay that much to watch us get our ass kicked and eliminated...
That's shameful. It's like a badly supported nfl team that never wins. Are the prices that much different? This is a knockout for the USA.

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:08:43 am »
This camera angle on Optus sport is very bad
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:18:10 am »
Can't even blame Fox for the high in the sky camera.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:18:38 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 02:18:10 am
Can't even blame Fox for the high in the sky camera.
Its up a serious height. Hard to watch
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:19:53 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:06:07 am
That's shameful. It's like a badly supported nfl team that never wins. Are the prices that much different? This is a knockout for the USA.



We get that you don't like the US. You'll almost certainly get what you want from the game.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:20:27 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:58:05 am
How is the stadium not full when the home team is playing?

Ridiculous expensive tickets I believe.  Also, it's a massive stadium, and Copa America just isn't as big here.  Plenty of interest tonight across the country though.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:23:01 am »
First 20 minutes were quite good.

The problem is that Uruguay have several more levels to raise their game, and are also vicious on the counter, which will kill us as we get caught up in the emotion and go too far forward too often.
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:24:54 am »
Looks like the Uruguayan swallowed his tongue
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:25:08 am »
USA defo the better team so far,who's the whiney co-com on Fox?
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:29:43 am »
Panama go 1-0 up. As things stand they're going through in second place. https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1807949069681066023
Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:30:16 am »
> How is the stadium not full when the home team is playing?

i live 3 hours away in des moines and was thinking of taking my kid but the ticket prices are insane. Ticketmaster have a total monopoly and change 90+$ fee on top of the already high prices. Any 1/2 decent seat was 250$ plus the 90 so looking at 750$ including 50$ parking for 2 seats.
