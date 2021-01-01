Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Copa América 2024
Author
Topic: Copa América 2024 (Read 6603 times)
Bobinhood
RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,015
Hand over the Trophy
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #240 on:
Today
at 09:31:57 pm »
Get lost, USA team
you aint got no Alphonso Davies
Played for Bayern Munich at the age of 18
you aint got no Alphonso Davies.
kinda catchy, that
Amplification does not equal truth.
"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,676
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #241 on:
Today
at 10:51:43 pm »
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:53:42 pm by Boaty McBoatface
»
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,990
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #242 on:
Today
at 11:22:49 pm »
Sorry the Copa crowds are terrible. Just embarrassing.
Taking it away from South America is not good.
MonsLibpool
Glass always half empty.......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,977
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa América 2024
«
Reply #243 on:
Today
at 11:35:58 pm »
Goal Lucho!
