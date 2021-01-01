« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa América 2024  (Read 6084 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:28:44 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:28:36 am »
USA lucks out and escapes a penalty - VAR overturns.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:35:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:36 am
USA lucks out and escapes a penalty - VAR overturns.
Right decision. Looked soft to me. Btw, there's no way PGMOL would have overturned it.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Panama finally breakdown the 10 men. 2-1.

https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1806474870932242562
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:46:12 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:45:40 am
Panama score

Nice goal too

Right after pepi missed a header.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #205 on: Today at 12:47:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:46:12 am
Nice goal too
Yep. Well worked move.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #206 on: Today at 12:50:12 am »
Hahaha Panama MORON - straight red.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #207 on: Today at 12:50:27 am »
Red card for Panama. Handbags flying. Shitty challenge.

https://twitter.com/PremSportsTV/status/1806476214225207515

FT 2-1.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #208 on: Today at 12:58:40 am »
USA probably have to beat Uruguay in the last group game now to stand a chance of going through.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #209 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
How were there only four minutes of extra time with a VR penalty check, a red card and a fight, eight or nine subs, and A goal??

That's like eight minutes minimum.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #210 on: Today at 01:04:39 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:02:19 am
How were there only four minutes of extra time with a VR penalty check, a red card and a fight, eight or nine subs, and A goal??

That's like eight minutes minimum.
Yeah, it seems both here and the Euros are still reluctant to add the correct amount of time like the PL are doing. Probably down to advertising and shows not overrunning.
Online skipper757

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #211 on: Today at 01:09:37 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:02:19 am
How were there only four minutes of extra time with a VR penalty check, a red card and a fight, eight or nine subs, and A goal??

That's like eight minutes minimum.

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #212 on: Today at 01:31:33 am »
Didn't watch but always brings a smile to my face when the USMNT fucks up.Gonna give Uruguay at least 45 minutes.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #213 on: Today at 01:33:14 am »
It's Darwin time!


Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:58:53 am »
Damn The Bolivian lads given it some for the anthem there!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:02:48 am »
Darwin heads just wide.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:08:56 am »
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:09:59 am »
Uruguay are so much fun to watch
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:18:59 am »
That's a foul anywhere else on the pitch.
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:21:49 am »
Goal Darwin good finish
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:22:13 am »
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:29:26 am »
Nunez hits the crossbar with a header. He could have a hat trick with a little bit of luck
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:30:00 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 02:29:26 am
Nunez hits the crossbar with a header. He could have a hat trick with a little bit of luck
Great effort.
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:32:12 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:30:00 am
Great effort.
He will get another for sure
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:38:51 am »
Darwin turns about 5 defenders but puts it just over.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:44:04 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 02:29:26 am
Nunez hits the crossbar with a header. He could have a hat trick with a little bit of luck
We all know luck is not something he has a lot of  ;D
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #226 on: Today at 03:09:24 am »
Uruguay very sloppy in this half. Biesla should make a few changes.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #227 on: Today at 03:16:05 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 03:09:24 am
Uruguay very sloppy in this half. Biesla should make a few changes.
Yeah, they're mentally far too comfortable. They need to wake back up.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #228 on: Today at 03:19:22 am »
Any chance Suarez gets on? It's a reason to keep watching.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #229 on: Today at 03:36:17 am »
Uruguay make it 3.
Online newterp

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #230 on: Today at 03:36:25 am »
Nunez got another goal right?
Online Irishred1

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #231 on: Today at 03:36:52 am »
Well worked team goal.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #232 on: Today at 03:38:34 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:36:25 am
Nunez got another goal right?
Maximiliano Araújo
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #233 on: Today at 03:39:37 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:19:22 am
Any chance Suarez gets on? It's a reason to keep watching.
He's coming on in a minute.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #234 on: Today at 03:40:02 am »
4-0. Valverde.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Copa América 2024
« Reply #235 on: Today at 03:41:45 am »
Suarez on for Darwin.
