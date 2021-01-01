« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 6603 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:31:57 pm »
Get lost, USA team
you aint got no Alphonso Davies
Played for Bayern Munich at the age of 18
you aint got no Alphonso Davies.

kinda catchy, that
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #241 on: Today at 10:51:43 pm »

Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:22:49 pm »
Sorry the Copa crowds are terrible. Just embarrassing.

Taking it away from South America is not good.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:35:58 pm »
Goal Lucho!
